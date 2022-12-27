Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
An Overnighter Can Help Depression
"Depression" is an umbrella term that probably covers four or more illnesses researchers are investigating. If you suspect you are depressed, it's important to look closely at all your health habits, which include sleep, diet, and exercise. Six studies on the sleep/light cure, called "triple chronotherapy," concluded that it provided...
Mindfulness Matters: Simple Techniques Can Help You Stay Present
Have you ever felt like you were living life on autopilot? Never being fully present, either distracted by thinking about the past or obsessing over the unknowns of the future. When we aren’t able to be present, our days get hijacked by our worrying minds and we miss out on all that life has to offer. Practicing mindfulness to stay present is a great way to improve your headspace and overall quality of life.
Women's Health
What are the best exercises to help with mental health – specifically anxiety and depression?
The expert: Alice Liveing, personal trainer, author, Give Me Strength founder and Women's Health Collective panellist. Here’s a sobering stat: roughly 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, according to mental health charity Mind. Of those, 5.9 in every 100 people will experience general anxiety disorder, and 3.3 in 100 will experience depression. 7.8 in 100 will experience mixed anxiety and depression.
studyfinds.org
Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression
CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
MedicalXpress
Better sleep for kids starts with better sleep for parents, especially after holiday disruptions to routines
Everyone knows that sleep is critical for growing children and their mental and physical health. Regular, high-quality sleep habits help children consolidate memory and learn better. A lack of sleep contributes to childhood depression, anxiety and even risk of suicide, along with physical health problems, including risk of injury. The challenge is making sure kids log those valuable zzz's.
The Harmful Effects Of Taking Ativan
Ativan is a commonly prescribed medication for a variety of conditions, including anxiety. Learn about the potentially harmful effects of the drug.
Medical News Today
Is there a connection between depression and weight gain?
Depression and weight gain may have a bidirectional relationship, which means the status of one affects the other. However, experts do not fully understand the connection. Several studies have suggested over the years that depression and weight gain are linked, and many indicate a bidirectional relationship. In other words, depression may lead to weight gain, and weight gain may lead to depression.
MedicalXpress
Xanthan gum-based fluid thickener can help decrease blood glucose levels
Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a common lifestyle disease that is prevalent worldwide. It can often lead to complications, such as diseases of the heart, and increased risk of death, but preventive measures, such as a healthy diet, can reduce these risks. Now, a study in Japan has shown that xanthan gum-based fluid thickener can lower blood glucose levels after eating.
CNET
How Alcohol Is Screwing With Your Sleep
It seems logical that a glass of wine could help if you're struggling to fall asleep -- after all, drinking does tend to make you tired eventually. It's still not the best idea, though. While alcohol can make you fall asleep faster, the trade-off is that the sleep itself won't be any good.
MedicalXpress
Model provides insight into how autism arises
The development of autism may now become easier to understand, thanks to an explanatory model presented in a thesis from University of Gothenburg. This model provides new insights into how various risk factors give rise to autism and why there is such great variability between individuals. Autism, a neurodevelopmental condition,...
MedicalXpress
Sleep bruxism, insomnia and anxiety—is there any link between them?
Researchers studied the association between self-reported sleep bruxism, insomnia and their potential risk factors, such as depression and anxiety. The results showed that, although sleep bruxism has no direct association with insomnia, anxiety is a linking factor between these variables. Bruxism is a muscular activity of the jaw characterized by...
Sleep Anxiety Is the Worst. Here’s How to Deal
There are few things more frustrating than sleep anxiety. It’s 10 p.m. You’re enjoying your evening skin care routine. You’re brewing a cup of chamomile tea. You’re slipping into something silky. And then all of a sudden, there it is: that creeping fear that you will not in fact be able to drift off to dreamland, that anxiety will keep you up for hours, doomscrolling in a fit of revenge bedtime procrastination. The more you think about this bedtime possibility, the more anxious you get. The vicious sleep anxiety cycle has begun.
Therapists give their top tips for overcoming depression after a breakup
It's natural to feel sad after a breakup, but if this sadness lasts for more than two weeks, it could be depression.
A Study Found That Experiencing a Mentally or Physically Abusive Relationship at a Young Age May Affect Your Heart Health Later in Life
In the U.S., approximately 20 people a minute experience physical or mental abuse from an intimate partner (aka intimate partner violence). That staggering statistic is not only horrifying, but it may also contain clues to America’s heart disease epidemic. In addition to the risk of immediate physical and mental harm, a new study found that the emotional scars left by intimate partner violence may have severe repercussions for heart health, decades later.
MedicalXpress
Autopsies show COVID-19 virus in brain, elsewhere in body
An analysis of tissue samples from the autopsies of 44 people who died with COVID-19 shows that SAR-CoV-2 virus spread throughout the body—including into the brain—and that it lingered for almost eight months. The study was published in Nature. Scientists from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) tested...
MedicalXpress
High fat ketogenic diet envisioned as potential life-saving therapy to combat low platelets in cancer patients
A high-fat diet may combat low platelet counts in the blood caused by chemotherapy, according to preliminary research, which suggests that a ketogenic eating plan may be a nontoxic, low-cost and high-benefit addition to cancer therapy. Low platelets trigger a condition known as thrombocytopenia. Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia is a severe complication...
MedicalXpress
Actinidia arguta (sarunashi) juice found to inhibit lung cancer in mice
Lung cancer is a leading cause of death in Japan and across the globe. Among all the cancers, lung cancer has one of the lowest five-year survival rates. Smoking tobacco and using tobacco-based products is known to heavily contribute to the development of lung cancer. It is a clinically established fact that the active ingredients in various fruits minimize the risk of chronic diseases including cancer.
Health officials warn people to stay sober during holiday season
Health officials are warning that you don't need spirits to get into the holiday spirit, especially if you're already feeling blue this season.
L.A. Weekly
Using CBD For The Treatment Of Mood Disorders And Sleep Disorders In Older Adults
View the original article about Using CBD For The Treatment Of Mood Disorders And Sleep Disorders In Older Adults at Trusted Hemp Extract. Getting older is always accompanied by a decline in mental and physical health. While the changes are inevitable, there are effective ways and means to stay in shape and be at peace at any age. Taking care of mental and physical health have become a priority to older individuals in the wake of increased awareness regarding the importance of maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle at all ages.
MedicalXpress
Opioids frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis
Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a...
