This story is part of Priced Out, CNET's coverage of how real people are coping with the high cost of living in the US. When you're struggling with your mental health, navigating the system to find affordable therapy makes it even harder. That's the case with Emily K., a 25-year-old who has a specific kind of OCD, or obsessive-compulsive disorder. Since she was diagnosed at age 17, she's never found an in-network therapist, and only briefly had a therapist with a low copay.

15 DAYS AGO