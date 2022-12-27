Read full article on original website
Endometriosis Foundation UpEndo Coalition Applauds Research Support Bill Signed Into Law
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 27, 2022-- The Endometriosis Foundation of America (EndoFound) applauds Congress for passing HR 2617, the FY23 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The bill will next go to the President’s desk for his final signature. This legislation includes funding for the primary federal programs that support research into Endometriosis causes, treatments and potential cures - the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) and the Department of Defense’s Peer-Reviewed Medical Research Program (PRMRP). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005246/en/ EndoFound co-founder Tamer Seckin, MD., and EndoFound Ambassador and EndoTV producer and host Diana Falzone visited Capitol Hill in 2018. (Photo Courtesy of EndoFound)
MedicalXpress
People with disabilities who misuse opioid drugs 73% more likely to attempt suicide, national study finds
People who take medical opioid drugs without a doctor's prescription are 37% more likely than non-users to plan suicide—and the risk is even greater for those with disabilities, who have 73% higher odds of attempting to take their own life. The findings are from a study of over 38,000...
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress
Patients may be at higher risk of overdose when opioid therapy for pain is discontinued
Opioid-related overdose is now a leading cause of accidental death in the United States and Canada. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mary Clare Kennedy at University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues suggests discontinuing prescribed opioids was associated with increased overdose risk.
Channel 3000
Discontinuing Long-Term Opioids Tied to Overdose Risk
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Discontinuing prescribed opioids in people with chronic pain is associated with increased overdose risk, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in PLOS Medicine. Mary Clare Kennedy, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia-Okanagan in Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues used a...
Psychedelic therapies are on the horizon, but who will administer the drugs?
Psychedelics are gaining momentum as potential therapies for certain mental health conditions and may soon be prescribed by doctors in some states. As clinical trials on psychedelics continue, and as legalization efforts gain win after win, schools are ramping up efforts to train the therapists and practitioners who will administer them.
KTVZ
Mental health-related emergency department visits and revisits are on the rise among children, study finds
Emergency department visits and revisits in children’s hospitals that are related to mental health are “increasing rapidly,” a new study suggests. Between 2015 and 2020, mental health visits in pediatric emergency departments increased by 8% annually, with about 13% of those patients revisiting within six months, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. Whereas, all other emergency department visits increased by 1.5% annually.
Medical News Today
Is ADHD a developmental disability?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) recognizes ADHD as a developmental disability. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , developmental disabilities are conditions that affect learning, language, physical, or behavioral areas. Common symptoms of ADHD. under these areas, such as...
MedicalXpress
Opioids frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis
Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a...
MedicalXpress
New study finds unionized health care workers earned better pay and benefits
Unionized health care workers earned better pay and received better non-cash benefits, with little difference in their work hours when compared to non-unionized workers, according to a new study, "Trends in Labor Unionization Among US Health Care Workers, 2009-2021," published on December 27, 2022 in JAMA. "This study is the...
CNET
Paying the Price of Therapy: When Mental Health Treatment Is Out of Reach
This story is part of Priced Out, CNET's coverage of how real people are coping with the high cost of living in the US. When you're struggling with your mental health, navigating the system to find affordable therapy makes it even harder. That's the case with Emily K., a 25-year-old who has a specific kind of OCD, or obsessive-compulsive disorder. Since she was diagnosed at age 17, she's never found an in-network therapist, and only briefly had a therapist with a low copay.
MedicalXpress
Ransomware attacks on health care organizations on the rise
From 2016 to 2021, there was an increase in ransomware attacks on health care delivery organizations, exposing the personal health information (PHI) of nearly 42 million patients, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Health Forum. Hannah T. Neprash, Ph.D., from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis,...
MedicalXpress
New HIV treatment shot given only twice a year could be a 'game changer'
The Food and Drug Administration has approved Sunlenca, an injectable therapy to suppress HIV for patients who suffered drug resistance to other regimens. Experts say the new injectable, which works with less frequent dosing, can be a game changer for those whose infections don't respond to other treatments. Developed by...
MedicalXpress
US sues top drug firm over opioid distribution
The US Justice Department sued leading drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Thursday, alleging that despite the country's addiction crisis the company has failed to report suspicious pharmacy orders for addictive opioids as required. The Justice Department said that AmerisourceBergen, which has already agreed to pay $6.1 billion to states to settle claims...
MedicalXpress
1990 to 2019 saw improvement in women's representation in academic medicine
Representation of women in academic medicine improved from 1990 to 2019, but representation of underrepresented minorities (URM) only modestly increased, according to a study published online Dec. 20 in JAMA Network Open. Alexander Yoo, M.D., from the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia, and colleagues quantified representation...
MedicalXpress
US could face surging numbers of teens with diabetes
The United States could see a huge rise in diabetes among young people over the next several decades, a new modeling study finds. As many as 220,000 young people under the age of 20 could have type 2 diabetes in 2060, which would represent a nearly eight-fold increase, a research team that included scientists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. Type 1 diabetes cases could increase, too, by as much as 65% in the next 40 years.
