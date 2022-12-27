Read full article on original website
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
'The Conners' Brings Back Beloved 'Roseanne' Character to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners recently delivered a Thanksgiving episode that's sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
Doc Martin Christmas special review: A merciless torrent of schmaltz
I don’t know when (or, frankly, why) they filmed this extra show, which is billed as the last ever episode of Doc Martin, but it’s landed on our screens just at a time when the NHS is in a state of near collapse.To be fair to them, the producers wouldn’t have known about the forthcoming strikes, but the fact remains that in Dr Martin Ellingham’s idyllic Cornwall patch of “Portwenn”, no one ever gets all that sick, to the point of absurdity. I’m no expert on health outcomes in the South West, but this particular corner of the region...
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Exiting General Hospital Star Defends His Character: ‘That Has to Count For Something, Sprina Fans’
It’s the moment many have waited for but what’s in store next is anyone’s guess…. “Sprina” fans have been watching and patiently waiting for Spencer and Trina to finally give in to their true feelings on General Hospital. And though she’ll have a tough time navigating the emotional fallout of Rory’s tragic death, could this star-crossed duo finally get a Christmas miracle?
General Hospital speculation: All hell breaks loose in Port Charles because of Dex
Dex and Michael will cause trouble in Port CharlesPhoto byGH spoilers screenshot. Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) came to Port Charles off the ground and running and immediately in the thick of things on General Hospital. v At the same time viewers were troubled over the lack of Brando Corbin's (Johnny Wactor) presence because the character was never fully developed. Brando seemed to always be in the shadow of his celebrity wife Sasha Gilmore (Sophia Mattison) and her substance misuse issues and his overbearing mother Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs).
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
The Young & Restless Bombshell That Will Devastate Kyle and Jack — In More Ways Than One
You never know whether you’re going to get the Young & Restless Therapy Hour or Job Swaps of the Rich and Restless when you tune in these days, but I am intrigued to find out what’s really going on with Diane, Tucker, and Jeremy, and took a stab at a theory. Feel free to poke holes in it, it’s all in fun.
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'
Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she wishes her late mom Janet Leigh could see "that her two daughters are well and thriving" Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho. In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960...
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally
Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
Lacey Chabert Opens Up About One Thing Fans Never Notice About Hallmark Movies That's Deeply Uncomfortable
Lacey Chabert is opening up about how uncomfortable filming Hallmark movies is that fans may haven't noticed.
A young Joan Collins had a secret affair with Harry Belafonte at a time when interracial romance was restricted
Joan Collins in 1954Photo byUnknown; Public Domain Image. British actress and author Dame Joan Collins, age 89, as of December 2022 has had a distinguished career on TV and in the movies.
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7 Begins with ANOTHER Major Death
The hits keep on coming in Yellowstone Season 5‘s lead up to the mid-season finale, with another death rocking this Sunday’s episode. It’s a brutal one, too, as Season 5, Episode 7, “The Dream Is Not Me” unfolds through a flashback to young Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) and Rowdy (Kai Caster) as they work the ranch sometime after 1995. Initially they’re out patrolling for wolves, as much of this season has focused on. But these two are no longer friends. At all.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Reveals Exactly Why Beth Hasn’t Told Rip What Jamie Did to Her — He ‘Would Kill Him’
The hatred between Kelly Reilly’s Beth and Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton on ‘Yellowstone’ dates all the way back to when they were teenagers.
Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility”
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey made it to the Dancing with the Stars finale. She and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, came in second place. Their freestyle routine to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago was hot! In the end, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the mirror ball. Val and Gabby became friends […] The post Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility” appeared first on Reality Tea.
One Harry Potter villain scared Stephen King, and it’s not Voldemort
The fifth Harry Potter book – Order of the Phoenix – was delivered into the hungry arms of a rabid fanbase in the summer of 2003. And Entertainment Weekly asked one of the other most successful authors of all time – Stephen King – to review it.
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
