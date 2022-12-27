ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Another Putin critic dies after falling out a window

By Rebecca Cohen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L26PM_0jvaED4Q00
Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Contributor/Getty Images

  • A second critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin has died this year after falling from a window.
  • Pavel Antov, 65, died Sunday at a hotel in India just days after celebrating his 65th birthday.
  • A June WhatsApp message linked to Antov's account was seen as critical of Putin's war in Ukraine.

A second critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin died Sunday after falling out of a window, the Russian media outlet TASS reported .

According to reports, Pavel Antov fell from a hotel window in Rayagada, India, just days after celebrating his 65th birthday. He was visiting the state of Odisha in eastern India.

Antov was the chair of the committee on agrarian policy, nature management, and ecology of the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir Region and was well-known in the area, according to TASS.

"Our colleague, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist Pavel Antov passed away," Vyacheslav Kartukhin, the vice speaker of the regional parliament, said on his Telegram channel , TASS reported. "On behalf of the deputies of the United Russia faction, I express my deep condolences to relatives and friends."

The speaker of the legislative assembly, Vladimir Kiselyov, called Antov's death a "difficult and irreparable loss" in a statement on the website of the regional parliament, TASS reported.

Antov was a known critic of Putin, the BBC reported .

The BBC reported that a since deleted June WhatsApp message linked to Antov's account — and shared after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, killed a man and left his wife and 7-year-old daughter wounded — was seen as critical of Putin's war in Ukraine.

"It's extremely difficult to call all this anything but terror," the WhatsApp message said.

Antov quickly deflected on social media, insisting he was a supporter of the war and Putin, adding that the message came from a war critic with whom he did not agree and it was all a misunderstanding, the BBC reported.

He is the second Putin critic to die after falling from a window this year.

In September, the Russian energy oligarch Ravil Maganov, 67, died after falling from a hospital window, Insider reported at the time .

The 67-year-old oil tycoon died after his oil company, Lukoil, released a statement expressing "deepest concerns" about the war in Ukraine.

A Russian traveling with Antov died Friday at the same hotel in India, The BBC reported.

The BBC reported Vivekanand Sharma, the Odisha police superintendent, said the man, Vladimir Budanov, died of a stroke. Sharma added that Antov "was depressed after his death and he too died."

Alexei Idamkin, the Russian consul in Kolkata, told TASS that police did not see a "criminal element in these tragic events," The BBC reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 300

Elizabeth Morales
2d ago

This man has certainly committed crimes to humanity over the past 20 years. He may not have done it himself, but he ordered it. Time for him to pay for his many crimes to his own people!

Reply(46)
57
Noble Warrior 369
2d ago

so Ukrainians have been pushing Russians out of windows in India? open your eyes comrade, this is how putin deals with people who open their mouth. he's a disgraceful killer who only desire is expansion. he lies to everyone and you are foolish enough to believe him.

Reply(6)
39
JC46&2
2d ago

Wow ppl just falling out of windows a lot lately and has become quite normal over in Russia! I wonder what they are doing that causes them to fall?

Reply(10)
23
Related
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Washington Examiner

Vladimir Putin's Christmas surprise?

Christmas is coming and something is not right. Military intelligence analysts are taught to trust their instincts — their Spidey senses. When they start to tingle, you investigate. Something is not quite right in Ukraine. There is a lot of noise but not much signal. The best deceptions in...
WASHINGTON STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

Putin used fresh flounder and salmon fish to pay eastern Russians to continue sending their men to fight in the war

Reports have surfaced that enlisted officers "have resorted to plying people with fresh fish in a bid to entice men to join the army and fight the war in Ukraine." A Russian Government's local representative, Mikhail Shuvalov, reportedly promised individuals "in the eastern Sakhalin island 5kg of flounder, pollock and salmon in exchange for sending their men to war." [i]
Business Insider

Business Insider

799K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy