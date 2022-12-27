Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Related
stoughtonnews.com
2022 Stories of the Year
The year that was 2022 was certainly one for the history books around the world, and around Stoughton, there was plenty happening throughout a year that saw the county COVID mask mandate end, a successful school referendum and a resurgence of commercial and residential development in an area that’s been long lacking.
stoughtonnews.com
Carol L. Strandlie
Carol L. Strandlie, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at her home. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 18, 1950, the daughter of Stanley and Margaret Dahl. Carol graduated from Stoughton High School. On Sept. 28, 1968 she married Dennis A. Strandlie. Together they enjoyed bowling, playing cards, dancing, and snowmobiling. Carol worked as a CNA at Nazareth Health and Rebab for 23.5 years until her retirement in August 2011. She enjoyed reading, having coffee at Rosewood with friends, and spending time with her family.
stoughtonnews.com
Joseph A. “Joe” Hansen
Joseph A. “Joe” Hansen, age 97, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. He was born on Oct. 8, 1925, in Stoughton, Wisconsin, the son of Joseph and Adelia (Anderson) Hansen. He served in the U.S. Air Force during World...
stoughtonnews.com
Prep sports: Stoughton’s top five sports stories of 2022
Stoughton ushered in a new athletic era in 2022. Stoughton High School’s new Anderson Complex was revealed in early September after three years of community support helped raise $2.2 million for a new complex at Collins Field. The renovations included an artificial turf field, seating for those with disabilities, a new press box, along with home side concessions and bathrooms.
stoughtonnews.com
Wilbert Stanley “Putter” Knickmeier, Jr.
Wilbert Stanley “Putter” Knickmeier, Jr. age 93, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. He was born on July 13, 1929, in Cottage Grove, the son of Wilbert “Bill” and Berdus (Jungbluth) Knickmeier. Wilbert married Shirley Hemel on June 19, 1954. Wilbert served...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton man dead after Christmas Eve crash into Yahara River
A Stoughton man was found dead on Christmas Eve after authorities said he crashed into the Yahara River near Dunkirk. A news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office has identified the man as 45-year-old Jacob C. Kleven. According to the release, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on...
stoughtonnews.com
Girls hockey: Stoughton Icebergs pick up first Badger Conference victory
Senior forward Ainsley Saling scored the game-winning goal in the third period to propel the Stoughton Icebergs girls hockey co-op to a 2-1 win over Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Mandt Community Center. The winning score from Saling was assisted by senior defenseman Caitlyn Pautsch at 12...
Comments / 0