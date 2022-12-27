Carol L. Strandlie, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at her home. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 18, 1950, the daughter of Stanley and Margaret Dahl. Carol graduated from Stoughton High School. On Sept. 28, 1968 she married Dennis A. Strandlie. Together they enjoyed bowling, playing cards, dancing, and snowmobiling. Carol worked as a CNA at Nazareth Health and Rebab for 23.5 years until her retirement in August 2011. She enjoyed reading, having coffee at Rosewood with friends, and spending time with her family.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO