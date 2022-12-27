Read full article on original website
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Nostradamus’ 2023 Predictions Include World War III & End Of The Monarchy
The 16th-century astrologer has previously been credited with foretelling the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things. With a new year, for many, comes new resolutions and the chance to step into a better version of yourself. However, each new year also comes with 365 days of potential turmoil – depending on what the universe plans to throw at us. According to 16th-century astrologer, Nostradamus, the impending fresh start could have some serious upheaval.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach make out like teenagers on Miami vacation
They’re (making out) in Miami, bitch. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed kissing like teenagers while vacationing in sunny Florida on Wednesday. The embattled “Good Morning America” co-hosts — who are still technically married to other people — threw caution to the wind as they packed on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders. When they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier. Holmes, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, and Robach, sporting a black halter top and leopard-print skirt, also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and...
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
Twitter down: Thousands of global users struggle to login but Elon Musk says it 'works for me'
Users around the world struggled to access Twitter on Wednesday—even as an error message urged "don't fret... Let's try again." As intermittent outages spread, the hashtag #TwitterDown began to trend globally. "User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 pm EST," according to outage detection site Downdetector, where many of the issues were reported.
From 'Avatar' to 'Everything Everywhere All at Once': The scene-stealers of 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, there is much to look back and reflect on, including those moments in film and television when an actor gave us pause, wowed us or downright destroyed us. Those moments and performances, stick with us long after the story ends, oftentimes registering on a deeply personal level.
The 2022 pop culture moments we couldn't forget if we tried
We're at the end of 2022, folks, and what a year it's been. From Bad Bunny's world domination to that shocking moment at the Oscars; the chaotic "Don't Worry Darling" press tour to the ascension of modern muse Julia Fox; Beyoncé going disco and "Abbott Elementary" winning our hearts -- we've fit a lot of pop culture in 52 weeks.
Theophilus London reported missing in Los Angeles
Theophilus London, a rapper from Trinidad and Tobago with three studio albums to his name, has been reported missing in Los Angeles, the LAPD confirmed to CNN. The missing person's report was filed with the department on Tuesday, according to police. "On October 15, 2022, around 12 p.m., London was...
'Paul T. Goldman' blends fiction and reality in a way that's as odd as it is funny
The term "hybrid" is thrown around too loosely in entertainment, but it genuinely applies to "Paul T. Goldman," a Peacock series from the director of the "Borat" sequel that combines fiction with sort-of reality, scripted with a behind-the-scenes "making of" docuseries. Quirky and odd, the show's main point feels like the fact we're all the heroes of our story, at least in our own highly subjective eyes.
More false claims from George Santos about his work, education and family history emerge
Rep.-elect George Santos made additional false claims over the years about his family history, work history and education in campaign appearances over the years, a review of statements made in two of his campaigns for Congress found. CNN's KFile uncovered more falsehoods from Santos, including claims he was forced to...
