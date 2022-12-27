Suns SG Devin Booker Shows Respect to Carmelo Anthony

Devin Booker reacts to Madison Square Garden giving Carmelo Anthony a standing ovation on Christmas.

Over the Christmas holiday, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker reacted to a video of Carmelo Anthony receiving a standing ovation from the Madison Square Garden crowd, as the New York Knicks were taking on the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the comment section Booker said, "STAY ME7O."

While professional basketball player Elijah Hughes added, "stop playing and get the god back in the association."

The Knicks would go on to lose to the Sixers 119-112.

“I want to be [in the NBA]. I love the game. But I realize there’s a lot of things that’s not in my control. So I can sit back and let it play out, and whatever it’s going to be, it’s going to be and I accept that. I’m at peace with that," said Anthony to Malika Andrews.

“I would love to play. I’m still in the gym every single day. If the opportunity presents itself, it presents itself. But it’s not something I’m pressing about.”

Earlier this year, Anthony was linked to the Phoenix Suns, according to Bally Sports' Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson.

Carmelo Anthony's about to get busier, he tweeted .

Teams with interest are the Nets, Warriors, Suns, Knicks according to Robinson.

Last season for the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 a night in 69 games played.