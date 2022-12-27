ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fautanu's Reason for UW Return: 'Don't Want to Be Left Out'

By Dan Raley
 3 days ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Of the many reasons offered for returning to the University of Washington football team in 2023 — wanting to build a better NFL profile, beat Oregon again, play another year for Kalen DeBoer — Troy Fautanu summed it up best.

"I don't want to be left out with what's going to go on next year," he said, drawing laughs.

With his mind made up, the 6-foot-4, 312-pound sophomore offensive tackle from Henderson, Nevada, pushed aside the possibility of being a possible second- or third-round NFL draft pick, proving unwilling to wait for a College Advisory Committee (CAC) score that would have prolonged things for him and his decision.

Instead, Fautanu saw only great things happening for a veteran UW football team that will have as many as 15 starters returning next season. They will include the nation's leading passer in Michael Penix Jr., 2022 and 2020 All-Pac-12 edge rushers in Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui, 1,000-yard receiver Jalen McMillan and two-year starting defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa.

"Having Mike back and ultimately having those edges back, those guys are some of the best in the country," Fautanu said. "Just being able to go against those guys every day, it ultimately prepares me for the games on Saturday and ultimately when I have a chance to make it big."

Outside of Penix, Fautanu might be the next most valuable player returning to the Huskies at any position. The offensive line loses three starters once the Alamo Bowl against Texas is complete. A fourth player exiting would have required a lot more chemistry-building and trial-and-error efforts to reload this unit with so many new guys stepping in.

Not only that, but Fautanu was either the Huskies' best or second-best player up front, with his presence encouraging three-time All-Pac-12 selection Jaxson Kirkland to return to offensive guard while he established himself in the NFL's "money position."

Fautanu's football career is well on its way, with the powerful and athletic blocker as advertised receiving second-team All-Pac-12 honors himself. Some suggested those conference accolades for him were way too low and the draft would have shown that.

But all of that's moot. Fautanu has made up his mind. He's coming back. He's looking forward to sharing in more high-level success, in more good times with the Huskies, in playing for DeBoer's coaching staff at last once more.

"At end of the day we're all trying to make it to the NFL," he said. "It says a lot about this team and how close we are that we're able to come together one more time, two more times, how many years it takes, just being able to be together and try to accomplish what we didn't accomplish this year."

Most of all, Fautanu can happily tell you he won't be left out.

