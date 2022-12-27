Shore Conference Wrestling Friday Roundup

Friday tournaments

POWERADE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

AT CANON MCMILLAN HIGH SCHOOL , CANONSBURG, PA.

Southern had four medalists at the power-packed 67-team tournament.

Returning state seventh-place finisher Matt Henrich, who advanced to the 150-pound semifinal, finished fifth. Two-time state top three finisher Conor Collins was sixth at 133 and freshman Anthony Mason and senior and returning state qualifier Riley O'Boyle eighth at 107 and 215 respectively .

Southern is 15th in the team standings with 73.5 points. National prep power Wyoming (Pa.) Seminary won the team title with 233.5 points. Malvern (Pa.) Prep was second with 182 nd Delbarton and St. Joseph (Montvale) are finished third and fourth with 172 and 149 points respectively.

Delbarton had a champion in returning state champion Tyler Vazquez (139) and a runner-up in returning state fourth-place finisher Alessio Perentin (160). The Green Wave's returning state qualifier Vincent Lee (189) finished third and Jayden James (114) and 2021 state 106-pound champion Daniel Jones (121) both finished fourth and two-time state top five finisher Cross Wasilewski (152) was sixth.

St. Joseph (Montvale) had a champion in two-time heavyweight state champion Jim Mullen (heavyweight) and a runner-up in two-time state third-place finisher and three-time state top finisher Michael Dellagatta (189). The Green Knights' Ryan Burton (160) and Rocco Dellagatta (172) both finished sixth.

WALTER WOODS TOURNAMENT

AT MIDDLETOWN HIGH SCHOOL SOUTH

Lacey had three champions, a runner-up and a third-place finisher as it captured the team title by 10 points over Class B South rival Point Pleasant Boro. Lacey finished with 178 points. Point Pleasant Boro had 168. Jackson Memorial was third with 163 points.

Lacey's champions were returning state qualifier Matt Coon (190), returning region fifth-place finisher Luke Gauthier (144) and Aidan Ott (132). Brendan Schulet (106) was the Lions' runner-up.

Coon pinned West Orange's Arthur Rosu in the final and pinned in his three bouts.

Gauthier defeated Somerville's Lucas Marchese 11-6 in the final after he defeated Middletown South's returning region qualifier Alec Holland 8-6 in the semifinal.

Ott pinned Jackson Memorial's returning region sixth-place finisher Lucas Lipari in the final and pinned in his three bouts.

Point Boro's champions were returning state qualifier Joey DeAngelis (106), Nate Fletcher (138), returning region fifth-place finisher Ryan Acquisto (150) and Tyler Criscuolo (165).

Fletcher defeated Toms River South's three-time region qualifier Ray Gardner 1-0. DeAngelis had two pins a combined 1:42 and a 8-1 decision in the final.

Jackson Memorial's champions were returning region fifth-place finisher Luke Hamann (175) and returning region sixth-place finisher Ryan Fischer (heavyweight).

Hamman had two pins in a combined 1:51 and an 11-0 major decision. Fischer had three pins.

Other champions from the Shore were Red Bank's Kevin Ruland (113), Freehold Townships Alexander Grant (126) and Nicholas Benjamino (215).

Ruland, who won his second tournament of the season, pinned Point Boro's returning state qualifier Frankie Burgio in the final.

Grant, a region fifth-place finisher last season, defeated Jackson Memorial's returning state qualifier Jonathan Espinoza 15-8.

Other Shore Conference teams point totals were: Toms River South, fourth with 137 points; Middletown South and Red Bank Regional tied for fifth with 118 points; Freehold Township, ninth with 85 points. Manasquan, 10th with 71 points and Monmouth, 13th with 35 points.

DUAL MEET

NONDIVISIONAL

Long Branch 62, Shore 12

Thursday tournaments

POWERADE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

AT CANON MCMILLIAN HIGH SCHOOL

CANONSBURG, PA

Southern's returning state seventh-place finisher Matt Henrich advanced to the 152-pound semifinal in the power-packed 67-team tournament.

Two-time state top three finisher Conor Collins (133), returning state fifth-place finisher Cole Velardi (160), returning state qualifiers Hayden Hochstrasser (145) and Riley O'Boyle (215) and freshman Anthony Mason (107) all of Southern are still alive in the wrestlebacks.

The Rams only sent eight wrestlers to the tournament.

Collins, the 2021 state runner-up at 113, picked up career win No. 100 with his first win of the day.

Southern is 15th in the team standings with 59.5 points. Prep power Wyoming (Pa.) Seminary leads with 133.5 points. Malvern (Pa.) Prep is second with 119 points. and Delbarton and St. Joseph (Montvale) are third and fourth with 114 and 108 points respectively.

BEAR INVITATIONAL

AT EAST BRUNSWICK HIGH SCHOOL

Five wrestlers from Red Bank Catholic won their respective weight classes as the Caseys rolled to the team title at the 18-team tournament.

Red Bank Catholic, last season's NJSIAA Non-Public South B champion, finished with 201.5 points, 60 more than East Brunswick. Shore Regional was third with 129 points.

The Caseys' champions were last season's NJSIAA heavyweight seventh-place finisher Lorenzo Portella (heavyweight), returning region qualifiers Noah Michaels (120, Marco Conroy (144) and Michael Palmieri (190) and Frank Romeo.

Portella recorded three pins in a combined 3:45. Michaels recorded three pins. Conroy had two pins and a 19-7 major decision over No. 1 seed and Tristan Pedre in the final. Romeo had four pins and Palmieri had three pins in a combined 2:29.

Michaels and Romeo both came from the No. 4 seed and pinned the No. 1 seed in the semifinal.

Other champions from the Shore were Marlboro's Mitchell Oystacher (132), Toms River North's Joe Dolci (138) and Shore's Ty Koch (150) and Bashaar Ismail (215).

Oystacher came from the No. 8 seed and had three pins and a 3-1 win in the final. He pinned No. 1 seed P.J. Niethe of Point Pleasant Beach in the quarterfinal.

Dolci, a returning state qualifier, had two technical falls and a pin.

Koch, the top seed, had a pin and two decisions. He defeated Red Bank Catholic's Robert Stolfa 11-4 in the final. Ismail, the No. 1 seed, had three pins and a 9-2 win in the final over Point Pleasant Beach's Thomas Schulter.

Point Pleasant Beach was sixth with 104.5 points. Marlboro was eighth with 98 points and Toms River North 13th with 54 points.

MARINELLI-EHT VARSITY TOURNAMENT

AT EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL

Pinelands' returning region qualifier Gavin Wagner finished second at 175 pounds and the Wildcats' returning state qualifier Mason Livio was third at 138 and Central's returning state qualifier Cosmo Zaccaro was third at 215.

St. Joseph (Metuchen) rolled to the team title at the 21-team tournament with 223.5 points, 108 more than runner-up Seneca. Pinelands was 12th with 42 points and Central 19th with 23 points.

RUMBLE IN THE PINES

AT LAKEWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

SHORE CONFERENCE TEAMS: Lakewood, Asbury Park, Brick, Keyport, Manchester, Neptune.

NONCONFERENCE

Howell 41, Pascack Valley 31: Returning State qualifier Xavier Ortega (126), returning region qualifiers Gavin Merkel (157) and Thomas Richards (heavyweight) and Mason Hultman (106) all pinned as Howell (2-1) defeated Pascack Valley

NEW PROVIDENCE QUAD

Middletown North 58, New Providence 21

Wednesday tournaments

MUSTANG CLASSIC

AT BRICK MEMORIAL

SAM CALI INVITIONAL DAY 2

AT FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON UNIVERSITY-MADISON

Rumson-Fair Haven's Hudson Skove won the 215-pound championship and St. John Vianney's Patrick O'Keefe (120), Jasiah Queen (165) and Middletown South's Jack Zaleski (132) all finished second in their respective weight classes.

Skove, a two-time state qualifier, pinned North Hunterdon's Brendan Raley, the state eighth-place finisher at 215 last year, in the final.

O'Keefe, the state runner-up at 106 last season, Zaleski, a two-time state fourth-place finisher and a three-time state top five finisher and Queen, the state fifth-place finisher at 157 last year, were all defeated by wrestlers from powerful Blair Academy.

Zaleski was defeated Matty Lopes 6-5, Queen was defeated 5-3 by Lorenzo Norman. O'Keefe was pinned by Leo DeLuca.

St. John Vianney finished sixth with 110 points. Christian Brothers Academy was ninth with 98.5 points. Middletown South was 10th with 90 points and Rumson-Fair Haven, which entered just two wrestlers, was 24th with 41 points.

Blair Academy won the team title with 292 points. Paramus Catholic was second with 214 points. Defending Group 3 state champion Delsea was third with 196.5 points followed by Don Bosco Prep with 134 points and Seton Hall Prep with 124.5 points.

HUNTERDON CENTRAL INVITATIONAL

Southern, even though six of its returning seven state qualifier are out at the Powerade Tournament in Canonsburg, Pa, won the team title at the 22-team tournament with 219 points, 19 more than host Hunterdon Central and Old Bridge.

The Powerade Ade Tournament begins Thursday and concludes Friday.

The Rams had two champions in returning state qualifier Anthony Evangelista (heavyweight) and returning region qualifier Colin French (190), two runners-up in Christian Capone (165) and Kai Wagner (190) and a third-place finisher in Nick Bennet (157).

Evangelista, who transferred from Hammonton last summer, had three pins and a major decision. French had a pin and a 8-1 win before he won by forfeit over Wagner in the final.

Holmdel's Alexander Reyes (175) was the Shore's other champion in the tournament. He came from the No. 5 seed to win his title.

Matawan's Richard Gomez (113), a 2021 state qualifier, and returning state qualifier Lawrence Liss (126) were runners-up as was Rumson's returning region sixth-place finisher. Cole Pangborn (138).

Rumson-Fair Haven was ninth in the team standings with 102 points. Long Branch was 10th with 95 points. Holmdel was 13th with 78.5 points. Matawan was 16th with 48 points and Toms River East 18th with 43 points.

OVERBROOK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Barnegat's Ryan O'Cone won the 175-pound title and the Bengals' Gianni Marfia (132), Miguel Sendecky (144) and Anthony Ryan (150) all finished second in their respective weight classes.

Barnegat finished third in the team standings with 119 points. Mainland won the team title with 164.5 points. Hammonton was second with 158 points.

DUAL MEETS

NONDIVISIONAL

Lacey 37, Jackson Memorial 28 : Returning region fifth-place finisher Matt Gauthier (150), Jayden Martins (165), returning region qualifier Luciano Ferranti (190), returning state qualifier Matt Coon (215) and John Downs (126) all pinned as the Lions (5-0) defeated the Jaguars (2-2).

Ryan Fischer (heavyweight) pinned for Jackson Memorial.

SOMERVILLE QUAD

Manville 43, Marlboro 25

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 39, Marlboro 37

NEW PROVIDENCE QUAD

Manalapan 54, Bayonne 27

Manalapan 56, New Providence 9

Manalapan 59, Sayreville 16

WOODSTOWN DUALS

Raritan 42, Audubon 30

Cranford 40, Raritan 34

Raritan 60, Woodstown 9

Tuesday tournaments

SAM CALI INVITATIONAL DAY 1

AT FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON UNIVERSITY-MADISON

Seven Shore Conference wrestlers advanced to the semifinals of the power-packed two-day tournament. The semifinal, championship and medal round bouts will take place Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m.

St. John Vianney has three semifinalists in returning state runner-up Patrick O'Keefe (120), returning state fifth-place finisher Jasiah Queen (165) and returning region qualifier Michael Foley (215).

Middletown South has two semifinalists in two-time state fourth-place finisher and three-time state top five finisher Jack Zaleski (132) and senior Thomas Whyte (heavyweight).

Rumson-Fair Haven's two-time state qualifier Hudson Skove and Christian Brothers Academy's returning region champion Robert Canterino will wrestle each other in a 215-pound semifinal. Skove is the No. 1 seed and Canterino the No. 4 seed.

O'Keefe, the No. 2 seed, will wrestle No. 3 seed and returning region fifth-place finisher Matthew Griffin of Roselle Park in the semifinal.

Zaleski, the No. 2 seed, will wrestle No. 6 seed and returning state qualifier Blase Mele of Princeton in the semifinal. Zaleski picked up his 100th career win with a 5-1 win over New Milford's Ryan Hartung in the quarterfinal.

Queen, the No. 2 seed, will wrestle No. 3 seed and returning state sixth-place finisher Daniel Rella of Paramus Catholic in the semifinal.

O'Keefe, Zaleski and Queen are all at weights where a wrestler from powerful Blair Academy is the No. 1 seed.

Foley, the No. 7 seed, will wrestle No. 3 seed Brendan Raley and returning state eighth-place finisher Brendan Raley of North Hunterdon in the semifinal.

Whyte, who pinned the No. 4 and 5 seeds, will wrestle No. 1 seed and two-time state third-place finisher Max Acciardi of Paramus Catholic in the semifinal.

CBA is sixth in the team standings with 73.5 points. St. John Vianney is 10th with 64 points and Middletown South 12th with 60 points. Rumson-Fair Haven, which only entered two wrestlers, is 31st with 21 points.

Paramus Catholic leads the team standings with 140 points, two more than Blair. Defending Group 3 champion Delsea is third with 130.5 points followed by Seton Hall Prep with 91.5 points and Don Bosco with 84 points.

JOHN GOLES TOURNAMENT

AT WARREN HILLS HIGH SCHOOL

Colts Neck's Tyler Russ (144), Ethan Michaels (106) and Joe Layton (175) all finished second in their respective weight classes in the 10-team tournament.

Russ, a returning state qualifier, was defeated 6-0 by West Morris' returning region fifth-place finisher Brandon Dean.

Michaels was pinned by West Morris' returning region qualifier Mark Montuore and Layton, a returning region fifth-place finisher, was defeated by technical fall by Warren Hills' returning region fifth place finisher Michael Drazek.

Colts Neck finished fifth in the team standings with 91 points. Warren Hills, last season's Group 3 runner-up, won the team title with 235 points, 2.5 more than defending Group 1 champion Delaware Valley.

DUAL MEETS

NONCONFERENCE

Sayreville 54, Matawan 25 : Matawan freshman Alexander Liss (120) defeated C.J. McCrea, last season's Region 5 fifth-place finisher at 113, 8-2 in the Huskies' defeat to the Bombers. Matawan is now 0-2.

TRI MEETS

ROBBINSVILLE TRI

Manalapan 48, Robbinsville 24: Returning state qualifier Vincent DePierro (132) won by technical fall and Ardit Gola (165), Constantine, Kilras (215), Artem Reinikov-Jouk (heavyweight) all pinned as Manalapan (5-1) defeated the Ravens.

Manalapan 57, Egg Harbor Township 18 : Manalapan freshman Gage Grant (126) defeated returning region qualifier Peter Steed 4-1 to highlight Manalapan's win over the Eagles.

DePierro (132), three-time region qualifier Anthony Vitola (120), returning region qualifiers Anthony Mucciolo (144), Kenny Wines (190) and Reinkov-Jouk (heavyweight) pinned for Manalapan (6-1).

ST. JOSEPH (HAMMONTON) TRI

Barnegat 69, Oakcrest 12

Barnegat 45, St. Joseph (Hammonton) 18

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Shore Conference Wrestling Friday Roundup