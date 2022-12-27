Read full article on original website
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
kalkinemedia.com
Missile downed over Belarus may be Russian ploy: Ukraine
Ukraine suggested Thursday that a missile Belarus shot down over its territory might have been a move by Moscow aimed at bringing Minsk into the war. "The Ukrainian side does not exclude a deliberate provocation on the part of... Russia, which laid such a route for its cruise missiles to provoke their interception in the airspace over the territory of Belarus," said a defence ministry statement.
kalkinemedia.com
Power cuts in most Ukraine regions after Russian strikes: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday most regions were without power in freezing temperatures following a barrage of Russian missile attacks all over the country. "As of this evening, there are power outages in most regions of Ukraine," he said. "It is especially difficult in Kyiv region and the capital,...
Zelenskyy made a secret phone call to Mitch McConnell urging him to pass a provision that would give Ukraine the seized fortunes of Russian oligarchs: report
Zelenskyy called McConnell one day before his US visit, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Congress ultimately passed the provision.
Video Shows U.S. Plane Avoid Colliding With Chinese War Jet
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the Chinese jet came within 20 feet of the U.S. aircraft's nose, forcing it to "take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."
kalkinemedia.com
Peruvian shamans gather to make 2023 prophesies
Atop a sacred hill in Lima, Peruvian shamans scatter coca leaves and flower petals while a snake named Maria slithers over posters of world leaders including Russia's Vladimir Putin and Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. It's the time of year that the shamans beat drums, chant, blow smoke...
kalkinemedia.com
Ukraine shows off Caesar howitzer as French minister visits
Ukrainian soldiers quickly check the coordinates of their target, then load a Caesar howitzer. Two rounds are fired off against a Russian artillery position, located 29 kilometres (18 miles) away. Lieutenant Mykola, who operates the French import, says it took 53 seconds to reach the target. And since the Caesar...
Trump taxes show foreign income from more than a dozen countries
While Trump surrendered day-to-day control of his business empire, his sons continued to make deals around the globe that Trump benefited from.
kalkinemedia.com
Ukraine says repelled Russia drone attack at night
Ukraine said Friday it had repelled a night-time drone attack from Russia, a day after Moscow launched a wave of missile strikes in the run-up to New Year celebrations. A frontline soldier, meanwhile, described the fighting in the east of the country as "butchery", in comments to AFP. The attacks...
More European nations tighten COVID rules for China flights
PARIS — (AP) — France, Spain and England will implement tougher COVID-19 measures for passengers arriving from China, authorities said Friday. France's government is requiring negative tests, and is urging French citizens to avoid nonessential travel to China. France is also reintroducing mask requirements on flights from China to France.
kalkinemedia.com
Chess player without hijab was not representing Iran: official
An Iranian Woman Grandmaster who competed at an international chess event without the mandatory hijab was not representing the Islamic republic, a local federation official said Wednesday. Sara Khademalsharieh, 25, appeared without a headscarf during this week's International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan,...
kalkinemedia.com
Bulgaria moves to replace Russia nuclear fuel supplies
Bulgaria's sole nuclear power plant signed a nuclear fuel supply deal with a French firm on Friday in efforts to replace shipments from Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The state-owned Kozloduy plant on the Danube river currently relies on Russian fuel for its two Soviet-built 1,000-megawatt...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Non-alignment comes in from the cold
Main U.S. indexes red: Nasdaq hit hardest, down ~0.8%. Comm svcs weakest S&P 500 sector; energy sole gainer. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. NON-ALIGNMENT COMES IN FROM THE COLD (1023 EST/1523 GMT)
kalkinemedia.com
EU health agency says China traveller screening 'unjustified' in bloc
The European Union's health agency said Thursday it believed that the introduction of mandatory Covid screenings of travellers from China was "unjustified," despite a surge in cases in China. Despite the introduction of mandatory Covid tests in the United States and Italy on those arriving from China, such measures were...
kalkinemedia.com
Italy wants different use of resources used for euro bailout fund - PM
ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy wants a different use for the money currently earmarked for the eurozone bailout fund, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. Meloni said she wanted to discuss the issue with the head of the fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), instead of focusing on the ratification of a treaty that reforms the ESM.
kalkinemedia.com
Hundreds of Syrians protest signs of Damascus-Ankara thaw
Hundreds of Syrians in the rebel-held north protested Friday against signs of a thaw between Ankara and Damascus after their defence ministers met in Moscow for the first time since 2011. Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Al-Bab, a town controlled by rebel factions long backed by Ankara, brandishing banners reading:...
kalkinemedia.com
Syria's Kurds face squeeze after regime, Turkey meet in Moscow
Syria's Kurds could soon face a tripartite ultimatum to cede territory, analysts predict, as Syrian, Turkish and Russian defence ministers met this week in Moscow -- the first such talks since Syria's war began in 2011. Russia has long backed the regime in Damascus, while Turkey supports Syrian rebel groups,...
kalkinemedia.com
Israel's Netanyahu sworn in as prime minister
Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel's prime minister following a vote in parliament Thursday that brought in the most right-wing government in the country's history. Netanyahu was sworn in a few minutes after his new government was approved, with 63 deputies out of 120 voting in favour of the administration.
kalkinemedia.com
Israel's Netanyahu returns to power with extreme-right govt
Israel's hawkish veteran Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister Thursday after a stint in opposition, heading what analysts call the most right-wing government in the country's history. Netanyahu, 73, who is fighting corruption charges in court, had already served as premier longer than anyone in Israeli history, leading...
kalkinemedia.com
Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France
Kiara, a six-month-old black panther born in war-torn Ukraine and victim of exotic animal trafficking, has found a new home at a wildlife refuge in France. The panther with striking green eyes and shining black fur "escaped a tragic path in life," veterinarian Jean-Christophe Gerard told AFP. She was just...
