Grand Island, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested in Grand Island for possession and other charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- One person was arrested for multiple charges and two people were cited for possession of drugs following a traffic stop. The Grand Island Police Department said officers saw a vehicle with expired registration heading west on 16th St. W and Sycamore St. N. Police said they...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney woman sentenced to prison for distribution of meth

LINCOLN – A Kearney woman was sentenced recently in federal court to four and a half years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Tammie J. Young, 53, of Kearney, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard to 54 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney woman sentenced to over four years in prison on meth-related charge

KEARNEY, Neb. -- A woman from Kearney received 4 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 53-year-old Tammie Young, of Kearney, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Tuesday. Young will serve 54 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. She will be placed on supervised release for three years after she finishes her initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

'Family members at gunpoint': Kearney Police issue scam alert

KEARNEY – During the last couple of weeks, Kearney Police Department has received reports of scammers using different techniques to steal money from people and cause fear and panic in their victims' lives. The scams have come in the form of phone calls, contact through social media pages, text...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney woman sentenced in meth case

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney woman has been sentenced for distributing meth. According to officials, Tammie Young, 53, was sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison on a meth distribution charge. In September and October of last year, investigators said they bought around three ounces of...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nance County man arrested after allegedly threatening to harm family

NANCE COUNTY, Neb. -- A Nance County man was arrested after allegedly threatening his family while on parole. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said it was contacted by the Nebraska Department of Corrections Division of Parole Supervision to help in apprehending Levi Laska for parol violations. The Sheriff's Office said...
NANCE COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in rural Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - An 82-year-old woman from rural Hall County was killed after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Highway 281 and Chapman Road in rural Hall County for an injury accident.
HALL COUNTY, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Fatal Accident In Hall Co.

On December 28, 2022 at approximately 4:50 p.m. Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Department were detailed to the area of U.S. Highway 281 and Chapman Road in rural Hall County reference an injury accident. A preliminary investigation shows that Elaine Bishop (age 82) was westbound on Chapman Road....
HALL COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

GI man facing charges after firing gun inside home on Christmas

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing 28 felony charges in Hall County Court following an incident involving a gun on Christmas morning. According to police, officers were called to a home in the 400 block of east 1st Street for a report of gunshots around 5:48 a.m. Once on scene, officers heard more shots fired.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Scam Alert: Kidnapping scam making the rounds

KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Police said they are getting reports of calls, texts and emails with the same message: Your family member is being held at gun point and you'll need to pay up if you want to see them alive. Officials said this scary scenario is fake and...
KEARNEY, NE
KSLTV

Amber Alert canceled after Layton teen, suspect found in Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday has been canceled after a Layton teen was found safe in Nebraska. The suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman, was taken into custody and police are working to reunite the victim with his family. “We haven’t been able to talk...
LAYTON, UT
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man seriously injured after being hit by car

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a gas station parking lot in Grand Island. The incident happened on Monday just before 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points area Casey’s gas station on Eddy Street. Police said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Arizona man charged in connection to Utah kidnapping that ends in GI

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Arizona man faces charges after he was found inside a vehicle in Grand Island with an abducted Utah teen. Tadashi Kojima, 26, of Tucson, Arizona, is charged in Hall County Court with kidnapping and resisting arrest. Kojima is also identified as Aaron Zeman, Hunter Fox and Hunter Wolf.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney County accident sends one to hospital

AXTELL, Neb. -- Authorities responded to an accident in central Nebraska on Friday, sending on to the hospital. The Kearney County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a two-vehicle accident at the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44 on Dec. 23 around 8:15 p.m. A 46-year-old Naponee woman...
KEARNEY COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Grand Island temporary casino open for business

Grand Island Casino and Resort’s hatchling is open for business. Tuesday a delegation of community leaders and eager gamblers assembled for the grand opening of the casino’s temporary facility in the Fonner Park concourse. After the ribbon cutting, a steady stream of gamblers and curious community members filed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Two vehicle crash sent one to emergency room

AXTELL, Neb. — According to the Kearney County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the Highway 6 and 44 junction just after 8:15 p.m. Friday. They said an SUV that was driven by 46-year-old Lisa Stone of Naponee, was stopped at a stop sign...
KEARNEY COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Kearney Archway temporarily closes due to broken water pipe

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The bitterly cold temperatures caused some problems for the Archway in Kearney. Archway Executive Director Joanne Hoatson said they had a water pipe break and have been closed the past couple days for repairs. She said it happened in the entryway between the front doors so...
KEARNEY, NE

