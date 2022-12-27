ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Record fish caught in Virginia

By STACKER
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9Klv_0jvaD7p600

(STACKER) – Anglers all over the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Virginia using data from Land Big Fish . Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmQZT_0jvaD7p600
M Huston // Shutterstock

Blue Catfish

  • Weight: 143 lbs
  • Location: Buggs Island Lake (Kerr Reservoir)
  • Record set by Richard “Nick” Anderson in 2011
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SEqkg_0jvaD7p600
Miroslav Halama // Shutterstock

Bowfin

  • Weight: 16 lbs 8 oz
  • Location: Lake Cahoon
  • Record set by John Plyler, Jr. in 2004
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqnp7_0jvaD7p600
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Brook Trout

  • Weight: 5 lbs 10 oz
  • Location: Stony Creek
  • Record set by Greg Orndorff in 1987
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HklAW_0jvaD7p600
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Brown Trout

  • Weight: 14 lbs 12 oz
  • Location: South Fork Holston River
  • Record set by Mike Perkins in 1990
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07QPXa_0jvaD7p600
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Carp

  • Weight: 49 lbs 4 oz
  • Location: Lake Prince
  • Record set by Jeff Graham in 1986
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIYPH_0jvaD7p600
Michael Sundberg // Shutterstock

Chain Pickerel

  • Weight: 7 lbs 10 oz
  • Location: Lake Shawnee
  • Record set by R.L. White in 1996
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sIuN_0jvaD7p600
Aleron Val // Shutterstock

Channel Catfish

  • Weight: 31 lbs 8 oz
  • Location: Rappahannock River
  • Record set by Sue Stanley in 1992
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTrjO_0jvaD7p600
dcwcreations // Shutterstock

Crappie

  • Weight: 4 lbs 10 oz
  • Location: private pond
  • Record set by Justin Elliott in 1994
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukXbT_0jvaD7p600

Flathead Catfish

  • Weight: 68 lbs 12 oz
  • Location: Lake Smith
  • Record set by Jeffrey E. Dill in 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yO1v5_0jvaD7p600
Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock

Largemouth Bass

  • Weight: 16 lbs 4 oz
  • Location: Connor Lake
  • Record set by Richard Tate in 1985
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLVmA_0jvaD7p600
M Huston // Shutterstock

Muskellunge

  • Weight: 45 lbs 8 oz
  • Location: New River
  • Record set by Shannon Hill in 2007
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJ7Oc_0jvaD7p600
FedBul // Shutterstock

Northern Pike

  • Weight: 31 lbs 4 oz
  • Location: Motts Run Reservoir
  • Record set by George Wood in 1994
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLHv2_0jvaD7p600
Canva

Rainbow Trout

  • Weight: 14 lbs 7 oz
  • Location: Greers Pond
  • Record set by Michael Lowe in 1993
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEEUa_0jvaD7p600
Steve Brigman // Shutterstock

Rock Bass

  • Weight: 2 lbs 2 oz
  • Location: Laurel Bed Lake
  • Record set by Larry Ball in 1986
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPwrT_0jvaD7p600
Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Sauger

  • Weight: 3 lbs
  • Location: Clinch River
  • Record set by Ronald C. Davis in 2010
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pwam0_0jvaD7p600
CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Smallmouth Bass

  • Weight: 8 lbs 1 oz
  • Location: New River
  • Record set by Donald S. Eaton, Jr in 2003
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9L2J_0jvaD7p600
Sean McVey // Shutterstock

Spotted Bass

  • Weight: 4 lbs 7 oz
  • Location: Claytor Lake
  • Record set by Rod Kegley in 2012
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBtGs_0jvaD7p600
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Striped Bass

  • Weight: 53 lbs 7 oz
  • Location: Leesville Reservoir
  • Record set by James B. Davis in 2000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449TT2_0jvaD7p600
wwwarjag //Shutterstock

Walleye

  • Weight: 15 lbs 15 oz
  • Location: New River
  • Record set by Anthony P. Duncan in 2000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRtLD_0jvaD7p600
Apostrophe // Shutterstock

White Bass

  • Weight: 6 lbs 3 oz
  • Location: Lake Orange
  • Record set by Ron Sprouse in 1981
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BEHPy_0jvaD7p600
M Huston // Shutterstock

White Catfish

  • Weight: 7 lbs 6 oz
  • Location: Western Branch Reservoir
  • Record set by Thomas Elkins in 1992
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494ias_0jvaD7p600
M Huston // Shutterstock

White Perch

  • Weight: 3 lbs 2 oz
  • Location: Private Pond
  • Record set by Beau McLaughlin in 2012
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFd6m_0jvaD7p600
John Piekos // Shutterstock

Yellow Perch

  • Weight: 3 lbs
  • Location: Flannagan Reservoir
  • Record set by George Mullins in 2010
