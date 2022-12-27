(STACKER) – Anglers all over the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Virginia using data from Land Big Fish . Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

Blue Catfish

Weight: 143 lbs

Location: Buggs Island Lake (Kerr Reservoir)

Record set by Richard “Nick” Anderson in 2011

Bowfin

Weight: 16 lbs 8 oz

Location: Lake Cahoon

Record set by John Plyler, Jr. in 2004

Brook Trout

Weight: 5 lbs 10 oz

Location: Stony Creek

Record set by Greg Orndorff in 1987

Brown Trout

Weight: 14 lbs 12 oz

Location: South Fork Holston River

Record set by Mike Perkins in 1990

Carp

Weight: 49 lbs 4 oz

Location: Lake Prince

Record set by Jeff Graham in 1986

Chain Pickerel

Weight: 7 lbs 10 oz

Location: Lake Shawnee

Record set by R.L. White in 1996

Channel Catfish

Weight: 31 lbs 8 oz

Location: Rappahannock River

Record set by Sue Stanley in 1992

Crappie

Weight: 4 lbs 10 oz

Location: private pond

Record set by Justin Elliott in 1994

Flathead Catfish

Weight: 68 lbs 12 oz

Location: Lake Smith

Record set by Jeffrey E. Dill in 2018

Largemouth Bass

Weight: 16 lbs 4 oz

Location: Connor Lake

Record set by Richard Tate in 1985

Muskellunge

Weight: 45 lbs 8 oz

Location: New River

Record set by Shannon Hill in 2007

Northern Pike

Weight: 31 lbs 4 oz

Location: Motts Run Reservoir

Record set by George Wood in 1994

Rainbow Trout

Weight: 14 lbs 7 oz

Location: Greers Pond

Record set by Michael Lowe in 1993

Rock Bass

Weight: 2 lbs 2 oz

Location: Laurel Bed Lake

Record set by Larry Ball in 1986

Sauger

Weight: 3 lbs

Location: Clinch River

Record set by Ronald C. Davis in 2010

Smallmouth Bass

Weight: 8 lbs 1 oz

Location: New River

Record set by Donald S. Eaton, Jr in 2003

Spotted Bass

Weight: 4 lbs 7 oz

Location: Claytor Lake

Record set by Rod Kegley in 2012

Striped Bass

Weight: 53 lbs 7 oz

Location: Leesville Reservoir

Record set by James B. Davis in 2000

Walleye

Weight: 15 lbs 15 oz

Location: New River

Record set by Anthony P. Duncan in 2000

White Bass

Weight: 6 lbs 3 oz

Location: Lake Orange

Record set by Ron Sprouse in 1981

White Catfish

Weight: 7 lbs 6 oz

Location: Western Branch Reservoir

Record set by Thomas Elkins in 1992

White Perch

Weight: 3 lbs 2 oz

Location: Private Pond

Record set by Beau McLaughlin in 2012

Yellow Perch

Weight: 3 lbs

Location: Flannagan Reservoir

Record set by George Mullins in 2010

