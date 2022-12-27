Record fish caught in Virginia
(STACKER) – Anglers all over the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Virginia using data from Land Big Fish . Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
Blue Catfish
- Weight: 143 lbs
- Location: Buggs Island Lake (Kerr Reservoir)
- Record set by Richard “Nick” Anderson in 2011
Bowfin
- Weight: 16 lbs 8 oz
- Location: Lake Cahoon
- Record set by John Plyler, Jr. in 2004
Brook Trout
- Weight: 5 lbs 10 oz
- Location: Stony Creek
- Record set by Greg Orndorff in 1987
Brown Trout
- Weight: 14 lbs 12 oz
- Location: South Fork Holston River
- Record set by Mike Perkins in 1990
Carp
- Weight: 49 lbs 4 oz
- Location: Lake Prince
- Record set by Jeff Graham in 1986
Chain Pickerel
- Weight: 7 lbs 10 oz
- Location: Lake Shawnee
- Record set by R.L. White in 1996
Channel Catfish
- Weight: 31 lbs 8 oz
- Location: Rappahannock River
- Record set by Sue Stanley in 1992
Crappie
- Weight: 4 lbs 10 oz
- Location: private pond
- Record set by Justin Elliott in 1994
Flathead Catfish
- Weight: 68 lbs 12 oz
- Location: Lake Smith
- Record set by Jeffrey E. Dill in 2018
Largemouth Bass
- Weight: 16 lbs 4 oz
- Location: Connor Lake
- Record set by Richard Tate in 1985
Muskellunge
- Weight: 45 lbs 8 oz
- Location: New River
- Record set by Shannon Hill in 2007
Northern Pike
- Weight: 31 lbs 4 oz
- Location: Motts Run Reservoir
- Record set by George Wood in 1994
Rainbow Trout
- Weight: 14 lbs 7 oz
- Location: Greers Pond
- Record set by Michael Lowe in 1993
Rock Bass
- Weight: 2 lbs 2 oz
- Location: Laurel Bed Lake
- Record set by Larry Ball in 1986
Sauger
- Weight: 3 lbs
- Location: Clinch River
- Record set by Ronald C. Davis in 2010
Smallmouth Bass
- Weight: 8 lbs 1 oz
- Location: New River
- Record set by Donald S. Eaton, Jr in 2003
Spotted Bass
- Weight: 4 lbs 7 oz
- Location: Claytor Lake
- Record set by Rod Kegley in 2012
Striped Bass
- Weight: 53 lbs 7 oz
- Location: Leesville Reservoir
- Record set by James B. Davis in 2000
Walleye
- Weight: 15 lbs 15 oz
- Location: New River
- Record set by Anthony P. Duncan in 2000
White Bass
- Weight: 6 lbs 3 oz
- Location: Lake Orange
- Record set by Ron Sprouse in 1981
White Catfish
- Weight: 7 lbs 6 oz
- Location: Western Branch Reservoir
- Record set by Thomas Elkins in 1992
White Perch
- Weight: 3 lbs 2 oz
- Location: Private Pond
- Record set by Beau McLaughlin in 2012
Yellow Perch
- Weight: 3 lbs
- Location: Flannagan Reservoir
- Record set by George Mullins in 2010
