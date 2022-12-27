Read full article on original website
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Zelenskyy made a secret phone call to Mitch McConnell urging him to pass a provision that would give Ukraine the seized fortunes of Russian oligarchs: report
Zelenskyy called McConnell one day before his US visit, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Congress ultimately passed the provision.
Video Shows U.S. Plane Avoid Colliding With Chinese War Jet
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the Chinese jet came within 20 feet of the U.S. aircraft's nose, forcing it to "take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."
Netanyahu's controversial concessions to Israel govt partners
Israel's newly sworn-in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has granted major concessions to far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies to cement a coalition following last month's election, the country's fifth in less than four years. The agreements, published by the Knesset, or parliament, on Wednesday, have already prompted an outcry among Israel's opposition,...
Peruvian shamans gather to make 2023 prophesies
Atop a sacred hill in Lima, Peruvian shamans scatter coca leaves and flower petals while a snake named Maria slithers over posters of world leaders including Russia's Vladimir Putin and Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. It's the time of year that the shamans beat drums, chant, blow smoke...
Bolivia charges key opposition leader with 'terrorism'
Bolivian police on Wednesday arrested Luis Fernando Camacho, governor of the economic powerhouse Santa Cruz region, on "terrorism" charges, setting off street clashes between his supporters and security forces. "We inform the Bolivian people that the Bolivian police executed an arrest warrant against Luis Fernando Camacho," Interior Minister Eduardo del...
I.Coast hands down four life terms for 2016 jihadist attack
A court in Ivory Coast on Wednesday handed down life terms to four Malian men convicted of abetting a jihadist attack on a beach resort that left 19 people dead. The court in Abidjan, the country's commercial hub, found the four "guilty of the deeds for which they are accused and sentences them to life imprisonment," Judge Charles Bini announced.
Chess player without hijab was not representing Iran: official
An Iranian Woman Grandmaster who competed at an international chess event without the mandatory hijab was not representing the Islamic republic, a local federation official said Wednesday. Sara Khademalsharieh, 25, appeared without a headscarf during this week's International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan,...
Hundreds of Syrians protest signs of Damascus-Ankara thaw
Hundreds of Syrians in the rebel-held north protested Friday against signs of a thaw between Ankara and Damascus after their defence ministers met in Moscow for the first time since 2011. Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Al-Bab, a town controlled by rebel factions long backed by Ankara, brandishing banners reading:...
Syria's Kurds face squeeze after regime, Turkey meet in Moscow
Syria's Kurds could soon face a tripartite ultimatum to cede territory, analysts predict, as Syrian, Turkish and Russian defence ministers met this week in Moscow -- the first such talks since Syria's war began in 2011. Russia has long backed the regime in Damascus, while Turkey supports Syrian rebel groups,...
Concern over China Covid 'understandable': WHO chief
The head of the World Health Organization said Thursday the restrictions some countries were introducing in response to China's Covid-19 surge was "understandable", given the lack of information from Beijing. "In the absence of comprehensive information from China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways...
EU health agency says China traveller screening 'unjustified' in bloc
The European Union's health agency said Thursday it believed that the introduction of mandatory Covid screenings of travellers from China was "unjustified," despite a surge in cases in China. Despite the introduction of mandatory Covid tests in the United States and Italy on those arriving from China, such measures were...
MI Republicans propose TikTok ban on state gov. devices amid security concerns
Last week, seven Republicans in Michigan's Congressional Delegation sent a letter to Governor Whitmer calling for her to ban the social media app TikTok.
More European nations tighten COVID rules for China flights
PARIS — (AP) — France, Spain and England will implement tougher COVID-19 measures for passengers arriving from China, authorities said Friday. France's government is requiring negative tests, and is urging French citizens to avoid nonessential travel to China. France is also reintroducing mask requirements on flights from China to France.
Bulgaria moves to replace Russia nuclear fuel supplies
Bulgaria's sole nuclear power plant signed a nuclear fuel supply deal with a French firm on Friday in efforts to replace shipments from Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The state-owned Kozloduy plant on the Danube river currently relies on Russian fuel for its two Soviet-built 1,000-megawatt...
Missile downed over Belarus may be Russian ploy: Ukraine
Ukraine suggested Thursday that a missile Belarus shot down over its territory might have been a move by Moscow aimed at bringing Minsk into the war. "The Ukrainian side does not exclude a deliberate provocation on the part of... Russia, which laid such a route for its cruise missiles to provoke their interception in the airspace over the territory of Belarus," said a defence ministry statement.
UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China
Dec 30 (Reuters) - The UK said on Friday that passengers arriving to England from China from Jan. 5 will need to show a negative COVID-19 pre-departure test, taken no more than two days prior to departure, according to a statement.
Syria attack blamed on jihadists kills 12 oil workers
An attack in eastern Syria killed 12 oil field workers, a war monitor said on Friday, a day after Syrian Kurdish-led forces announced an offensive against jihadists. The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which draws on extensive sources inside Syria, gave the toll of a dozen dead in the assault near an oil field west of Deir Ezzor.
Power cuts in most Ukraine regions after Russian strikes: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday most regions were without power in freezing temperatures following a barrage of Russian missile attacks all over the country. "As of this evening, there are power outages in most regions of Ukraine," he said. "It is especially difficult in Kyiv region and the capital,...
Mali court sentences 46 Ivorian soldiers to 20 years in prison
A court in Mali has sentenced 46 Ivorian troops whose detention in Mali sparked a diplomatic row between the two countries to 20 years in prison, the public prosecutor said Friday. The trial of the 46 Ivorian troops had wrapped up earlier on Friday after opening in the capital Bamako on Thursday.
