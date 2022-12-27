TODAY: Scattered snow showers will be across our mountains for most of the day today with mixed showers out for our valleys. The Upper Snake River Plain could see both snow and freezing rain throughout the day while the Lower Snake River Plain and Magic Valley have the chance to see rain, freezing rain, and snow during the day. Accumulation looks to be around 1 to 3 inches for the valleys with the mountains getting more around 6-8 inches and valleys around the mountains getting 2-4 inches. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures get into the 30's.

IDAHO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO