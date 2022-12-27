Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho will Bring Snow and Rain
The Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 11 AM on Friday morning. Between now and then, residents in the Magic Valley can expect between 1 and 3 inches of snow, mainly north of Twin Falls. Further north, accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in cities and lower elevations while 6 to 10 inches are expected in the mountains.
Scattered Snow showers with the possibility of freezing rain for Friday
TODAY: Scattered snow showers will be across our mountains for most of the day today with mixed showers out for our valleys. The Upper Snake River Plain could see both snow and freezing rain throughout the day while the Lower Snake River Plain and Magic Valley have the chance to see rain, freezing rain, and snow during the day. Accumulation looks to be around 1 to 3 inches for the valleys with the mountains getting more around 6-8 inches and valleys around the mountains getting 2-4 inches. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures get into the 30's.
Mostly dry conditions today ahead of showers tomorrow
BOISE, Idaho — We can expect mostly cloudy skies to cover much of Southwest Idaho today. Today's high in Boise should be 38 degrees. High temperatures across the valley should range just under 40 degrees today. Highs in the low-30s are expected in the mountains. A few isolated showers...
Stray snow showers today, scattered snow showers for Friday
TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are expected across most of the region with stray snow showers possible across western WY and the Upper Snake River Plain. Winds will be light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures get into the 20's and lower 30's. TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers are expected...
A potent storm slams Idaho on Friday
Another atmospheric river will blast tropical moisture into the northwest with heavy mountain snow targeting the Boise Mountains south to northern Nevada and Utah. This will make for challenging travel weather in the mountains of Idaho then difficult travel through northern Nevada and Utah Friday night through Saturday. The Treasure...
Year to end with snowstorm in East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho as 2022 appears poised to go out with a final blast of snow. The warnings and advisories are in effect in East Idaho from Friday morning through Saturday morning but there's a chance the snow will continue through Sunday night. East Idaho's higher elevations are forecast to receive the most snow Friday morning through...
Isolated mountain snow showers with cooler temps for Wednesday
TODAY: Stray valley snow showers and isolated mountain snow showers will be across the region today with mostly cloudy skies. An inch or two of snow is expected in the mountains for today's snow. Winds will be a little breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures only get into the upper 20's and lower 30's today.
Find out how long this atmospheric river will slam the west
As I expected the Treasure Valley had very little rain on Tuesday and temperatures soared to above 50 with Boise touching 56 at 3 pm! It was not a record but it was close. A cold front moves through overnight dropping temperatures into the mid-30s with some rain showers mixing with snow into the early morning. I do not expect any accumulation in the valley while the central mountains will see 2"-6" of snow in places that had rain on Tuesday.
Early snowpack figures look promising
TWIN FALLS — Snowpack numbers in Idaho look promising, with percentages well above average at every SNOTEL measuring site. A lot more snow is needed, however, to ensure an adequate water supply for the 2023 growing season and to help snuff out the lingering drought. The snowpack “gives us...
Snow and Rain and Still Drought Maintains its Evil Grip on Idaho
We’re not exactly buried in snow but I would’ve thought we were seeing some improvement in drought conditions. In some parts of Idaho, things are looking up (even if slightly). In southern Idaho, the drought maintains a good grip all along the state line. Last week’s map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows severe drought from east to west. Locally, everything is south of Twin Falls to Nevada.
'EXTREME BLACK ICE CONDITIONS': Arrival of winter storm in East Idaho results in numerous wrecks
Authorities are urging motorists to use extreme caution after the arrival of a winter storm on Tuesday morning caused numerous slide-offs and crashes on local roads. The Idaho Transportation Department issued a warning that conditions on Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls are "extremely slick." ITD stated, "Drivers are encouraged to slow down, watch for ice and slick spots on the roadway and leave extra distance between themselves and...
Pacific precipitation moves into Gem State today
Lots of moisture is headed to Idaho this last week of 2022 due to a low pressure system currently hitting the Pacific NW. Starting this afternoon, the Treasure Valley will see about a 20% chance of precipitation and the west central mountains will see about a 50% chance of precipitation.
High Wind Warnings for the Region
SPOKANE, WA – Tonight into Wednesday morning will be windy across much of the Inland Northwest. The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings for gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph. They are in effect for the Washington and Idaho Palouse as well as the Pomeroy, Dayton, and Walla Walla areas.
Watch: Slick driveway a dream come true for Idaho ice skater
IDAHO FALLS — While others were unintentionally slipping and sliding on the ice on Tuesday morning, one local woman broke out her skates. Freezing rain made for extremely slick roads Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. In...
Idaho Backroads: Looking back at some amazing adventures by Idahoans in 2022
Idaho is a paradise for year-round recreation as sports seamlessly transition from one activity to another whether it is skiing, mountain biking, kayaking or fishing.
U.S. 12 dead end west of Lolo Pass because of avalanche danger
Highway 12 through Central Idaho remains closed today because of the avalanche danger, cutting off the primary through route to, and from Montana. The Idaho Department of Transportation closed a long section of U.S. Highway 12 Monday because of the climbing danger of a slide coming off the mountains in the steep canyon along the Lochsa River.
How Idaho’s 12th governor helped enhance one of the area’s primary water sources
IDAHO FALLS – Of all the men who have served as Idaho’s chief executive, the story of David William Davis stands out as a a rags-to-riches saga. The height of his political career begins on Nov. 5, 1918. America was in the final days of World War I, and the Gem State had experienced 130% growth in the two preceding decades, according to former Boise State University History professor Hugh Lovin. Davis had been living in Idaho for about a decade when he was elected its 12th governor.
US 12 closed in Idaho due to avalanche risk
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Transportation Department reports US 12 is closed west of Lolo Pass due to an avalanche risk. The closure is in effect between Pete King Creek Road and The Colgate Licks Rest Area (50 to 63 miles east of the Kooskia area).
How Did No One Notice Boise Just Survived a Hurricane?
Can someone explain to me how no one noticed that the city of Boise quite literally just endured a hurricane? No, seriously. How did no one catch this? While people were enjoying their new iPhones from Santa and finding cars with big red bows in their driveways like in those stupid commercials, the state of Idaho was in the middle of a hurricane.
We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?
I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
