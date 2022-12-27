Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Metanoia SC: Jefferson Award recipient generates positive change in North Charleston
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Wonderful things can happen when a community comes together. Lowcountry non-profit, Metanoia SC, is listening to the people who live in North Charleston's Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood. Over the past 20 years, Metanoia has been implementing programs to meet residents' needs to generate positive changes. Shawn Saulsberry...
abcnews4.com
2 adults, 4 children displaced after North Charleston house fire: NCFD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston fire officials say two adults, four children, and some pets were displaced after a house fire Thursday morning. Two cats and a turtle were rescued and survived, however, one cat did not make it, fire officials said. The fire occurred around 10...
abcnews4.com
7 Charleston County fire departments set to sign mutual aid agreement
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Six Lowcountry fire departments are renewing their commitment to provide aid outside of their jurisdictions with a seventh agency joining in on the agreement. The City of Charleston, the City of North Charleston, St. Andrews Public Service District, James Island Public Service District, St....
abcnews4.com
Unicyclist traveling from Maine to Florida to raise money for the East Coast Greenway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Biking 3,000 miles across 15 states sounds hard enough, but how about on a unicycle?. Avery Seuter, 19, is unicycling the entire East Coast Greenway, the country’s longest biking and walking route. He left his home in Maine on September 8 and just passed...
abcnews4.com
The ultimate hairball: Charleston surgeon saves cat who swallowed 38 hair ties
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry kitty found herself in quite the hairy situation after swallowing dozens-too-many hair ties. Juliet was taken to the Charleston Animal Society by her caretaker after she suddenly stopped eating and became lethargic. Radiologists found that Juliet had a peculiar-looking blockage in her stomach and feared she would die if it was not removed.
live5news.com
Christmas blizzard’s effects being felt in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As clean-up efforts begin in Buffalo, New York after the deadly blizzard hit last Friday, folks that live there are not the only ones affected. Some have families that live right here in the Lowcountry. “She mentioned to me, she said, ‘By the way, if you...
abcnews4.com
New temporary housing causing concern for some Summerville residents
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — For years, the Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO) in Summerville has been offering shelter to people in need along Central Avenue. Recently, the shelter began looking to expand its services. "We found this piece of property, I don’t have an exact address, but it’s on...
live5news.com
Good deed: Charleston man offers ride back to Lowcountry for those with cancelled flights
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After hearing about the travel challenges many are facing and dealing with some of his own, a Charleston man is finding a way to give back in a tough situation. Jeff Billy, a James Island resident, drove to Pittsburgh last Friday to visit family. On Tuesday,...
Large recreation space coming to North Charleston’s Park Circle in 2023
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the world’s largest inclusive playgrounds will soon be constructed in North Charleston’s Park Circle – it’s among some major upgrades coming to the city in the new year. North Charleston Recreation Director TJ Rostin said they are working on many projects aimed at providing more opportunities, not only […]
abcnews4.com
New parking garage at Trident Medical Center set to open in June
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Medical Center will be welcoming a new addition in 2023. In June, the medical center is expected to open a new 649-space parking garage. Work on the garage has passed the halfway point and will include a charging station for electric cars. The project...
abcnews4.com
Justice for Betty: Investigation continues into injured French Bulldog left outside in box
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A 10-hour stay inside of a box in cold weather, injured and feet from from help that's not available. That's the ordeal a young French Bulldog survived last Thursday night into Friday morning. According to a report released by the North Charleston Police Department,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Charleston Police help rescue several balls caught in tree
CHARLESTON, SC (WWAY) — The Charleston Police Department responded to a unique tree rescue recently. Members of the Department used ingenuity and a lot of duct tape to retrieve several balls stuck in a tree. Officers Wendt, Gonzales and DiSalvo saved an entire litter of balls for a young...
live5news.com
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
live5news.com
Investigators determine cause of N. Charleston house fire; family, pets displaced
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says the Monday afternoon house fire that displaced a family along with other animals was caused by an unattended candle. Charleston County dispatch was called around 2:15 p.m. about a smoke alarm activated on Stratton Drive. The first firefighters on...
abcnews4.com
Stabbing at James Island bar leaves one man injured
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier this week a stabbing at a James Island bar left one man injured, according to authorities. At 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities responded to a call at The Hideout Bar & Grill at 1006 Folly Road. They found a man bleeding from the neck, according to a police report.
Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
abcnews4.com
Seacoast Summerville to open warming center Wednesday night
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Seacoast Summerville will keep its warming center open Wednesday night in light of forecasted cold weather, according to the City of Charleston officials. The center's admission hours will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Guests will need to leave the center at...
abcnews4.com
Cold weather prompts pipe problems across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Fresh off the holiday weekend, some Lowcountry homeowners are starting the week with a messy problem: busted pipes as a result of our cold stretch of weather. “Luckily for this customer, it was a very minor situation and we addressed it before it got worse,”...
abcnews4.com
Town of Mount Pleasant accepting submissions for traffic box art contest
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Mount Pleasant is looking to spruce up its traffic boxes and is calling on local artists to submit designs that "reflect the community and culture of Mount Pleasant." The town is accepting submissions through Jan. 30, 2023 from artists who live...
counton2.com
Water main break impacting traffic in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding Wednesday to a water main break on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive. According to CPD, units were on scene shortly after 8:00 p.m. redirecting traffic in the area. Drivers are being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood...
