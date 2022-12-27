ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

7 Charleston County fire departments set to sign mutual aid agreement

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Six Lowcountry fire departments are renewing their commitment to provide aid outside of their jurisdictions with a seventh agency joining in on the agreement. The City of Charleston, the City of North Charleston, St. Andrews Public Service District, James Island Public Service District, St....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

The ultimate hairball: Charleston surgeon saves cat who swallowed 38 hair ties

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry kitty found herself in quite the hairy situation after swallowing dozens-too-many hair ties. Juliet was taken to the Charleston Animal Society by her caretaker after she suddenly stopped eating and became lethargic. Radiologists found that Juliet had a peculiar-looking blockage in her stomach and feared she would die if it was not removed.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Christmas blizzard’s effects being felt in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As clean-up efforts begin in Buffalo, New York after the deadly blizzard hit last Friday, folks that live there are not the only ones affected. Some have families that live right here in the Lowcountry. “She mentioned to me, she said, ‘By the way, if you...
BUFFALO, NY
abcnews4.com

New temporary housing causing concern for some Summerville residents

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — For years, the Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO) in Summerville has been offering shelter to people in need along Central Avenue. Recently, the shelter began looking to expand its services. "We found this piece of property, I don’t have an exact address, but it’s on...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

New parking garage at Trident Medical Center set to open in June

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Medical Center will be welcoming a new addition in 2023. In June, the medical center is expected to open a new 649-space parking garage. Work on the garage has passed the halfway point and will include a charging station for electric cars. The project...
CHARLESTON, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Charleston Police help rescue several balls caught in tree

CHARLESTON, SC (WWAY) — The Charleston Police Department responded to a unique tree rescue recently. Members of the Department used ingenuity and a lot of duct tape to retrieve several balls stuck in a tree. Officers Wendt, Gonzales and DiSalvo saved an entire litter of balls for a young...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Stabbing at James Island bar leaves one man injured

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier this week a stabbing at a James Island bar left one man injured, according to authorities. At 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities responded to a call at The Hideout Bar & Grill at 1006 Folly Road. They found a man bleeding from the neck, according to a police report.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
abcnews4.com

Seacoast Summerville to open warming center Wednesday night

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Seacoast Summerville will keep its warming center open Wednesday night in light of forecasted cold weather, according to the City of Charleston officials. The center's admission hours will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Guests will need to leave the center at...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Cold weather prompts pipe problems across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Fresh off the holiday weekend, some Lowcountry homeowners are starting the week with a messy problem: busted pipes as a result of our cold stretch of weather. “Luckily for this customer, it was a very minor situation and we addressed it before it got worse,”...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Water main break impacting traffic in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding Wednesday to a water main break on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive. According to CPD, units were on scene shortly after 8:00 p.m. redirecting traffic in the area. Drivers are being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood...
CHARLESTON, SC

