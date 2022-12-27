Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia introduces cashless parking garages
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The next time you go to see one of your favorite musicians or make your way to a basketball game in downtown Columbia, you may have a faster time getting in and out of any of the eight parking garages in the area. The City...
abccolumbia.com
Mayor Rickenmann reacts to Columbia residents living with no heat, water
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A deadly shooting in Columbia ends up tipping city officials to another situation at the Colony Apartments along West Beltline Boulevard. According to Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, while police were on the scene of a deadly shooting they notified him that there were residents who have been living at the same complex without heat or water for at least three days. A system the Mayor says are connected to each other, but not operated by the city.
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: SCDMV Blythewood branch accepting transactions following network outage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) announced all branches are experiencing a network outage state-wide. SCDMV officials say all locations except the Blythewood branch are unable to process any transactions and are currently working on getting the issue resolved. Stay with ABC Columbia for more...
abccolumbia.com
City officials intervene after Colony Apartment residents without heat, water for days
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and other city officials, residents of The Colony Apartments on West Beltline Boulevard have been without water and heat for three days. Mayor Rickenmann says the Monroe Group that oversees The Colony Apartments was notified on December 9th about rising...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s a look at your Local Living brought to you by MUSC Health. You can experience the magic of Saluda Shoals park through their holiday lights on the river event. Admission also includes a winter wonder slide, a hay ride, and a laser light...
abccolumbia.com
Tips to prioritize your health this coming New Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We are just days away from a New Year!. But don’t say goodbye to 2022 without making your health a priority. Mandy Gaither has more on what to put on your year-end health checklist.
abccolumbia.com
Emergency actions taken at Midlands assisted living facilities
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with DHEC say emergency actions are being taken at two Midlands assisted living facilities. A spokesperson for the department says Reese’s Community Care Home sites on Muller Ave. and Cindy Drive both had multiple violations following inspections earlier this month. The violations included insect...
abccolumbia.com
Turn your Christmas tree into mulch with Grinding of the Greens
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you are already looking to get rid of that Christmas tree, don’t just toss it to the curb. You can turn it into beneficial mulch. Keep the Midlands Beautiful is once again holding “the Grinding of the Greens.”. There’s a lot of different...
abccolumbia.com
Car crash temporarily closes part of North Main St.
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police is on the scene of an accident they say sent one woman to the hospital. Officials say just before 8:30pm they responded to a report of a single car crash. After arriving on the scene, police say they discovered a “significant” accident involving...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia City Councilman Joe Taylor passes away
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall, fellow Councilman Joe Taylor has passed away. The councilman’s cause of death has not yet been released. Taylor began his term on the city council in January of this year. Prior to that he served as secretary of...
abccolumbia.com
Tips on how to beat post-holiday bloating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Over the holiday season we tend to overindulge which can lead to feelings of fullness and bloating. If you’re not feeling like your usual self you’re not alone. Mandy Gaither has ways to help with the post-holiday bloat.
abccolumbia.com
Gas prices to increase this summer, says Gas Buddy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices are way down from the record highs they hit last summer but don’t get used to it. According to Gas Buddy, an app that tracks gas prices, the price at the pump could rise by May. Not as high as the most recent...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia woman charged with tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) authorities arrested and charged 33 year-old Victoria C. Nelson of Columbia with two counts of tax evasion. According to arrest warrants, Nelson allegedly filed false SC Individual Income Tax returns in 2021 and 2022 while in Clarendon County. Authorities say...
abccolumbia.com
Lighting up the sky – while keeping your finger count at 10
Lighting up the sky with celebration never disappoints, however, fireworks cause thousands of injuries each year. Mike and Ruthie Hughes from Discount Fireworks Store in Cayce and South Congaree offer several safety ideas that will help keep your ten fingers and two eyes working in the new year. Fireworks packaged...
abccolumbia.com
SCHP: Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 West near Exit 97
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says all lanes are blocked due to a wreck on I-26 West. It happened before 9 a.m. near Exit 97/US-176. Troopers say there are injuries in the wreck as they continue to investigate. Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.
abccolumbia.com
Colony Apartment murder victim identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the woman killed at the the Colony Apartments Tuesday morning. Rutherford says the murder victim has been identified as 23 year old Miasia T. James from Columbia. Columbia Police say James’ body was discovered...
abccolumbia.com
Riverbanks Zoo: Koala gives birth, it’s a girl!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s a girl!. Officials with Riverbanks Zoo say their Koala Charlotte recently gave birth to a joey, which is what you call a baby koala. The little one had her first check-up this morning. Zoo officials say they will hold a poll to name the...
abccolumbia.com
Countdown to Gator Bowl Day with ABC Columbia!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can countdown to Bowl Day with ABC Columbia!. Join us Thursday night for a Gator Bowl Special. Our Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier will have all the coverage, including a live report from Jacksonville. You can catch the Bowl special Thursday at 7 p.m. right...
abccolumbia.com
CPD: Two arrested in connection with Colony Apartment shooting
COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23 year-old female victim at the Colony Apartments. Authorities say Jimmy Murphy Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting the victim on Dec. 27 in a parking lot. He...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Pup-Shots December 29
Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Independent, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs This adorable, chunky pup came in with her two sisters from the local shelter, all scared and timid about everything.
Comments / 0