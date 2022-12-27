Read full article on original website
Related
What are your options if your flight is canceled?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As extreme winter weather has swept across the country, it has caused unprecedented flight cancellations to impact flyers, including many who have been trying to get back to Arkansas. Thousands of people have found themselves stranded at airports across the US with no idea when...
Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
Entergy offers tips on how to manage energy usage and save money
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Entergy is urging customers to help conserve power supply after experiencing unusually high usage during the bitter cold temperatures. If you are an Entergy customer, you probably got a text message on Friday, December 23rd asking you to lower your thermostat and turn off all non-essential lights to avoid any […]
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Pinks in Arkansas (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow pinks in Arkansas, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting pinks is not as easy as it seems. pinks are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:
Arkansas tow truck company offering free New Year’s Eve transportation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — New Year's Eve is just days away, and before heading out to the holiday parties, Arkansas State Police (ASP) said to make sure you have a way to get home safely. According to ASP, New Year's Eve is the holiday with the most drunk driving-related...
iheart.com
Entergy Subsidiary Must Repay Millions To Overcharged Customers
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says an Entergy subsidiary owes millions of dollars to customers who were overcharged for years. The Louisiana Public Service Commission supports the agency's findings about System Energy Resources, Inc. SERI reportedly overbilled customers of Entergy Louisiana, Entergy New Orleans, and Entergy Arkansas. The company is...
Arkansas has more licenses required to work but they're generally cheaper
(The Center Square) – While Arkansas may have more professions that require a license to work than seen nationally, a recent report on occupational licensing in America shows the burdens placed on workers, meaning the time and money spent to obtain a work permit in the Natural State, has declined. The Institute of Justice recently released its third edition of License to Work: A National Study of Burdens from Occupational Licensing, providing an updated look at the effects of occupational licensing requirements and changes in...
AAA: Arkansas gas prices rise for the first time in six weeks
Gas price in Arkansas rose for the first time in six weeks due to the increasing price of crude oil.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — “The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, December 27, 2022: Time for Tyson Foods to step up
Word has been out for several weeks that Tyson Foods is consolidating corporate offices in the Midwest, including Chicago, Downers Grove, IL and Dakota Dunes, SD, at Springdale. However, most of those workers don’t want to move with the company. About 90 percent of the affected 1,000 workers are declining moves to Northwest Arkansas. What that tells us is that Tyson Foods is going to be on the hunt for lots of Arkansans with agri-business degrees. This presents us with another opportunity to chide Tyson Foods for its general lack of financial support to Southern Arkansas University and its School of Agriculture. SAU continues to churn out graduates with degrees in agri-business who work for Tyson in many capacities, who produce chickens, hogs and cattle that Tyson buys, who educate future Tyson employees at public schools across our state, and people who work for Tyson’s competitors. Yet, Tyson Foods – which has a huge and growing need for SAU graduates – has never been a key supporter of agriculture-business education at the largest university in the southern half of the state. We’re not the only folks who have noticed this. It’s not too late for Tyson Foods to step up.
Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
KAKE TV
'That's huge': Kansas grocery tax to drop on New Year's Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Starting on New Year's Day, the state tax on groceries will drop two and a half percent. Right now, the plan is for the grocery tax to disappear in 2025. Say you pay $10 in taxes on groceries. With the state tax reduced by 2.5%, you could save 25 cents for every $10.
Record year for medical marijuana in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Around the holidays, the medical marijuana industry typically sees an increase in sales. 2022 will be the largest year of marijuana purchases ever in Arkansas. Last year, the state saw record numbers for medical marijuana as sales increased especially after pandemic checks were issued. "As...
Smoked Out Eats brings home-style BBQ to central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter the style of BBQ, we’ve found the best is that which has a hint of Arkansas influence. That’s exactly the case for Smoked Out [Eats], which is what it prides itself on. Using century-old recipes passed from generation to generation, Eddie...
touropia.com
23 Best Things to do in Arkansas
Fittingly known as ‘The Natural State’, Arkansas boasts lots of simply spectacular scenery with cute little towns and interesting historic sights also scattered about. Due to all its diverse landscapes and pristine state parks, it really is a treat to travel around with plenty of fun outdoor activities on offer.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas nonprofits prepare for possible recession, shift in giving
Philanthropic giving remains fairly steady for many Arkansas nonprofits despite continuing inflation and the possibility of a recession. While several organizations are on track to meet their fundraising goals, some have experienced slight dips in support. But they’re not yet concerned because December is traditionally a busy time for charitable donations.
magnoliareporter.com
County merchants sell $446,206 in lottery tickets during November
Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $446,206 in November, up from $420,808 in October, according to a report released December 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. According to the report, Columbia County had $248,326 in prize winnings awarded...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas pushes corn through drought, rakes in more winter wheat despite rains
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — High temperatures, drought, and elevated input costs drove Arkansas corn and grain sorghum production down in 2022, while heavy rains hampered winter wheat. Jason Kelley, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture professor and wheat and feed grains extension agronomist, said the drought and high temperatures...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 27
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 27, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Ina Thalia Smith, 820 Bennett Circle, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 20. Ouachita. Ashley R Gibbs, A/K/A Ashley R. Speers, 2250 Highway 278...
Comments / 0