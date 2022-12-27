ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

FOX 2

What is someone from St. Louis called? The STL demonym

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call someone from St. Louis? Many people from Pittsburgh call themselves Yinzers, Albuquerque residents are known as Burqueños, and folks from Los Angeles are known as Angelenos. It isn’t always clear what to call someone from a city or state. Indiana has Hoosiers and so does Missouri. But, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 30

MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

New Year brings new laws in Missouri

COLUMBIA - Four new laws will go into effect when the New Year hits. Boone County and Columbia will start collecting online sales taxes for out-of-state purchases. The "Wayfair Tax", which voters approved in April, will tax Boone County residents a 1.75% rate and an extra 2% for Columbia residents.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri had to close its office in north Columbia because of severe water damage, according to a press release. A pipe froze over the holiday break and flooded the building on East Brown School Road. Repairs could take several weeks, and it's not safe to access right now. The The post Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KFVS12

Parson signs Executive Order to extend relief for former Gygr-Gas customers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 to continue allowing registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers owned by Gygr-Gas until January 31, 2023. The order waives Section 323.030 RSMo and 2 CSR 90-10.019 for Gygr-Gas owned propane containers only. “Through this...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel

Most Missourians have never heard of Alan Pratzel or the system he led for 15 years. To lawyers in Missouri, however, Pratzel was often considered the profession’s top cop.  But that’s not how he looked at his role of chief disciplinary counsel, a job focused on making sure the state’s lawyers abided by legal ethics […] The post Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous

If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Missouri Dept. of Conservation advise people not to place food attractants in CWD counties

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri boasts one of the largest deer herds in North America, topping one million in number. Missouri’s deer herd has been affected by Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in several counties. CWD is a prion disease, or a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system. CWD affects deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer, and moose. It may take over a year before an infected animal develops symptoms which can include drastic weight loss (wasting), stumbling, listlessness, and other neurologic symptoms. CWD can affect animals of all ages, and CWD is fatal to animals as there are no treatments or vaccines. One of the ways that the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) tries to slow the spread and frequency of the disease is by restricting feeding of wildlife in counties that have been infected with CWD.
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Southwest Airlines Screws St. Louis Travelers (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)

Southwest Airlines caused chaos across the country this week when it canceled more than two-thirds of its flights — including more than half of its flights in and out of St. Louis. Travelers were left grounded in airports with little to no information and nobody answering the customer service...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

