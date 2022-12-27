Read full article on original website
Related
What’s the Strangest Hidden Missouri Attraction? Meet Boathenge
What's the true definition of a hidden attraction? When you have an attraction in a state where someone was born yet they know nothing about it. That's the case with Boathenge, truly the strangest hidden attraction in Missouri that I've never heard of. Congrats to Only In Your State for...
What is someone from St. Louis called? The STL demonym
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call someone from St. Louis? Many people from Pittsburgh call themselves Yinzers, Albuquerque residents are known as Burqueños, and folks from Los Angeles are known as Angelenos. It isn’t always clear what to call someone from a city or state. Indiana has Hoosiers and so does Missouri. But, […]
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 30
Four new laws will go into effect when the New Year hits. Boone County and Columbia will start collecting online sales taxes for out-of-state purchases. The "Wayfair Tax", which voters approved in April, will tax Boone County residents a 1.75% rate and an extra 2% for Columbia residents. Senate Bill...
Did You Know Missouri’s Highway 36 is the ‘Genius Highway’?
I did not know this, but then again I am not a genius and that's not breaking news. Did you know that Highway 36 in Missouri is really known as the "Genius Highway"? I do now and I'll share what I've learned. I need to thank KMTV in Omaha for...
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
KCTV 5
Local shelters, advocates prepare for new Missouri law that outlaws camping on public land
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new law goes into effect in 2023 that would prohibit sleeping or camping outdoors on public property. The state passed the law over the summer. It contains several provisions about homeless shelters and funding, but local advocates have been concerned with one line in particular within its text.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. business owner ordered to give refunds, banned from construction
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Following an On Your Side Investigation, a Bolivar business owner can no longer run a business in the Show-Me State, and he’s ordered to pay back customers, a total of more than a quarter of a million dollars. We’re talking about Jerry Shane Fellers with...
KOMU
New Year brings new laws in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Four new laws will go into effect when the New Year hits. Boone County and Columbia will start collecting online sales taxes for out-of-state purchases. The "Wayfair Tax", which voters approved in April, will tax Boone County residents a 1.75% rate and an extra 2% for Columbia residents.
Southwest Moves 7,000 Pieces of Luggage in St. Louis to a 'Secure' Warehouse
The carrier is working to reunite people with their baggage, but there's a huge backlog
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri had to close its office in north Columbia because of severe water damage, according to a press release. A pipe froze over the holiday break and flooded the building on East Brown School Road. Repairs could take several weeks, and it's not safe to access right now. The The post Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KFVS12
Parson signs Executive Order to extend relief for former Gygr-Gas customers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 to continue allowing registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers owned by Gygr-Gas until January 31, 2023. The order waives Section 323.030 RSMo and 2 CSR 90-10.019 for Gygr-Gas owned propane containers only. “Through this...
Governor extends order to help Gygr-Gas customers
Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed an executive order to continue to allow customers of a Boonville-based propane supplier to get their tanks filled by other companies. The post Governor extends order to help Gygr-Gas customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel
Most Missourians have never heard of Alan Pratzel or the system he led for 15 years. To lawyers in Missouri, however, Pratzel was often considered the profession’s top cop. But that’s not how he looked at his role of chief disciplinary counsel, a job focused on making sure the state’s lawyers abided by legal ethics […] The post Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel appeared first on Missouri Independent.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County.
POTOSI — Nineteen years after Scott McLaughlin stabbed, strangled and raped an ex-girlfriend in St. Louis County, the state of Missouri is set to put McLaughlin to death. It would be the state's third execution in nine months, a marked increase from recent years. Unless the courts or Gov....
This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous
If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
St. Louis restaurant closed, employees without pay after cold weather causes burst pipe
ST. LOUIS — The Shaved Duck was closed Thursday, and its employees had no income after cold weather caused a pipe burst. The flooding forced the barbeque restaurant in St. Louis to temporarily close its doors due to the extensive damage left behind. "The restaurant will be closed indefinitely...
Man dies in rural Missouri highway crash
A man died Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri highway crash.
ktvo.com
Missouri Dept. of Conservation advise people not to place food attractants in CWD counties
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri boasts one of the largest deer herds in North America, topping one million in number. Missouri’s deer herd has been affected by Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in several counties. CWD is a prion disease, or a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system. CWD affects deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer, and moose. It may take over a year before an infected animal develops symptoms which can include drastic weight loss (wasting), stumbling, listlessness, and other neurologic symptoms. CWD can affect animals of all ages, and CWD is fatal to animals as there are no treatments or vaccines. One of the ways that the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) tries to slow the spread and frequency of the disease is by restricting feeding of wildlife in counties that have been infected with CWD.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Southwest Airlines Screws St. Louis Travelers (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)
Southwest Airlines caused chaos across the country this week when it canceled more than two-thirds of its flights — including more than half of its flights in and out of St. Louis. Travelers were left grounded in airports with little to no information and nobody answering the customer service...
Comments / 0