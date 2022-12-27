ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football defensive ‘formula’ has Bulldogs ready to take on talented Ohio State offense

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — The Georgia defense that will take the field on Saturday will be very different than the one that lined up against Michigan in the College Football Playoff last season.

Only two defensive starters from that game will suit up for Georgia, cornerback Kelee Ringo and safety Chris Smith. The latter is one of the few examples of a player who stuck around at Georgia and developed over the course of five seasons. Consider Smith’s fellow 2018 signee Azeez Ojulari is in his second season in the NFL.

“He’s a product of our development, and he came in and has really blossomed into a really good safety prospect at the next level,” Smart said of Smith. “Just proud of the work he’s done. He’s a great example of, if you stick around and grow in this system, you can be really good.”

That system doesn’t just get the most out of over-looked prospects like Smith. It gets players such as Jalen Carter and Malaki Starks onto the field early in their careers. It rotates consistently in the front seven while it has no problem playing youngsters in the secondary, provided they’re good enough to beat out the tremendous competition at all levels.

WGAU

Ohio State, Georgia reloaded after losing stars to NFL draft

ATLANTA — (AP) — Only months after Georgia defensive linemen and Ohio State wide receivers combined to fill five first-round slots in the NFL draft, those positions again boast top talent for the teams preparing to meet in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal. Georgia had three...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

College Football Playoff: What if Georgia loses?

Three plays. Georgia was just three plays away from ending a four-decade championship drought. Leading Alabama in overtime, with the Tide pinned 41 yards from the end zone on second down, the Bulldogs just had to make three more stops against a true freshman quarterback, and the national championship was theirs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was rattling to its foundations, tension and anticipation ready to blow the roof off the still-new joint.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

As countdown to kickoff continues, Bulldogs and Buckeyes meet the media

More Georgia Bulldog football players and coaches met the media Wednesday in Atlanta, closing in on kickoff of Saturday night’s Peach Bowl playoff game in Mercedes Benz Stadium. The winner of the New Year’s Eve contest between the Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes advances to the college football national championship game, a game that will be played January 9 in Los Angeles.
COLUMBUS, OH
WGAU

Local briefs: Authority meeting in Danielsville, kidnaping arrest in Cleveland

Athens area state lawmakers are gearing up for the scheduled January 9 start of the 2023 session of the Georgia legislature. There is a new member of the local legislative delegation: thanks to this year’s legislative redistricting, Greene County state Rep Trey Rhodes, a Republican from Union Point, now represents a portion of Athens-Clarke County.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Gainesville Police say it was “like a scene from Home Alone”

Police in Gainesville are reporting the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who slipped and fell on a patch of ice while trying to make his getaway. Police say 30 year-old Luis Ordonez fired one gunshot in the direction of his intended victim, then tried to run away. He slipped, fell, and was possibly knocked unconscious. He was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail. The intended robbery victim was not injured.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

WGAU

