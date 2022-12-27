ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Shelby Reporter

The Church at Cahaba Bend offers divorce care program

HELENA – The Church at Cahaba Bend is offering a 12-week Divorce Care program for those struggling after or going through divorce. “Divorce Care offers support, answers, and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and healing,” read a Divorce Care press release. “Divorce Care features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics.”
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County offers Christmas tree recycling, drop-off

Those looking to dispose of their live Christmas trees have the option of multiple recycling drop-off points throughout the county. “We are happy to offer the Christmas Tree Recycling Program again this year,” read an official Facebook post by Shelby County. “All drop-off areas are located in parking lots designated with orange traffic cones and signage and (are) monitored daily.”
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class

BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

107-year-old Birmingham based business closes last store

Ensley Fairfield Mattress closes its last store. It is one the oldest businesses in the Birmingham area that dates back almost 108 years. Jillian Holtzclaw Barnett's great grandparents opened the business and it's been in the family ever since. She said customers continue to tell them decades old stories of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. to close after 100 years in business

PELHAM – Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. will close its doors after over 100 years of service to the area. Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. started operation in 1915, 2023 would be its 108th year of operation. The official announcement of the closing took place on Monday, Dec. 26. January 2023 will be its final month of operation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Public Library holds winter clothing drive

PELHAM – Those looking to help others in the season of giving can do so by donating a coat to the Pelham Public Library for the winter clothing drive hosted during the month of January. All items should be placed in the marked box by the elevator. New or...
PELHAM, AL
wvxu.org

For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Municipal police reports for Nov. 28 through Dec. 20

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 28 through Dec. 20. -MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232. -MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31. -MVC from the 4900 Block of Spring Creek Road. -Violation of a domestic violation protection order...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pizza Hut opens off Caldwell Mill

NORTH SHELBY – The Pizza Hut grand opening event is set for Friday, Jan. 6, and the location replaced the old Taco Bell restaurant. Amenities of the restaurant include: a new, compact design of the building and a “hut lane” drive-thru pick up window. To celebrate the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabama Wildlife Center to host For the Birds charity event

PELHAM – On Saturday, March 4, the Alabama Wildlife Center will host an event to benefit the rehabilitation clinic and education programs. “Join us for a night of dinner, drinks, dancing and fun,” read an Alabama Wildlife press release said. “It’s sure to be a night of no egrets.”
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Trussville church stepping up to aid nursing home after pipes burst

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magnolia Ridge nursing home is another facility dealing with burst pipes. The issue actually forcing management to close its kitchen and call in aid from off site. The Jefferson County EMA reached out to First Baptist Church in Trussville to help and they are...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
ALABAMA STATE

