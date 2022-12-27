Read full article on original website
Related
Shelby Reporter
The Church at Cahaba Bend offers divorce care program
HELENA – The Church at Cahaba Bend is offering a 12-week Divorce Care program for those struggling after or going through divorce. “Divorce Care offers support, answers, and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and healing,” read a Divorce Care press release. “Divorce Care features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics.”
ABC 33/40 News
Water issues impact Talladega residents for days, some progress made in restoring system
Many residents in Talladega have had little to no water since Sunday after freezing temperatures caused problems with the city's water system. According to the city's spokesperson, multiple pipes across the system froze, burst, and leaked. There was also added stress on the city's power supply during the colder weather, which shut down a water supply well.
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County offers Christmas tree recycling, drop-off
Those looking to dispose of their live Christmas trees have the option of multiple recycling drop-off points throughout the county. “We are happy to offer the Christmas Tree Recycling Program again this year,” read an official Facebook post by Shelby County. “All drop-off areas are located in parking lots designated with orange traffic cones and signage and (are) monitored daily.”
opelikaobserver.com
Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class
BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
ABC 33/40 News
107-year-old Birmingham based business closes last store
Ensley Fairfield Mattress closes its last store. It is one the oldest businesses in the Birmingham area that dates back almost 108 years. Jillian Holtzclaw Barnett's great grandparents opened the business and it's been in the family ever since. She said customers continue to tell them decades old stories of...
Shelby Reporter
Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. to close after 100 years in business
PELHAM – Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. will close its doors after over 100 years of service to the area. Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. started operation in 1915, 2023 would be its 108th year of operation. The official announcement of the closing took place on Monday, Dec. 26. January 2023 will be its final month of operation.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Public Library holds winter clothing drive
PELHAM – Those looking to help others in the season of giving can do so by donating a coat to the Pelham Public Library for the winter clothing drive hosted during the month of January. All items should be placed in the marked box by the elevator. New or...
DCH Hospital to Close South Parking Deck, Entrance for Construction Process Beginning January 2
The south parking deck and south entrance of DCH Regional Medical Center will close beginning January 2 as construction crews prepare for its demolition and replacement. According to the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency, the entrance and deck project will take two years before it is completed. The hospital will...
Alabama mattress company started during World War I to close doors after 107 years of service
Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. will close its doors after over 100 years of service to the area. Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. started operation in 1915, 2023 would be its 108th year of operation. The official announcement of the closing took place on Monday, Dec. 26. January 2023 will be its final month of operation.
wvxu.org
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
birminghamtimes.com
Taylor Young Opens Birmingham Clothing Store in Family-Owned Shopping Plaza
When Taylor Young held a recent grand opening for her clothing store in West Birmingham it was also a homecoming. The 27-year-old entrepreneur opened her location in a shopping plaza on 3rd Ave. West owned by her family. Family, friends and consumers joined Young in October to celebrate Retrograde Dept.,...
wvtm13.com
North Alabama family son celebrates first birthday in NICU at Children's of Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. — Life hasn't been the easiest for the Steffen family. Their baby boy was born Dec. 9, 2021. However, his original due date was March 19, 2022. For almost 400 days, he has been in the hospital. He was born at 24 weeks gestation. His mother, Kelsey...
Bham Now
If we want to restore our rivers in Alabama, we need to save the skinny water – creeks and streams
The following story is part of Friends of Shades Creek lore as shared by Jim Brown, a former History professor at Samford University. A few years ago, members of the group were observing Shades Creek after a litter cleanup at the now nearly-closed Brookwood Village on the Homewood/Mountain Brook city line.
Bham Now
15 places we were heartbroken to see close in 2022 in The Magic City
While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year. January. 1. Macy’s at Brookwood Village. Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center...
Shelby Reporter
Municipal police reports for Nov. 28 through Dec. 20
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 28 through Dec. 20. -MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232. -MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31. -MVC from the 4900 Block of Spring Creek Road. -Violation of a domestic violation protection order...
Shelby Reporter
Pizza Hut opens off Caldwell Mill
NORTH SHELBY – The Pizza Hut grand opening event is set for Friday, Jan. 6, and the location replaced the old Taco Bell restaurant. Amenities of the restaurant include: a new, compact design of the building and a “hut lane” drive-thru pick up window. To celebrate the...
Shelby Reporter
Alabama Wildlife Center to host For the Birds charity event
PELHAM – On Saturday, March 4, the Alabama Wildlife Center will host an event to benefit the rehabilitation clinic and education programs. “Join us for a night of dinner, drinks, dancing and fun,” read an Alabama Wildlife press release said. “It’s sure to be a night of no egrets.”
The restaurants Birmingham lost in 2022
While many restaurants and bars opened their doors for the first time this year, such as Slutty Vegan and The House of Found Objects, others closed them for the last time.
wbrc.com
Trussville church stepping up to aid nursing home after pipes burst
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magnolia Ridge nursing home is another facility dealing with burst pipes. The issue actually forcing management to close its kitchen and call in aid from off site. The Jefferson County EMA reached out to First Baptist Church in Trussville to help and they are...
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
Comments / 0