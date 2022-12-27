ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

Luna Pizza to celebrate Wethersfield grand opening in January

West Hartford's Luna Pizza, which expanded to Old Wethersfield in late October, is celebrating its grand opening with a party in early January. The pizzeria, which shares a location with Old Town Cafe on Main Street, will host a gathering Jan. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m., welcoming town officials and offering samples of the new menu.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

A New Gathering Place

I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Pet of the Week: Clementine!

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous cat named Clementine! Clementine is a beautiful, green-eyed cat who just had her first birthday. She’s a tortoiseshell kitty with a beautiful black and orange coat, probably what inspired her name! As an active cat, Clementine loves to explore, especially when treats are involved. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Hudson Valley Post

DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine

A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Time Out New York

The Orchard Beach Pavilion is getting a whole new look

The Orchard Beach Pavilion, the “Riviera of the Bronx,” is returning to its former glory with a massive renovation. The project, which kicked off this month, will not only bring the pavilion back up to modern standards but create an accessible and fun spot to hang out in the summer sun with new food stalls and plenty of spaces to sunbathe, play and chill out.
BRONX, NY
WTNH

Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
WINSTED, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit

2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Danbury, CT

Nicknamed the Hat City, Danbury used to be the hub of the American hat industry from the 19th to the early 20th centuries. The city is part of Fairfield County, Connecticut, with a population of 87,642 as of 2022. The Pahquioque Native Americans were the first settlers in the area...
DANBURY, CT
PIX11

Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
BRONX, NY

