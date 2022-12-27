Read full article on original website
wiltonbulletin.com
Disney tribute band founded by CT native will bring 'The Little Mermaid,' 'Encanto' and others to life in Norwalk
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Little Mermen will be taking Nutmeggers "under the sea" when they perform at Norwalk's Wall Street Theater on Feb. 5. The tribute band specializes in covers of Disney songs from over 80 years of movies, like "The Little...
wiltonbulletin.com
Luna Pizza to celebrate Wethersfield grand opening in January
West Hartford's Luna Pizza, which expanded to Old Wethersfield in late October, is celebrating its grand opening with a party in early January. The pizzeria, which shares a location with Old Town Cafe on Main Street, will host a gathering Jan. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m., welcoming town officials and offering samples of the new menu.
zip06.com
A New Gathering Place
I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
Pet of the Week: Clementine!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous cat named Clementine! Clementine is a beautiful, green-eyed cat who just had her first birthday. She’s a tortoiseshell kitty with a beautiful black and orange coat, probably what inspired her name! As an active cat, Clementine loves to explore, especially when treats are involved. […]
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
Look Inside: New England Stone Castle for Sale is Your Chance to Live Like Royalty
Have you ever wondered what it'd be like to upgrade your home? What about dreaming about multi-million dollar luxury properties with pools and other wild features?. Now, take that one step further, because there is an epic castle for sale in New England that will make your home living fit for a king or queen.
DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine
A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
wiltonbulletin.com
Danbury War Memorial's new leader carries legacy, lessons learned from late director
DANBURY — As Jenny Lucia Guerra organizes basketball tournaments or tackles plumbing problems at the Danbury War Memorial, she often thinks about what her best friend, mentor and former colleague would do. Lucia Guerra, 26, became the new director of the Danbury War Memorial after the sudden death of...
Made in Connecticut: Luke's Toy Factory in Danbury
Toys are at the heart of kids and play and for one toymaker in Danbury, toys are not only about fun but also imagination.
The Orchard Beach Pavilion is getting a whole new look
The Orchard Beach Pavilion, the “Riviera of the Bronx,” is returning to its former glory with a massive renovation. The project, which kicked off this month, will not only bring the pavilion back up to modern standards but create an accessible and fun spot to hang out in the summer sun with new food stalls and plenty of spaces to sunbathe, play and chill out.
2 Immaculate High School Students Get Perfect SAT Math Scores
Two promising students who attend a high school in Fairfield County will likely have no problems getting accepted into colleges. That's because they both achieved a perfect score of 800 on the math portion of their SAT exams in December, according to Immaculate High School, which is located in Danbury.
Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
WCVB
Ted's Favorites: Main Streets and Back Roads of Upper Fairfield County, Conn.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three Brothers Diner is located on White Street in Danbury, CT. Yes, there are three bothers involved, and breakfasts are fabulous: https://www.3brothersdiner.com/. Weir Farm National Historical Park is the only national park in the U.S. dedicated to American painting. It was the home and studio of...
NBC New York
NYC Mom Run Over in Front of Kids Had Turned Own Pain Into Life Mission to Help Self, Others
A Queens community is reeling over the SUV attack on -- and subsequent stabbing of -- a 41-year-old self-described "confidence cultivator" and domestic abuse survivor who turned her traumatic experience into a mission to help others, along with herself. Sophia Giraldo, of Flushing, was allegedly intentionally mowed down by her...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit
2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Danbury, CT
Nicknamed the Hat City, Danbury used to be the hub of the American hat industry from the 19th to the early 20th centuries. The city is part of Fairfield County, Connecticut, with a population of 87,642 as of 2022. The Pahquioque Native Americans were the first settlers in the area...
Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
NHPR
Connecticut awards $7.3 million contract for management of buses in Hartford, New Haven and Stamford
The state Department of Transportation announced this week it awarded a $7.3 million contract to RATP Dev USA to manage the Hartford, New Haven and Stamford divisions of CTtransit. CTtransit is a state-owned bus system. The three impacted divisions use more than 500 buses and employ roughly 1,200 workers, according...
Eastchester father, owner of pizzerias suddenly dies at 52
Mike Provenzale, 52, ran several pizzerias and delis in Westchester, including the Pizza Shop in Eastchester and Villagio Ristorante and Pizzeria in Pelham.
