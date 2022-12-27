ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How many goals did Pele score? Trophies, clubs of Brazil legend

Fans are famous for never agreeing on their favourite stars with generations of supporters unwilling to give an inch on their GOAT picks. The modern dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up one of the most divisive debates among football fans across the globe. However, history is...
Is Joao Felix joining Arsenal or Man United? Transfer news, contract, stats, position

Joao Felix was described by Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin as "the biggest bet this club has taken in its history." The gamble hasn't paid off. Three and a half years after arriving from Benfica in a €126 million deal, the fourth-biggest transfer fee ever paid, Felix reportedly wants out of the Wanda Metropolitano. Atleti, keen to cut their losses, are looking to move him on, possibly as soon as January.

