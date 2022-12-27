Joao Felix was described by Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin as "the biggest bet this club has taken in its history." The gamble hasn't paid off. Three and a half years after arriving from Benfica in a €126 million deal, the fourth-biggest transfer fee ever paid, Felix reportedly wants out of the Wanda Metropolitano. Atleti, keen to cut their losses, are looking to move him on, possibly as soon as January.

14 HOURS AGO