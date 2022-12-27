Read full article on original website
Search warrant executed to search Madalina Cojocari's home still not available for public view
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The search for Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina, continues. Her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, have been in custody for nearly two weeks now. They’re both facing felony charges of failure to report a missing child. Cornelius Police...
Search warrant delay for missing North Carolina girl’s parents could help police
As of Thursday afternoon, the search warrants executed at Madalina Cojocari's Cornelius home on Dec. 21 are still not available to the public.
Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
North Carolina delivery driver accused of stealing 50-plus packages
WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A third-party delivery driver for Amazon was arrested for stealing more than 50 unopened packages before Christmas, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities dubbed Christopher Williams, 24, the “local Grinch” after investigators identified him as the person who took the packages in the town of Wesley […]
Meet Kannapolis PD's new K9 officer!
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K9 unit to the squad. Kaiyo is a German Shepherd and his name means ocean. The police department said he will be working with officer West. They say he loves bully stick treats and zooming around his yard...
Shooting in south Charlotte leaves one person hospitalized, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video featured in this story is from a previous report. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital in south Charlotte late Thursday. Officers responded to the incident that happened just after 11:30 p.m. at an...
Homicide cases in eastern Rowan County could be connected, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two homicides that happened over the summer in Eastern Rowan County are believed to be connected, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Officials said on July 20, David Kenneth Land was found murdered at his home on Poole Road. Thirty-two days later on August 21, Michael James Mitchke was found dead inside his burned camper on St. Peters Church Road. The sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds.
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The mother and stepfather of a Cornelius girl who’s been missing for more than a month were scheduled to be in court on Wednesday before a judge decided not to take any more action on the bonds. The judge also said the two must surrender...
A violent 24 hours in the Queen City, with 4 shootings in less than a day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a violent 24 hours in the Queen City. Separate shootings have left some searching for answers. . Charlotte resident Alicia McKenzie detailed the events she said she heard from her home in a quiet neighborhood on Wednesday night. . “I did hear it, it was like...
North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours
The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free. Updated: 2 hours ago. Animals at Tiger World in North Carolina benefit each year from recycled Christmas...
Woman identified as driver killed in police pursuit in west Charlotte: CMPD
CHARLOTT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 34-year-old woman has been identified as the driver killed when a police pursuit ended in a crash in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers were alerted just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to a License Plate Reader...
CMPD investigating death near Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A death investigation is underway near Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Officers said they were investigating a death along West Summit Avenue, not far from South Clarkson Street, just after noon on Thursday. No word on how the victim died. WCNC Charlotte has a...
Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl to appear in court
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, the mother and stepfather of a Cornelius girl who’s been missing for more than a month are scheduled to be in court. 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing back on Dec. 15, but it was later determined she was missing well before that. Both...
A Charlotte mom who lost her son to shooting organizing 2023 Mega Mommy March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has seen 109 homicides in 2022, as of December 29, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. That’s 12 more than this time last year. With only a couple of days left in the year, families who are left grieving are trying to prevent more...
CMPD: 2 juveniles arrested after pursuit involving crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two juveniles have been arrested after a police pursuit involving a crash and a foot chase, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Tuesday. CMPD officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle after a license plate recognition system picked it up in the area of Beatties Ford...
Man charged with 8 counts of indecent liberties, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple sex abuse charges after an investigation in Davidson County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 22, they arrested and charged Luther Johnny Matney Jr., of Winston-Salem, with eight counts of indecent liberties with a minor. Two juvenile victims told an interviewer with […]
FBI assisting in investigation of business robberies, burglaries in Mecklenburg, Union counties
CHARLOTTE — The FBI is helping to investigate a string of robberies and burglaries at arcades and other businesses in Charlotte and Monroe. Channel 9 uncovered a court document laying out all of the businesses that have been targeted from May until November. There have been several burglaries and...
Police update public on search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old
Cornelius Police release video update on missing 11-year-old Madalina Cocojari.
Pair of suspects charged in deadly northeast Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men are now charged with murder nearly two weeks after a deadly shooting unfolded in northeast Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigated the homicide on Dec. 14 along Katherine Kiker Road near Oren Thompson Road, finding 20-year-old David Lavell Manning dead on the sidewalk of an apparent gunshot wound. At the time, CMPD had not announced any arrests in the case.
