Columbus, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances. Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could... The post Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Writes Letter To Buckeye Nation

Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. came to Columbus in 2020 as one of the top recruits in the nation. Now in his third season with the Buckeyes, Johnson reflected on his time with the program in a heartfelt and eye-opening letter for The Players Tribune. In advance of OSU's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia this weekend, Johnson penned a tribute to Buckeye nation, detailing his path to Ohio State and how thankful he is that he's there.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Peach Bowl Trailer Reminds Us That All the Buckeyes Need is an Opportunity

All Ohio State needs is an opportunity. The Buckeyes have that in the College Football Playoff. It starts with a matchup against top-seeded Georgia in the Peach Bowl. "With every chapter comes a new opportunity, a new lease on life," the trailer's narrator Kamryn Babb said. "We know you don't want us here. We know you don't think we deserve this opportunity. But that's just how we want it. We have fought to get this shot – a shot at telling our story of the Ohio State football team. All we needed was an opportunity at this one game, this one moment. And now, we have our opportunity. One game that can change our legacy forever."
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Teradja Mitchell “Locked In” with Ohio State for College Football Playoff Despite Entering Transfer Portal

Even though he entered the transfer portal earlier this month, Teradja Mitchell’s Ohio State career isn’t over yet. The fifth-year senior linebacker has remained with the Buckeyes throughout their preparation for the Peach Bowl, and he’ll be in uniform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Ohio State on Saturday ready to take the field if called upon to play against Georgia.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Dallan Hayden; Kirby Smart’s lessons for Ryan Day; the Big Ten’s back; New Year’s Eve conflicts; banana flavor; Debra Winger and more: Ohio State rants

ATLANTA -- On this Friday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises is discussing rants from Ohio State text subscribers in preparation for Saturday’s Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal between the No. 4 Buckeyes and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Among the topics covered:. Whether the passion of Ohio State fans...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools

With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

C.J. Stroud shows off artistic skills, draws 'Brutus' at Ohio State media days

C.J. Stroud has some solid skills off the field, too. During the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl media day on Thursday, ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinal, Stroud provided a little fun moment, utilizing his artistic abilities. Ohio State’s junior quarterback made media days a bit more exciting than answering questions...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Why that Ohio State football fake punt against Michigan did not happen

ATLANTA — Mason Arnold has moved on from what unfortunately is the biggest moments of his Ohio State football career thus far. Per his explanation, he did not hear the play call when the Buckeyes were set up for a fake punt against Michigan on Nov. 26. On video replay, every other aspect of the play went off as called. Punter Jesse Mirco seemed surprised to receive the snap, and quickly got the punt away. Blocking back Mitch Rossi looked around palms up wondering why he didn’t have the ball.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
