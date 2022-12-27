Read full article on original website
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
Man Fatally Shoots Teen, But Has Charges DroppedChibuzo NwachukuColumbus, OH
College Football Playoff picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah make their picks for the playoff semifinals -- No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU. Will Michigan run all over TCU? Or could...
Ohio State football’s Zach Harrison delayed an NFL dream to leave the Buckeyes on his terms
ATLANTA — The question seemed to weigh on Ohio State football defensive end Zach Harrison’s broad shoulders. This was the week leading into New Year’s Day 2022 and the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl date with Utah. As with any postseason, draft-eligible stars are asked if they expect to be back the following season.
Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia
The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances. Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could... The post Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What would an Ohio State vs. Michigan national championship game look like?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kirk Herbstreit can’t even think about it yet. Ahead of this weekend’s College Football Playoff semifinals, Ohio State and Michigan fans are preparing for history. Only one win each separates college football’s greatest rivalry from the sport’s biggest prize. The Game for The...
Look: Ohio State Star Writes Letter To Buckeye Nation
Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. came to Columbus in 2020 as one of the top recruits in the nation. Now in his third season with the Buckeyes, Johnson reflected on his time with the program in a heartfelt and eye-opening letter for The Players Tribune. In advance of OSU's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia this weekend, Johnson penned a tribute to Buckeye nation, detailing his path to Ohio State and how thankful he is that he's there.
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
In NFL locker rooms, former Buckeyes and Bulldogs fight for trash-talk supremacy ahead of Ohio State vs. Georgia
BEREA, Ohio - Nick Chubb tilted his head and listened intently to the interview occurring on his left. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, Chubb’s locker neighbor and an Ohio State alumnus, said he liked his Buckeyes to beat Georgia in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal. Chubb, the former Bulldog,...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Peach Bowl Trailer Reminds Us That All the Buckeyes Need is an Opportunity
All Ohio State needs is an opportunity. The Buckeyes have that in the College Football Playoff. It starts with a matchup against top-seeded Georgia in the Peach Bowl. "With every chapter comes a new opportunity, a new lease on life," the trailer's narrator Kamryn Babb said. "We know you don't want us here. We know you don't think we deserve this opportunity. But that's just how we want it. We have fought to get this shot – a shot at telling our story of the Ohio State football team. All we needed was an opportunity at this one game, this one moment. And now, we have our opportunity. One game that can change our legacy forever."
Eleven Warriors
Teradja Mitchell “Locked In” with Ohio State for College Football Playoff Despite Entering Transfer Portal
Even though he entered the transfer portal earlier this month, Teradja Mitchell’s Ohio State career isn’t over yet. The fifth-year senior linebacker has remained with the Buckeyes throughout their preparation for the Peach Bowl, and he’ll be in uniform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Ohio State on Saturday ready to take the field if called upon to play against Georgia.
Ohio State basketball, up only 3 at halftime, rebounds to beat Alabama A&M 90-59
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points, Justice Sueing added 18 and Ohio State raced away in the second half for a 90-59 win over Alabama A&M on Thursday as both teams completed their nonconference schedules. Bruce Thornton added 12 points and five assists for Ohio State (9-3),...
The moment Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg wants and should get vs. Georgia: ‘Me vs. you, who’s gonna win?’
ATLANTA -- Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg at some point Saturday night will find himself in open space, tasked with the job of tackling Kenny McIntosh or another Georgia running back who just caught a swing pass or screen. The idea brought the slightest of smiles to the face of...
Dallan Hayden; Kirby Smart’s lessons for Ryan Day; the Big Ten’s back; New Year’s Eve conflicts; banana flavor; Debra Winger and more: Ohio State rants
ATLANTA -- On this Friday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises is discussing rants from Ohio State text subscribers in preparation for Saturday’s Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal between the No. 4 Buckeyes and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Among the topics covered:. Whether the passion of Ohio State fans...
Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools
With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
saturdaytradition.com
C.J. Stroud shows off artistic skills, draws 'Brutus' at Ohio State media days
C.J. Stroud has some solid skills off the field, too. During the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl media day on Thursday, ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinal, Stroud provided a little fun moment, utilizing his artistic abilities. Ohio State’s junior quarterback made media days a bit more exciting than answering questions...
Football World Reacts To What Urban Meyer Said About Ohio State
On Saturday night, Ohio State and Georgia will square off in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer shared his thoughts on this matchup. Meyer believes Ohio State will need to have success in the passing game in order to keep up with Georgia....
Why that Ohio State football fake punt against Michigan did not happen
ATLANTA — Mason Arnold has moved on from what unfortunately is the biggest moments of his Ohio State football career thus far. Per his explanation, he did not hear the play call when the Buckeyes were set up for a fake punt against Michigan on Nov. 26. On video replay, every other aspect of the play went off as called. Punter Jesse Mirco seemed surprised to receive the snap, and quickly got the punt away. Blocking back Mitch Rossi looked around palms up wondering why he didn’t have the ball.
The secret to the Buckeyes beating the mighty Georgia defense might lie with ... Kent State? Film review
CLEVELAND, Ohio - On film, the difference between an SEC football team and the rest of the country is the play of the defensive front seven, particularly the defensive line. The combination of size, speed, explosion, length, and depth up front is just different from that in any other conference in the country.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Significant Staff Loss
It's a pretty regular occurrence for the Ohio State Buckeyes to lose staffers at the end of the season as other schools try to replicate their success. But this latest loss right before the College Football Playoff hits hard. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Ohio State's personnel and...
Previewing Browns vs. Commanders; Ohio State vs. Georgia: Quincy Carrier, Lance Reisland, Stephen Means on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier discusses the job status of Kevin Stefanski, Andrew...
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
