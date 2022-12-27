Three people were arrested in separate incidents on DWI charges over the weekend. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 7:45, Cpl. Jose Perez effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of South Chappell Hill Street at Pecan Street for moving violations. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Gareth Eli Loudin, 40 of Brenham, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his vehicle. Loudin failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated. Cpl. Perez also located a Taurus firearm in the vehicle, which lead to a subsequent charge of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Loudin was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO