Related
kwhi.com
FAYETTE COUNTY DEPUTIES ARREST ROBBERY SUSPECTS
Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested suspects this (Wednesday) afternoon that were involved in a robbery in the Austin area. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, deputies received information about two suspect vehicles that had been involved in a robbery in Cedar Park, and were believed to be heading East towards the Houston area.
WANTED: Bryan police identify suspect in officer involved shooting
A manhunt is underway in Bryan, after police say a suspect shot an officer during a traffic stop and stole their patrol car.
KBTX.com
Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
Hallettsville Police Department: 2 suspects stole over $1K of merchandise from Walmart
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Thursday morning, the Hallettsville Police Department asked the public’s help identifying two theft suspects. Authorities reported that the suspects are responsible for stealing approximately $1,800 worth of merchandise from Walmart Wednesday night. The HPD believes these are the same suspect(s) from the theft at Walmart on Nov. 29. You can read more on that incident here....
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday on an active warrant after he turned himself into authorities. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:45, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Longwood Drive in reference to a subject wanting to turn himself in on an outstanding warrant. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer arrived on scene and made contact with Jesus Gonzales-Sanchez, 29 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for his arrest for Bond Forfeiture - Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Gonzales-Sanchez was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail and booked in on the outstanding warrant.
kwhi.com
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
Four people were arrested in two separate incidents Tuesday on Drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 1:10, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East, North Frontage Road for driving the wrong way. Contact was made with the driver, Joshua Bryan, 51 of Brenham, and passenger, Lakrisitia Rodriguez, 41 of Brenham. Cpl. Ha contacted Constable Greg Rolling for K-9 and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Officers located Marijuana and Methamphetamines. Bryan and Rodriguez were both taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
wtaw.com
Father And Son Arrested For Getting Paid To Paint Homes But Not Doing The Work
A father and son spent Christmas in the Brazos County jail on charges of getting paid to paint a home but not doing the work. According to arrest reports from College Station police, the victims made a verbal agreement and issued a check in March for more than $3,700 dollars.
kwhi.com
TWO WOMEN ARRESTED WITH METHAMPHETAMINES
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said that if you are going to try to discard your narcotics during a pursuit, make sure it all makes it out of the window. Sgt. Ryan Meagher attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota Tundra pickup truck this (Wednesday) morning at 12:07am on I-10 West near Mile Marker 670.
wtaw.com
Christmas Weekend Arrests
Two inmates in the Brazos County juvenile detention center were moved to the adult jail on Christmas Eve. That’s after a security officer in juvenile detention was assaulted. According to the arrest report from the sheriff’s office, video confirmed one of the inmates picking up the officer and slamming him to the floor…resulting in a knee injury. 17 year old Patrick Tennell Jr. of Bryan was arrested for assaulting a public servant and 18 year old Mike Epperson of College Station was charged with harassment. Both are also being held for state juvenile detention authorities.
KBTX.com
‘Suspicious item’ prompts brief evacuation of College Station Goodwill store
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A suspicious device found in donations prompted an evacuation of the College Station Goodwill store Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a possible explosive device inside the business, according to the College Station Police Department. Authorities said a bomb squad was called to the...
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Murder suspect located, arrested in Columbus, Texas
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement agencies arrested murder suspect Ricardo Quinones, 38, on Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Texas. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sgt. Randy Thumann received information from DPS Trooper Landon Rabun about a possible murder suspect traveling on I-10 eastbound in Fayette County. Thumann then notified the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, Westside HIDTA taskforce and the...
kwhi.com
THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES
Three people were arrested in separate incidents on DWI charges over the weekend. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 7:45, Cpl. Jose Perez effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of South Chappell Hill Street at Pecan Street for moving violations. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Gareth Eli Loudin, 40 of Brenham, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his vehicle. Loudin failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated. Cpl. Perez also located a Taurus firearm in the vehicle, which lead to a subsequent charge of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Loudin was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
wtaw.com
Texas Prison System Announces Contraband Found Inside A Grimes County Unit
The Texas prison system posted on its social media Thursday, the discovery made two weeks ago of contraband that was found inside a Grimes County unit. On December 19, a large bag was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit in Navasota. The bag contained...
wtaw.com
Fifth Report Of Gunfire In Bryan In Seven Days Results In An Arrest On Multiple Charges
Bryan police responding to their fifth report of gunfire in seven days leads to an arrest of a College Station man on charges of making a terroristic threat, violating a protection order twice in seven months, and possession of methamphetamine. According to the BPD arrest report, a citizen asked a...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Suspects in Credit Card Abuse Case
THE WOODLANDS, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the two female suspects pictured below in connection with theft of debit/credit cards and personal identifying information. On December 14, 2022, the suspects entered a local business in the 18000 block of Interstate 45 in The Woodlands, Texas, posing as customers. One […]
Navasota Examiner
Christmas ends, naughty list begins
A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.
fox26houston.com
Uber driver recalls scary moment while picking up passenger in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Houston-area Uber driver describes what he calls a close call while picking up a passenger over the holiday weekend. On December 26 at 3 a.m., Derek Carerra approached the Brazos Town Center parking lot in Rosenberg to pick up a female passenger. His two dash cameras, capture both the pickup, and a car that pulled up behind his vehicle.
mocomotive.com
Suspect in Porter Walmart break-in pulls machete on Montgomery County constable
A man suspected in a Walmart break-in was subdued with a stun gun after allegedly pulling a machete on Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Walmart-break-in-suspect-machete-stun-gun-17679154.php.
KBTX.com
College Station apartment residents living without gas, hot water given no timeline for fix
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Without gas in a home or apartment, hot water turns into a commodity. This week, multiple residents at a College Station apartment complex on Southwest Parkway reached out to KBTX saying they are boiling water to shower due to a gas leak. Residents say they’re...
kwhi.com
ATTORNEYS FOR COLLEGE STATION DEATH ROW INMATE WANT SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW SENTENCING
The attorneys of a College Station man convicted for murder are asking the Supreme Court to review whether footage from a comedy special contributed to him being sentenced to death. 29-year-old Gabriel Hall remains on death row after he was convicted of murdering retired Texas A&M University professor Edwin Shaar...
