Daily Mississippian
Three takeaways from Ole Miss’ Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech
Ole Miss traveled to Houston to take on Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, and the Red Raiders sent the Rebels into the offseason with a loss. Texas Tech and first-year head coach Joey McGuire bested Lane Kiffin and his squad 42-25, and after this loss, it will be interesting to monitor the changes and development of this team going into 2023.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Zach Evans, Ole Miss RB, reportedly makes decision on 2023 season
Zach Evans, the Ole Miss RB, has reportedly made a decision on his plans for the 2023 season. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Evans will declare for the NFL Draft after he ran for 936 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Rebels this season. Evans had 8 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech earlier this week.
Shough leads Texas Tech over Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Tech’s first-year coach had a great day. Joey McGuire got a new contract with a hefty raise before leading the Red Raiders to a 42-25 victory over Mississippi in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. “It’s a pretty awesome day,” McGuire said. “I really do love this place, love this team, love the school, love everything about Texas Tech ... we’ll work every single day to reach our goals at Texas Tech.” Tyler Shough threw for 242 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores as Texas Tech took advantage of three early turnovers to build a big lead and held on for the victory.
Texas Tech, Ole Miss Honor Mike Leach at Texas Bowl
The late Mississippi State coach led the Red Raiders to five bowl wins in 10 seasons.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Ole Miss struggles with 4th-down conversions, falls to Texas Tech in Texas Bowl
Rapid Reactions Presented by — It was clear from the first quarter that Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels weren’t going to punt on Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kiffin is one of the most-aggressive fourth-down coaches in the entire...
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Fondly Remembers Former Red Raiders Coach Mike Leach Ahead of Texas Bowl
Lane Kiffin was at USC when he had his first interaction with then-Texas Tech head coach Mike Leach.
heartlandcollegesports.com
saturdaydownsouth.com
Miles Battle, former Ole Miss CB, announces Pac-12 transfer destination
Miles Battle, a wide receiver who moved to cornerback at Ole Miss, has announced his transfer destination. Battle shared on social media that he committed to Utah. He finished his 5th season with the Rebels, and has another season of eligibility remaining. Battle was a 4-star wide receiver recruit when...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Troy Brown, star senior Ole Miss LB, ejected from Texas Bowl
Troy Brown was ejected from Ole Miss’ Texas Bowl matchup against Texas Tech for targeting early in the first half. He laid a hit on sliding Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough that resulted in his ejection. That’s a huge blow to the Rebels’ defense early in this one....
towntalkradio.com
Texas Tech Head Coach Joey Mcguire Signs 6-Year Contract
Just hours before the red raiders Dominante win against Ole Miss in The TaxAct Bowl Texas Tech and head football coach Joey McGuire have agreed on a new six-year contract that will raise his annual compensation and keep him in charge of the Red Raiders through the 2028 season. Under...
Kiffin: Texas Tech player spit, possibly used racial slur during Ole Miss loss in Texas Bowl
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl. A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss’ Dayton Wade fumbled early in the fourth quarter and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty.
Texas Tech and Ole Miss Honor Late Mike Leach With ‘Air Raid’ Formation
There is no doubt that Mike Leach left his mark on college football. His old team, the Texas Tech Red Raiders honored him at the Texas Bowl. With help from coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, Tech delivered a touching tribute to Leach with their first play of the night.
Football World Reacts To Texas Tech's Response To Lane Kiffin
Following the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made some shocking comments about Texas Tech. Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit at one of his own players and possibly used a racial slur. "There was a racial slur involved; that's not the point...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss safety CJ Terrell brings down the house at Texas Bowl team luncheon with his rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey”
HOUSTON, Texas — As the Rebels prepare for Wednesday’s competition against Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, there’s one Ole Miss player who has proven ready for competition any time. Senior safety CJ Terrell was beckoned on stage at a bowl luncheon Tuesday as his fellow...
Flight cancellations force TTU fans to sell bowl game tickets
LUBBOCK, Texas – With all of the Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, people who planned to be in Houston Wednesday night for the Texas Bowl had to change their plans. Many decided to stay put here in West Texas and just watch the game with some fellow Texas Tech University (TTU) fans. One of many people […]
University Daily
All aboard: Tech freshman takes 24-hour bus ride for upcoming bowl game
Imagine sitting on a bus for about 24 hours to get from New York to Texas. For many, that ride is not worth it, but for Carter Wayne Dixon, a Texas Tech freshman studying construction management, it his family's reality. Dixon will arrive to Houston at about 1 a.m. -...
KCBD
