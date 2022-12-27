ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Daily Mississippian

Three takeaways from Ole Miss’ Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech

Ole Miss traveled to Houston to take on Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, and the Red Raiders sent the Rebels into the offseason with a loss. Texas Tech and first-year head coach Joey McGuire bested Lane Kiffin and his squad 42-25, and after this loss, it will be interesting to monitor the changes and development of this team going into 2023.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Zach Evans, Ole Miss RB, reportedly makes decision on 2023 season

Zach Evans, the Ole Miss RB, has reportedly made a decision on his plans for the 2023 season. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Evans will declare for the NFL Draft after he ran for 936 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Rebels this season. Evans had 8 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech earlier this week.
The Associated Press

Shough leads Texas Tech over Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Tech’s first-year coach had a great day. Joey McGuire got a new contract with a hefty raise before leading the Red Raiders to a 42-25 victory over Mississippi in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. “It’s a pretty awesome day,” McGuire said. “I really do love this place, love this team, love the school, love everything about Texas Tech ... we’ll work every single day to reach our goals at Texas Tech.” Tyler Shough threw for 242 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores as Texas Tech took advantage of three early turnovers to build a big lead and held on for the victory.
heartlandcollegesports.com

Five Thoughts On Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Entering Big 12 Play

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 10-2 after playing their pre-Big 12 schedule and are now preparing for their conference opener against TCU on Dec. 31. With that, we have five thoughts about the Red Raiders at the break. Don’t forget about our new feature for men’s basketball — Daily...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miles Battle, former Ole Miss CB, announces Pac-12 transfer destination

Miles Battle, a wide receiver who moved to cornerback at Ole Miss, has announced his transfer destination. Battle shared on social media that he committed to Utah. He finished his 5th season with the Rebels, and has another season of eligibility remaining. Battle was a 4-star wide receiver recruit when...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Troy Brown, star senior Ole Miss LB, ejected from Texas Bowl

Troy Brown was ejected from Ole Miss’ Texas Bowl matchup against Texas Tech for targeting early in the first half. He laid a hit on sliding Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough that resulted in his ejection. That’s a huge blow to the Rebels’ defense early in this one....
towntalkradio.com

Texas Tech Head Coach Joey Mcguire Signs 6-Year Contract

Just hours before the red raiders Dominante win against Ole Miss in The TaxAct Bowl Texas Tech and head football coach Joey McGuire have agreed on a new six-year contract that will raise his annual compensation and keep him in charge of the Red Raiders through the 2028 season. Under...
Magnolia State Live

Kiffin: Texas Tech player spit, possibly used racial slur during Ole Miss loss in Texas Bowl

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl. A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss’ Dayton Wade fumbled early in the fourth quarter and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty.
KCBD

Lubbock realtor explains why homes cost more in 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock realtor says if you bought a home this year, chances are you paid more for it. The Lindsey Bartley Team at Taylor Reid Realty sold 300 homes in 2022 - which is 50 less than the team did last year. The owner, Lindsey Bartley, says overall it was still a good year for the team.
