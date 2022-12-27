ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 'Biggest Surprise' Of College Football Season

Not everything went according to expectations during the 2022 college football season. Amid a season of many surprises, Paul Finebaum considers Texas A&M's disappointing year the most shocking outcome. In an interview with Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire, ESPN's college football analyst recalled the Aggies beginning the year ranked No....
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Mike Gundy's Threat For Reporter

Following Tuesday night's 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy had an awkward exchange with a reporter. "Do you think I would tell you about staff changes?" Gundy asked before the reporter responded, "no." The coach then followed up with, "Then why would you ask?"
The Spun

Greg McElroy Impressed By 1 College Football Team Today

We're about halfway through Thursday's slate of college football bowl games and there have been a lot of impressive performances from the Pinstripe Bowl and the ongoing Cheez-It Bowl. For ESPN's Greg McElroy, one team has stood out to him so far. Taking to Twitter a short while ago, McElroy...
Larry Brown Sports

Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB

Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama Kicker's Announcement

One of the top kickers in college football has made his decision on the 2023 NFL Draft. Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced on Tuesday that he will turn pro after the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. He could've stayed at Alabama for one more year, but decided to forego that for the NFL.
DawgsDaily

NFL Draft Analyst Projects Stetson Bennett‘s Draft Stock

As the college football season is nearing its close with the first round of college football playoff games kicking off this weekend, discussion around the NFL draft has started to heat up. Several players on Georgia's roster have been projected as future first-round picks. Many are intrigued to see ...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Head Coach's Shot At The SEC

As he prepares to face the Big Ten champion for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes took a dig at the SEC. Per Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Dykes criticized the conference's schedule layout when discussing the challenges his Horned Frogs faced late in the season.
The Comeback

