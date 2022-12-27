Richford Arms tenants speak out about ‘unsafe living conditions’

Tenants of the Richford Arms apartment complex are saying that they’ve been living in unsafe conditions over the past few days, adding that more than 100 people living in the building on State Street were left without heat since Friday.

Tenants of the Richford Arms apartment complex on State Street were in for a rude awakening ahead of the holidays this past weekend.

Some residents living there said that the whole building hasn’t had heat since Friday, with Erie facing the coldest temperatures of the year to boot.

“Friday night, I went to bed and the heat was on. I woke up in the morning, and I could see my breath,” said Michael Hale, Richford Arms tenant.

Michael Hale is one of many residents struggling to stay warm.

One maintenance worker said the heat is back up and working, but residents are disputing that claim.

“I talked to someone on Saturday and she said that she called who she was supposed to call to take care of the situation and that’s all that she could do. She couldn’t do anything else, and then I called again, no answer. Again, no answer,” said Anie Volk, relative of a tenant.

Along with heating concerns, neighbors are complaining about separate issues. Laura Evans is one of those neighbors and shared with WJET pictures and videos of water leaks from bursting pipes.

Residents claim that leaks are seeping all through the building. Evans is handicapped and requires a caregiver to get around. The issues Richford Arms is seeing are making her desperate.

“My caregiver went down the hall right, water everywhere. Everywhere. My whole bathroom is flooded, my bedroom is flooded, my living room is flooded. The electricity is popping so loud,” said Laura Evans, Richford Arms tenant.

Evans added that she’s been forced to live with her daughter until problems are solved, but not all tenants have that option.

“I’m lucky, I can leave here. There are people here who have no way of going anywhere. They have nobody to come pick them up. There are guys in wheelchairs in their apartments freezing to death. People are bedridden and can’t get out of bed. Temperatures in apartments are under 50 degrees. That’s insane,” added Hale.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

We did reach out to management at Richford Arms to learn more about the situation on multiple occasions, and they did not respond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.