Mark Mallman’s holiday show emphasizes peace and love over seasonal standards
In the wake of the 2016 presidential election, rocker Mark Mallman launched his very first holiday show, “Peace on Earth.” “Once Trump got elected, I’ve started exploring this word inclusive versus exclusive, and realizing that there’s probably a lot of people that want to celebrate the holiday but might not want to celebrate religion,” he tells me. The idea resonated with folks, and Mallman has continued the tradition since, also writing the song “Peace on Earth” with Lazerbeak a year after the first celebration.
Oscar’s Cash Value; Where Are The Globes Parties?; Hello Dolly De Leon; James Corden In ‘The Whale’! – Notes On The Season
A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit In the waning days of 2022 we are taking one last deep breath before the insanity begins and the dispensing of actual awards shifts into high gear as 2023 begins. Right off the bat on January 5 the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala returns for the first time in three years to take place in that massive PS Convention Center with all those bejewelled and tuxedoed desert rats in attendance to get a glimpse of Cate Blanchett or Brendan Fraser or Viola Davis trying to manage to hold on...
MinnPost staff’s year-end recommendations
“Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.” I had no expectations for this film on Amazon. Reading the blurb didn’t help gauge what it was about. I watched it anyway and I’m still not sure I can describe, at least not in fewer than 1,000 words. Domestic comedy meets multiverse? Chinese-American immigrant only wants to save her family but ends up defending the universe?
