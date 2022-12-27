A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit In the waning days of 2022 we are taking one last deep breath before the insanity begins and the dispensing of actual awards shifts into high gear as 2023 begins. Right off the bat on January 5 the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala returns for the first time in three years to take place in that massive PS Convention Center with all those bejewelled and tuxedoed desert rats in attendance to get a glimpse of Cate Blanchett or Brendan Fraser or Viola Davis trying to manage to hold on...

