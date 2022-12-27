COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The start of the new year brings legalized sports betting to Ohio with plenty of options for placing a bet. A year ago, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation allowing sports gambling — a move made possible by a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a federal ban on states legalizing sports wagering. Ohio is joining more than 30 other states where fans can bet on sports.

