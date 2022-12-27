Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup...
Porterville Recorder
EXPLAINER: Sports betting to begin in Ohio with new year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The start of the new year brings legalized sports betting to Ohio with plenty of options for placing a bet. A year ago, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation allowing sports gambling — a move made possible by a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a federal ban on states legalizing sports wagering. Ohio is joining more than 30 other states where fans can bet on sports.
Porterville Recorder
S. Indiana 86, SE Missouri 81
SE MISSOURI (5-9) Clark 4-12 2-4 11, Johnson 3-4 2-2 8, Harris 5-9 3-5 16, Russell 1-4 3-4 6, Smart 3-5 1-4 8, Barnes 2-8 3-6 8, Branson 5-8 2-3 12, Earley 2-5 0-2 4, Larson 3-6 0-0 8, Eursher 0-1 0-0 0, Gowins 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 16-30 81.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland State hosts Cheeks and Robert Morris
Cleveland State Vikings (7-7, 2-1 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-7, 2-1 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts the Cleveland State Vikings after Enoch Cheeks scored 24 points in Robert Morris' 75-70 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. The Colonials are 4-1 on their home court. Robert Morris is...
