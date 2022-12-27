ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago North Side building's burst pipe sends water pouring from ceiling

CHICAGO (CBS) – Check out the water pouring from the ceiling of a North Side building.A pipe burst Thursday afternoon, sending water gushing out the doors of the building at 2415 W. Peterson Ave. and onto the busy roadway -- a major route between the Edens Expressway and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.The building had most recently housed Food First Catering and had previously housed Mom's Bake Shoppe for many years. It is now vacant.The Chicago Department of Department of Water Management quickly got the flow turned off.
Structure Fire in the 800 Block of Plainfield-Naperville Road

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) received a 911 call for smoke in a single-family two-story residential home. A General Alarm was dispatched for the possible structure fire. A General Alarm assignment consists of three engines, two ladder trucks, one squad, two ambulances, two shift commanders. One extra ambulance was added due to the cold weather for a total of 26 personnel.
2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
River Forest, Elmwood Park launch North Ave. streetscape project

Officials from the villages of Elmwood Park and River Forest are teaming up on a streetscape improvement project on North Avenue where it passes through the two municipalities. North Avenue between Thatcher and Harlem avenues is the municipal boundary between the two communities. The River Forest Village Board took its...
