FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Here Is the Bears' Arlington Heights Pre-Development Design Plan
Arlington Park pre-development stadium design plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The agreement vote is not binding, but the framework of the design and potential construction of the 326-acre land is agreed upon between the board and the Bears, as of this past November. "This is not a binding...
Man kicked, beaten, hit with bottle at Loop CTA station: Chicago police
Chicago police said 3 people were taken into custody in connection with the incident.
Chicago Police Announce Increased Presence, Safety Tips for New Year's Eve
As the countdown to 2023 dwindles, Chicago officials announced Friday their plans to heighten police presence on New Year's Eve throughout the city, while sharing public safety tips for celebrations. With a series of revelries expected to take place Saturday, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown urged residents and visitors to...
Chicago North Side building's burst pipe sends water pouring from ceiling
CHICAGO (CBS) – Check out the water pouring from the ceiling of a North Side building.A pipe burst Thursday afternoon, sending water gushing out the doors of the building at 2415 W. Peterson Ave. and onto the busy roadway -- a major route between the Edens Expressway and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.The building had most recently housed Food First Catering and had previously housed Mom's Bake Shoppe for many years. It is now vacant.The Chicago Department of Department of Water Management quickly got the flow turned off.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on group of people standing in gas station parking lot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded after a gunman opened fire in a gas station parking lot Wednesday night. At about 9:51 p.m., several people were standing in the parking lot of a gas station in the 5100 block of West Madison when an occupant in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, police said.
fox32chicago.com
City of Chicago to sell off 2,000 vacant lots on South and West sides for fraction of value
CHICAGO - Six years ago, Mekazin Alexander bought a 6,000-square-foot lot several houses down from where she owns a home in Englewood. She bought the lot as part of Large Lots, a program initially spearheaded by Englewood residents and adapted by the city in 2015. Alexander turned the unkempt lot...
More Units Flood as Chicago Apartment Manager Struggles to Control Cold-Driven Problems
Two additional units inside an apartment building in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood flooded early Wednesday morning, as property managers try to contain ongoing water damage from thawing pipes. The recent floods continue a string of problems that tenants have reported since last week, which also includes periods of no heat and...
napervillelocal.com
Structure Fire in the 800 Block of Plainfield-Naperville Road
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) received a 911 call for smoke in a single-family two-story residential home. A General Alarm was dispatched for the possible structure fire. A General Alarm assignment consists of three engines, two ladder trucks, one squad, two ambulances, two shift commanders. One extra ambulance was added due to the cold weather for a total of 26 personnel.
1 killed, man in wheelchair seriously hurt after struck crossing street in South Side hit-and-run
The man in the wheelchair was taken to Christ Hospital with serious injuries. The man pushing him was killed and pronounced dead at the scene.
1 killed, 1 critical in fiery Kennedy Expressway rollover crash on NW Side: Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police said it's not clear why the vehicle rolled over and caught fire.
Watch Live: Chicago Police to Discuss New Year's Eve Safety Plans
NOTE: NBC 5 will offer a live stream of the press conference expected to begin around 11:30 a.m. Watch live in the player above. The Chicago Police Department is expected to discuss public safety plans regarding New Year's Eve celebrations as the city prepares to ring in 2023 with a string of events.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
Chicago police: Shots fired after car slams into semi in South Loop
Shots were fired after a crash involving a semi-truck in the South Loop Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
oakpark.com
River Forest, Elmwood Park launch North Ave. streetscape project
Officials from the villages of Elmwood Park and River Forest are teaming up on a streetscape improvement project on North Avenue where it passes through the two municipalities. North Avenue between Thatcher and Harlem avenues is the municipal boundary between the two communities. The River Forest Village Board took its...
Chicago police looking for group of thieves connected to at least 9 burglaries in 2 days
The thieves used a large rock to smash their way into the business, and were in and out in less than five minutes.
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, another critically hurt in fiery rollover crash on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO - One person died and the other was critically injured in a single-car rollover crash on the Kennedy Expressway early Thursday on Chicago's North Side. The crash took place around 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Addison Street, according to Illinois State Police. The cause...
As State Law Changes, Chicago Must Remove Lead Service Lines — But Only Along Broken Water Mains
A new state law will require city crews to significantly step up the pace of efforts to replace the approximately 390,000 lead service lines responsible for contaminating Chicagoans’ tap water. Starting Jan. 1, city crews will have to replace all of the lead service lines connected to a water...
From Fireworks to Shuffleboard: Where to Celebrate 2023 New Year's Eve in Chicago
And just like that, New Year's Eve is a day away. While some will plan to stick around their home base to ring in the new year, others will hit the town -- and lucky for them, Chicago is one of the top ten places to spend the holiday, according to new ranking from Wallethub.
Chicago police officer injured while responding to shooting on South Side
While responding to the incident, CPD said a police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was confronted by a person near the scene.
Left for Dead: How One Suburban Police Department Solved a Hit-and-Run Crash
As the Chicago Police Department’s clearance rate on hit-and-run crashes lags behind other major cities, with case after case going cold, some despite obvious clues, one suburban police department has taken a very different approach. “It's really difficult to solve a hit and run crash because of the fact...
Comments / 1