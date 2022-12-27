CHICAGO (CBS) – Check out the water pouring from the ceiling of a North Side building.A pipe burst Thursday afternoon, sending water gushing out the doors of the building at 2415 W. Peterson Ave. and onto the busy roadway -- a major route between the Edens Expressway and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.The building had most recently housed Food First Catering and had previously housed Mom's Bake Shoppe for many years. It is now vacant.The Chicago Department of Department of Water Management quickly got the flow turned off.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO