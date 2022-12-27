Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills prediction on Monday Night Football
Bengals-Bills has a Game of the Year vibe, a matchup made for the bright lights of Monday Night Football. Here is my weekly Bengals prediction:. NFL prediction: Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) vs. Buffalo Bills (12-3), Monday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN. Defending AFC champion Bengals vs. the team seemingly everyone predicted would win...
Yardbarker
Former Bengals player doesn't deny rumors of a return
The Super Bowl-contending Cincinnati Bengals lost star right tackle La’el Collins for the season due to a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Collins, 29, has been a consistent force for the defending AFC champs after coming over from the Dallas...
‘Joe Burrow is like a venomous snake’: Bengals star gets eye-opening review from Ex-QB
Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow has had a phenomenal season, helping lead his team to a playoff berth. As the Bengals look to lock up the AFC North, Burrow received a venomous compassion from a former NFL QB. Burrow currently has the second highest MVP odds (+600) on FanDuel....
Cincinnati Bengals legend doesn’t shoot down rumors of a late-season return
The Super Bowl-contending Cincinnati Bengals lost star right tackle La’el Collins for the season due to a torn ACL and
Bengals’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Cincinnati Bengals had a bit of a slow start to the 2022 season, but with two games left to go on the season, they find themselves in full control of the AFC North. The Bengals have reemerged as the frontrunner to win their division, and they could clinch the division as soon as Week 17 if things end up going their way.
Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Christmas Gift For Joe Burrow
The wide receiver actually did buy Burrow's clothes this time.
Report: UC Football Lands On Director Of Recruiting Strategy
The Bearcats are ready to fight for more high-level recruits.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Monday Night Football, the right tackle spot and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are a few days away from one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that, the right tackle spot and more at his weekly press conference on Thursday. Here’s a transcript:. Determined who starting RT will be?
WCPO
Bootsy Collins to perform 'Fear Da Tiger' at halftime of Bengals vs. Bills on Monday Night Football
CINCINNATI — Crank it up fool! Renowned musician Bootsy Collins will perform 'Fear Da Tiger' at halftime of Monday Night Football. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said he is bringing The ZAPP Band back together to perform the early 2000s song celebrating the Bengals as they take on the Buffalo Bills Jan. 2.
