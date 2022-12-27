ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Shippensburg girls hoops best Spring Grove 61-40 in Eastern York Holiday Tournament

Shippensburg picked up a 61-40 victory against Spring Grove in the consolation tilt in the Eastern York Holiday Tournament Wednesday. The trio of Elke Staver, Acasia Beam, and Ryleigh Minor combined for 39 points to spark the Greyhounds. Staver led the way with 18 points, including 9 points from beyond the arc. Beam netted 11 points and Minor tallied 10 points in the win.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Lower Dauphin defeats Cedar Crest 33-22 in girls high school basketball

Cedar Crest vs. Lower Dauphin in girls high school basketball. Cedar Crest’s Lizzie Lowe battles Lower Dauphin’s Lilli Knudsen for the ball in their girls high school basketball game in the Lower Dauphin Holiday tournament. Dec. 28, 2022. Sean Simmers ssimmers@pennlive.comGet Photo. 4 / 17. Cedar Crest vs....
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Chris Meakin leads Littlestown past East Pennsboro in tournament title game

ENOLA - Chris Meakin is one of the premier YAIAA players, so it was no surprise the college prospect wasn’t rattled across county lines Thursday. And, following a 17-point performance against Greencastle-Antrim in the opening round, the 6-foot-8 junior forward powered Littlestown (7-2) to a 62-46 win against East Pennsboro Thursday in the East Penn Holiday Tournament championship game.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

CV dominates Gov. Mifflin girls wrestling tournament

Eleven Cumberland Valley wrestlers won their weight class at the 2022 Gov. Mifflin Girls Wrestling Invitational in Shillington, Pa., on Dec. 28, 2022. Some 270 girls wrestled in the tournament. There are over 1700 girls wrestling in Pennsylvania this season on 90 sanctioned teams and tournament organizers predict Pennsylvania will...
SHILLINGTON, PA
PennLive.com

Northern’s Bartram and Yohn, Greencastle-Antrim’s Cooper named Pa. Football Writers’ 5A All-State

Two stalwarts that orchestrated Northern’s run to the District 3 semifinal round, plus one hard-nosed running back from Greencastle-Antrim, picked up 5A All-State honors Friday by Pa. Football Writers. Versatile junior Cole Bartram, who stashed away 148 tackles, including 8 tackles-for-loss from his linebacker perch, and senior specialist Mason...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

York, December 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in York. The Susquehannock High School basketball team will have a game with Central York High School on December 28, 2022, 14:00:00. The Newport High School basketball team will have a game with Juniata Christian School on December 28, 2022, 11:00:00.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Trojan Wars Day 1 recap: Chambersburg, West Perry duke it out for top spot in team race

Host Chambersburg and defending tournament champion West Perry are neck-and-neck after the first day of competition at the Trojan Wars wrestling tournament. The Trojans hold a narrow lead over the Mustangs with seven wrestlers still alive overall and four quarterfinalists in Zach Sherman (114 pounds), Rylan Carter (121), Luke Mentzer (127) and Zach Evans (215).
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy