ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Scouting Anthony Carrie, Bredell Richardson, and Other Top Uncommitted 2024s

By Owen Helton
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCk57_0jva9ZWi00

Area Scout Owen Helton breaks down Anthony Carrie, Bredell Richardson, and other top uncommitted 2024 prospects from Florida

We’ll keep the scouting reports rolling on top prospects from across the country.

Anthony Carrie - RB

Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day High School)

One of the top-ranked RB prospects receiving interest from the Pac-12, Big 10, and SEC. Solid height and adequate weight. Very good footwork/vision to let blocks develop and accelerate when he sees the opening. Good elusiveness and swift cuts allows him to extend both inside and outside runs on the second level. Good hands as a pass catcher and good pursuit/effort when asked to be a lead run blocker in space. Solid long speed to hit those long runs at the highest level in college. Has experience working in a pro-style offense in shotgun and traditional singleback formation following fullbacks and lead blockers.

Will need to add muscle to improve his contact balance and ability to break tackles with power in between the tackles at the second level. Can be coached up to work on his technique and improve his base to be productive as a pass blocker. Overall, a good prospect that can be inserted in a gap or zone running scheme right away as a 3rd down back. Will be a very good starter for a P5 powerhouse by his sophomore or junior season.

Bredell Richardson - WR

Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day High School)

Drawing heavy interest from every conference with over 40 total offers. Adequate frame and weight. Very good run after the catch ability with additional experience as both a kick and punt returner. Very good ability to track the ball on go/fade routes and adjust with good late hands. Solid vertical for his size to go up and make contested catches. Good ability to read the ball in the air and adjust to inaccurate throws. Coachable and can go off-script in scramble drills. Experience and athletic ability to run all the routes in the route tree.

Adequate release, needs to keep adding to his frame and improving technique of his stem in the first five yards combined with hand usage to be able to beat press coverage. Lacks the build and effort to be a productive blocker right away in college. Very good raw athlete that wins a lot with athletic ability now, after a year of coaching and adding to his frame I believe he will be an elite WR at a powerhouse school by his second year.

Chance Robinson - WR

Fort Lauderdale, FL (St. Thomas Aquinas High School)

WR1 on a state championship and historical powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas team this year. Adequate frame and weight. Solid release, he understands how to stem his routes, attack DB blind spots and work his defender during the route with his good hands and footwork. Good ability to track the ball in the air without tipping his hand to the DB and adjust outside of his catch radius. Has good acceleration and experience running good short/intermediate routes to play in the slot at the next level. Shows a solid ability to be able to use his footwork and hands to beat press man coverage at the next level. Plays bigger than his size as a blocker, plays until the whistle blows and shows his hand strength both as a receiver and blocker.

Has to continue to add muscle to his frame, adequate run after the catch ability and home-run speed. No real threats of agility/strength to help him force missed tackles after the run at the highest level. Overall, a good prospect that can contribute now in the slot or special teams in the P5. Will become a WR2 by his second year with potential to be a WR1 if he develops quickly.

James Madison II - WR

Fort Lauderdale, FL (St. Thomas Aquinas High School)

Versatile receiver drawing interest from top teams in the ACC and SEC. Good height and adequate weight. Good release, knows how to stem his routes and puts pressure on the DB right away with his acceleration and long strides. Displays good run after the catch ability as he is shifty and agile with the ball in his hands. Very good acceleration helps him be a good home-run threat with the ball on short routes and over the top on deep throws. Solid ability to go up and make contested catches using his length and vertical. Experience playing on the outside, slot and as an off-ball TE.

Wins a lot with natural speed on deeper routes, can improve his technique by using his hands and body to his advantage more during the route. If he’s able to put on good weight in the next 6 months, I believe in his frame and athletic ability to be a WR1 as a true freshman in the ACC or SEC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips From Tampa

Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa helicopter crash: Vacationer describes escape, unaware Bucs backup quarterback saved him

Hunter Hupp was visiting Tampa from Philadelphia and gifted his parents with a scenic tour by helicopter of the region. But as they were returning to the airport, the engine failed and the aircraft crashed near Davis Islands. All four occupants made it to shore, partially thanks to the Buccaneers’ backup quarterback who arrived by jet ski. FOX 13's Evan Axelbank interviews Hunter in this unedited video.
TAMPA, FL
wfft.com

Northrop, Lakeland win in inaugural PSM Holiday Shootout

The Northrop and Lakeland girls both finished 2-0 at the inaugural Parkview Sports Medicine Holiday Shootout. Northrop, Lakeland win in inaugural PSM Holiday Shootout. The Northrop and Lakeland girls both finished 2-0 at the inaugural Parkview Sports Medicine Holiday Shootout.
LAKELAND, FL
gousfbulls.com

Matt Merritt Named Associate Head Coach/Running Game Coordinator

Was part of staffs at JMU and Ohio State that played for and won a national championship. TAMPA, DEC. 28, 2022 – University of South Florida Head Coach Alex Golesh has named Matt Merritt as associate head coach/running game coordinator on his first USF staff. Merritt comes to USF...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Rays spring training heads temporarily to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — There won’t be any palm trees or pelicans. And certainly no view of sailboats over the left field wall. But 15 years after their final exhibition game at picturesque Al Lang Field, the Rays will have spring training games at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg in 2023.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location

If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023

TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Forbes Names Tampa As Best City in Florida To Live In

It’s not exactly a secret. Tampa is the best city in Florida to call home. Even Forbes agrees. They measured things like home affordability, employment opportunities, crime, cost of living, diversity, public transit, healthcare and population growth. We certainly know firsthand about that last one. Forbes says Tampa has...
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

Beloved Pastor Retires After 48 Years in Ministry

In the crowded Christmas Day sanctuary of First United Methodist Church on Lake Morton, the Rev. David McEntire gave his final sermon before retiring after 15 years at the Lakeland church and 48 years in ministry. One of McEntire’s final acts as a pastor was something profoundly personal to him...
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

2 men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight that arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Tampa, Florida. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune […]
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tampa Bay man sentenced for printing counterfeit bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Spring Hill man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for printing and passing counterfeit money. Three other accomplices from Tampa have already been sentenced in the scheme. Prosecutors say Derrick Collins, 32, was the source for counterfeit bills for his partners. After...
SPRING HILL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tampa man killed in Georgia vehicle crash

FORSYTH, Ga. (WWSB) - A Tampa man was killed in an overnight crash in Monroe County, Georgia. Forsyth Police report that the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 28. Crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-75 South at mile marker 186. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male and called for investigators to come to the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

The 06 Best Downtown Tampa Restaurants to Relish a Delectable Meal

Tampa has some fascinating offerings with stunning landscapes, sandy beaches, and a host of fine dining & entertainment options. Best Downtown Tampa Restaurants: If you’re looking to indulge yourself in the best delicacies that Tampa has to offer, head Downtown. There has been a flurry of new restaurants & eateries, which make this place a foodie’s paradise.
TAMPA, FL
Mike Farrell Sports

Mike Farrell Sports

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
476
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.

 https://mikefarrellsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy