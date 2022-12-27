Scouting Anthony Carrie, Bredell Richardson, and Other Top Uncommitted 2024s

Area Scout Owen Helton breaks down Anthony Carrie, Bredell Richardson, and other top uncommitted 2024 prospects from Florida

We’ll keep the scouting reports rolling on top prospects from across the country.

Anthony Carrie - RB

Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day High School)

One of the top-ranked RB prospects receiving interest from the Pac-12, Big 10, and SEC. Solid height and adequate weight. Very good footwork/vision to let blocks develop and accelerate when he sees the opening. Good elusiveness and swift cuts allows him to extend both inside and outside runs on the second level. Good hands as a pass catcher and good pursuit/effort when asked to be a lead run blocker in space. Solid long speed to hit those long runs at the highest level in college. Has experience working in a pro-style offense in shotgun and traditional singleback formation following fullbacks and lead blockers.

Will need to add muscle to improve his contact balance and ability to break tackles with power in between the tackles at the second level. Can be coached up to work on his technique and improve his base to be productive as a pass blocker. Overall, a good prospect that can be inserted in a gap or zone running scheme right away as a 3rd down back. Will be a very good starter for a P5 powerhouse by his sophomore or junior season.

Bredell Richardson - WR

Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day High School)

Drawing heavy interest from every conference with over 40 total offers. Adequate frame and weight. Very good run after the catch ability with additional experience as both a kick and punt returner. Very good ability to track the ball on go/fade routes and adjust with good late hands. Solid vertical for his size to go up and make contested catches. Good ability to read the ball in the air and adjust to inaccurate throws. Coachable and can go off-script in scramble drills. Experience and athletic ability to run all the routes in the route tree.

Adequate release, needs to keep adding to his frame and improving technique of his stem in the first five yards combined with hand usage to be able to beat press coverage. Lacks the build and effort to be a productive blocker right away in college. Very good raw athlete that wins a lot with athletic ability now, after a year of coaching and adding to his frame I believe he will be an elite WR at a powerhouse school by his second year.

Chance Robinson - WR

Fort Lauderdale, FL (St. Thomas Aquinas High School)

WR1 on a state championship and historical powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas team this year. Adequate frame and weight. Solid release, he understands how to stem his routes, attack DB blind spots and work his defender during the route with his good hands and footwork. Good ability to track the ball in the air without tipping his hand to the DB and adjust outside of his catch radius. Has good acceleration and experience running good short/intermediate routes to play in the slot at the next level. Shows a solid ability to be able to use his footwork and hands to beat press man coverage at the next level. Plays bigger than his size as a blocker, plays until the whistle blows and shows his hand strength both as a receiver and blocker.

Has to continue to add muscle to his frame, adequate run after the catch ability and home-run speed. No real threats of agility/strength to help him force missed tackles after the run at the highest level. Overall, a good prospect that can contribute now in the slot or special teams in the P5. Will become a WR2 by his second year with potential to be a WR1 if he develops quickly.

James Madison II - WR

Fort Lauderdale, FL (St. Thomas Aquinas High School)

Versatile receiver drawing interest from top teams in the ACC and SEC. Good height and adequate weight. Good release, knows how to stem his routes and puts pressure on the DB right away with his acceleration and long strides. Displays good run after the catch ability as he is shifty and agile with the ball in his hands. Very good acceleration helps him be a good home-run threat with the ball on short routes and over the top on deep throws. Solid ability to go up and make contested catches using his length and vertical. Experience playing on the outside, slot and as an off-ball TE.

Wins a lot with natural speed on deeper routes, can improve his technique by using his hands and body to his advantage more during the route. If he’s able to put on good weight in the next 6 months, I believe in his frame and athletic ability to be a WR1 as a true freshman in the ACC or SEC.