ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Volunteers drive 1,650 miles to save four beagles

By Nik Miles, OurAutoExperts
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TXxt7_0jva9NBE00

(Our Auto Expert) – After the Lilac Fire in California and hurricane Harvey in Houston it was obvious that animals are often an afterthought when it comes to disaster relief.

Rescuers needed vehicles to help retrieve and transport pets and livestock from disasters and during their everyday functions. Our Auto Expert wanted to help. The idea behind Animal Rescue Rigs we would source manufacturers and aftermarket specialists to create rescue vehicles for these organizations so they could use their funds for rescue instead of vehicle purchase.

Partner Mike Caudil and I built our first vehicle, “Paws One” thanks to a donated Nissan Titan truck that we showed off at the SEMA show.  With the help of a long list of aftermarket companies like Line X, Nexen tire and car designer Kenny Pfizer we made a concept into a reality.  But COVID halted the long-term animal rescue rig plans.

I found a dog I was interested in adopting in Omaha Nebraska from Basset and Beagle Rescue.

Everything clicked when I found they needed help with transporting and a truck to rescue animals. Mike Caudill and I with the rest of the Animal Rescue Rigs team met and we decided to donate the truck.

I told a few friends I was going to drive the truck to Omaha for Christmas and bring back Frodo, the rescue dog. Suddenly other journalists offered to pitch in with gas money, driving hours, and their own air miles to split up driving to get Paws One the 1,650 miles it needed to go.

Jim Morrison offered a Grand Wagoneer L to drive not only my dog back, but what now had become a party of 4 dogs. Some going to other rescues and one going to a new forever home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
People

Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Reunites with Family After Pet Is Found Abandoned in a Florida Hotel

Jazzy, who's currently 12 years old, was frightened by fireworks and ran away from her Texas home when she was five years old; it is still unclear how the dog made her way to Florida A Texas dog who had been missing for seven years was found abandoned in a Florida hotel room, barely able to walk, and is now back in the arms of her doting owner. Earlier this month, Orange County Animal Services officers received a report about a dog left behind in a hotel room and responded to...
TEXAS STATE
dailypaws.com

4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022

Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
IOWA STATE
New York Post

Hero dog leads cops to owner, 84, who was missing for a week

He was the best boy. A dog named El Palomo was hailed as a hero earlier this month after he managed to lead police to his 84-year-old owner, who went missing in the desert after getting lost during a walk. Gregorio Romero left his home on Nov. 27, 2022, for a walk in Moctezuma, Mexico, when he got lost. Romero’s family reported the man’s disappearance four days later, claiming that it was not unusual for him to wander off to visit other villages and then return a few days later. Ramona, Romero’s niece, said she grew concerned after several days had passed since Romero...
DOPE Quick Reads

Vets Warn That Treating Dogs & Cats Like Small Humans Harms Them- Professors Are Calling It The Disneyfication Of Pets

Professor Eddie Clutton co-founded EthicsFirst. It is a group that campaigns against "excessive treatment" and the "Disneyfication" of pets. According to experts, giving pets the same attention as humans can cause cats and dogs to be forced to undergo grueling medical procedures. Senior veterinarians agree that treating a pet as a human "can do more harm than good." [i]
People

Texas Man Living with 13 Golden Retrievers Gives Peek at Life: 'Happiness Is an Understatement'

When two of Collin Standon's three golden retrievers welcomed nine puppies, he decided to keep the dogs and then adopted a thirteenth canine Everything is golden at this Texas household. A devoted dog owner with 13 golden retrievers offered a peek into their adorably chaotic life on social media. According to SWNS, Collin Standon ended up with a baker's dozen of golden retrievers after falling in love with a pack of puppies. Standon, 24, already had three of the breed when two of his goldens, Chloe and Sam, had a litter...
DALLAS, TX
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Pets of the Week

LILLIAN is a 4 1/2-year-old spayed female dog. One of the shelter's longest residents, this Pit Bull/Terrier mix desperately wants a good home. If you can help, Lillian's adoption number is 042501Q.
KRGV

More than 60 dogs spend the holidays at a home

Palm Valley Animal Society is thanking people across the Valley for opening up their homes this holiday weekend. More than 60 dogs celebrated Christmas in the comfort of a home and were able to escape the cold temperatures.
FOX8 News

Pelé, Brazil’s legendary soccer player, dead at 82

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the […]
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
89K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy