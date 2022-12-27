Read full article on original website
northernnewsnow.com
Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health-Virginia
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia ran the numbers from the Office of Vital Records at the Minnesota Department of Health, here are the most popular names at their Virginia campus. TOP BABY BOY NAMES FOR ESSENTIA HEALTH-VIRGINIA. Ivan — 3 Jackson, Jaxon, William — 2 TOP...
FOX 21 Online
Kansas City Tourists Make Unexpected Visit To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, when you live where it’s relatively mild, and the kids are on Christmas break, where do go? For some people, it’s traveling north and stopping in Duluth!. We sent Fox21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich out to find some people ice fishing. He went to...
St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic To Reopen At Duluth Cub Foods
A Twin Ports healthcare option that's been closed since the start of the pandemic is getting ready to reopen again. St. Luke's has announced their intention to reopen the QCare Express Clinic that's located within the Cub Foods store on Central Entrance in Duluth. The reopen date for the clinic...
northernnewsnow.com
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
DULUTH, MN. - A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm. “I started removing snow,...
FOX 21 Online
Snowy December Threatens 72-Year-Old Record
DULUTH, Minn. — The Northland has seen a lot of snow this month, including here in Duluth where we need just 1.3 inches of snow in three days to break December’s record. Our mid-December storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow on several of our communities is what put us within striking distance of the record set in 1950 at 44.3 inches. Because of the geography of the area, different parts of Duluth receive different amounts of snowfall, so it is important when comparing to past years, a standard location is used.
FOX 21 Online
Smooth Travel at Duluth International Airport
DULUTH, Minn. — The Arrival and Departure Board at Duluth International airport today did not reflect what much of the rest of the country was still facing. This morning more than 17 hundred flights were cancelled and another 3.000 delayed. Tyler Ryder, returning from Michigan, said “I lucked out....
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Police: 2 injured in fight involving knife in Morgan Park
8:30 P.M. UPDATE: Duluth Police now say the injuries weren’t from a stabbing, but rather a fight involving a knife. The department called the injuries “minor wounds/cuts.” A statement from a department spokesperson goes on to say, “no one was apprehended as this incident appears to be a disagreement between parties involved who were underage drinking. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”
boreal.org
Video: Residents are frustrated with Duluth-area mail service
There can be many items that people can look forward to in their mailbox–sometimes good items and somethings those monthly bills and more but for some of Duluth residents, and they are getting nothing at all!. Residents are frustrated about not receiving their mail lately. For some it has...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Since the massive snowfall earlier this month, plows have been clearing the streets of Duluth, but many sidewalks still look untouched. Some Duluthians are hoping their fellow Northlanders will do their part and clear sidewalks soon. Even during the darkest days of a Minnesota...
FOX 21 Online
USPS Addresses Mail And Delivery Delays In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’ve been waiting weeks to receive your mail or packages, you’re not alone. A Minnesota-based spokesperson for the Post Office tells FOX21 that the Duluth postal management is aware of the delays. To tackle it, the post offices in Duluth are paying overtime...
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
northernnewsnow.com
As cold weather puts strain on gas supply, Duluth “just fine”
The Babbitt Public Library is starting the new year off with a fun reading program. At Sara’s Table celebrated their 20th anniversary in Duluth in October, but now a cookbook is on the menu.
wiproud.com
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth man charged with toddler’s murder headed to trial Tuesday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man charged with a toddler’s murder is heading to trial next week. During a court hearing Thursday, Jordan Carter, 32, waived his jury trial and instead will undergo a court trial. That means, instead of a jury, a judge will listen...
wdsm710.com
Cold Snap Ending, Above Normal Temps On The Way
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A long period of frigid weather is coming to an end in the Northland as above normal temperatures are expected to wrap up the week. The normal high for this time of year is 22 degrees and the National Weather Service office in Duluth is predicting upper 20’s and low 30’s from Wednesday through Monday of next week.
northernnewsnow.com
Fire causes $50k in damage to Superior home
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire did about $50,000 in damage to a home in Superior Wednesday morning. The two-story house is located on North 17th Street near Hammond Ave. in Superior. When fire crews arrived on scene around 11:15 a.m., there was a large amount of fire...
boreal.org
Woman found dead with no shoes or jacket after being reported missing in Duluth
A 71-year-old woman reported missing in Duluth was found dead on Friday. Duluth Police Department confirmed Friday evening that the body of Diane Poole had been found, with no foul play suspected. Poole, who suffers from dementia, had been reported missing having last been seen in the area of Mesaba...
FOX 21 Online
One Roof Community Housing to Add More Affordable Housing
DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Housing Board of Directors earlier this month approved Funding of more than 165 million dollars to create and preserve 2,156 homes, apartments and manufactured home community lots. One Roof Community Housing will receive nearly 400 thousand dollars to rehab 12 houses and build four homes.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth man charged after allegedly stabbing woman he didn’t know in the head
DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed a woman he didn’t know in the head Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Kunz, 66, made his first appearance in St. Louis County Court Thursday, where he was charged with first degree aggravated robbery and first degree assault.
northernnewsnow.com
West Duluth stabbing sends woman to the hospital, prompts large police response
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Police were on the scene of a stabbing Tuesday afternoon in West Duluth. It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Elinor Street. Police say a woman was stabbed by a man. The victim was then taken to the hospital...
