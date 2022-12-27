History suggests Alabama might be on upset alert against Kansas State in Sugar Bowl

No college football team has been more difficult to beat in the postseason than Alabama since Nick Saban began coaching for the Crimson Tide in 2007.

They have won 12 bowl games and six national championships over the past 15 years , which helps explain why mighty Alabama begins every season ranked No. 1 almost by default.

But that success has come with one caveat. And it’s an asterisk that could give Kansas State fans increased hope that the Wildcats can defeat the Crimson Tide later this week at the Sugar Bowl.

Here it is: Alabama has lost by double digits the past two times it played in the Sugar Bowl when the game didn’t have championship implications. Utah smacked Alabama 31-17 in 2009 and Oklahoma thumped Alabama 45-31 in 2014 for a pair of Sugar Bowl wins that those fan bases celebrated for months.

That is a stark contrast to Alabama’s recent track record in New Year’s Six bowl games that double as semifinal matchups in the playoff. The Crimson Tide have won their past six of those ... by an average of 20.3 points.

Saban is well aware of the difference in those records as he prepares Alabama for K-State this week in New Orleans.

“It sort of becomes the standard that is the goal of everybody in the organization, everybody in the program to actually have an opportunity to play in the playoff,” Saban said Monday. “How do you sort of change that mindset to create value for yourself and your team and your teammates by getting motivated to play against what’s always been a really good team when you play in the Sugar Bowl and go out and play winning football?”

Finding a way to treat this Sugar Bowl like a playoff game is a major priority for Alabama.

It seems to be off to a good start. Star quarterback Bryce Young and elite linebacker Will Anderson both intend to play in the game , even though they are projected top five picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Alabama was favored by a field goal when most expected those players to “opt out” of this game. But the Crimson Tide are now favored by a touchdown.

Early bowl practices also went well in Tuscaloosa.

“I like the attitude that this team has had up to this point,” Saban said. “Hopefully, we can continue to build on that and have positive momentum going into the game and go out and play a good game and execute well. But I think everybody has to respect who you’re playing and what it’s going to take to be able to do that.”

It sounds like Alabama players are taking K-State seriously.

“They’re a great team, very physical, so it’s going to be a challenging game,” Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale said. “We expect to get their best. Just watching their film, they’ve got some great athletes and they’re very big up front.”

Motivation won’t be an issue for K-State.

This might as well be a playoff semifinal for Chris Klieman’s team. Bowl games don’t get much bigger than this.

“Facing a team like Alabama is huge for our program,” K-State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe said. “It is a statement game for our program. Playing a team at the caliber of Alabama, being at the top of college football, would be huge for our program and give us a lot of credibility.”

The Wildcats respect the Crimson Tide as much as any team in the country. Beating them would go down as one of the biggest wins in school history and give EMAW nation bragging rights for quite some time, just like Utah and Oklahoma years ago.

“I feel like it would put our name to the top contenders,” K-State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah said. “Like how a lot of people sleep on the Big 12 teams, (a win) would give us more respect.”