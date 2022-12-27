ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

History suggests Alabama might be on upset alert against Kansas State in Sugar Bowl

By Kellis Robinett
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKGof_0jva8TC900

No college football team has been more difficult to beat in the postseason than Alabama since Nick Saban began coaching for the Crimson Tide in 2007.

They have won 12 bowl games and six national championships over the past 15 years , which helps explain why mighty Alabama begins every season ranked No. 1 almost by default.

But that success has come with one caveat. And it’s an asterisk that could give Kansas State fans increased hope that the Wildcats can defeat the Crimson Tide later this week at the Sugar Bowl.

Here it is: Alabama has lost by double digits the past two times it played in the Sugar Bowl when the game didn’t have championship implications. Utah smacked Alabama 31-17 in 2009 and Oklahoma thumped Alabama 45-31 in 2014 for a pair of Sugar Bowl wins that those fan bases celebrated for months.

That is a stark contrast to Alabama’s recent track record in New Year’s Six bowl games that double as semifinal matchups in the playoff. The Crimson Tide have won their past six of those ... by an average of 20.3 points.

Saban is well aware of the difference in those records as he prepares Alabama for K-State this week in New Orleans.

“It sort of becomes the standard that is the goal of everybody in the organization, everybody in the program to actually have an opportunity to play in the playoff,” Saban said Monday. “How do you sort of change that mindset to create value for yourself and your team and your teammates by getting motivated to play against what’s always been a really good team when you play in the Sugar Bowl and go out and play winning football?”

Finding a way to treat this Sugar Bowl like a playoff game is a major priority for Alabama.

It seems to be off to a good start. Star quarterback Bryce Young and elite linebacker Will Anderson both intend to play in the game , even though they are projected top five picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Alabama was favored by a field goal when most expected those players to “opt out” of this game. But the Crimson Tide are now favored by a touchdown.

Early bowl practices also went well in Tuscaloosa.

“I like the attitude that this team has had up to this point,” Saban said. “Hopefully, we can continue to build on that and have positive momentum going into the game and go out and play a good game and execute well. But I think everybody has to respect who you’re playing and what it’s going to take to be able to do that.”

It sounds like Alabama players are taking K-State seriously.

“They’re a great team, very physical, so it’s going to be a challenging game,” Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale said. “We expect to get their best. Just watching their film, they’ve got some great athletes and they’re very big up front.”

Motivation won’t be an issue for K-State.

This might as well be a playoff semifinal for Chris Klieman’s team. Bowl games don’t get much bigger than this.

“Facing a team like Alabama is huge for our program,” K-State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe said. “It is a statement game for our program. Playing a team at the caliber of Alabama, being at the top of college football, would be huge for our program and give us a lot of credibility.”

The Wildcats respect the Crimson Tide as much as any team in the country. Beating them would go down as one of the biggest wins in school history and give EMAW nation bragging rights for quite some time, just like Utah and Oklahoma years ago.

“I feel like it would put our name to the top contenders,” K-State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah said. “Like how a lot of people sleep on the Big 12 teams, (a win) would give us more respect.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pratt Tribune

To the Sugar Bowl – Go ‘Cats!

The Big 12 Conference Champions, who were picked to finish 5th, and the 9th ranked and 10-3 Kansas State Wildcats travel to New Orleans. Louisiana where they will face the 5th ranked and 10-2 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve and kickoff in the Caesars Superdome will be at 11 a.m.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Many fans getting ready for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people in Manhattan are gearing up for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. With it being on New Year’s Eve a lot of people are getting excited to celebrate before the New Year comes. Jared Becker, catering manager for Powercat Sports Grill, said everyone is getting ready for the big-time showdown.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Shopper switched price tags on golf club purchase

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft in Manhattan. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department activity report indicated officers filed a report for theft in the 400 block of 3rd Place in Manhattan on December 21. Dick's Sporting Goods reported a 52-year-old man had switched price tags...
MANHATTAN, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
4K+
Followers
228
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy