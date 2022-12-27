Read full article on original website
Younium: Top Three SaaS Trends 2022
The year is coming to an end, and with that looking back at the most significant events that have shaped the SaaS world. How has the industry evolved? What were the top three trends? And which new players on the market have caught our attention during 2022?. Heading towards 2023,...
How Hospitality SaaS Solutions Are Enhancing the End-to-End Guest Experience
Customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of the hospitality sector. In order to fully grasp the significance of customer service in the hospitality sector, it is necessary to examine the sector more closely. The hospitality sector encompasses any companies whose operations depend heavily on interactions with customers, therefore it goes beyond traditional dining establishments like bars, restaurants, and hotels but it also include theme parks, tourist hotspots, and resorts. When these providers do not place a high priority on customer service, they only draw in a small clientele, and their sales suffer as a result.
JD Shop Now’s CNY: Multi-measures Drive Growth for More Than 35,000 Merchants
Dada Group (“Dada” or the “Company”), China’s leading local on-demand retail platform, announced the launch of its CNY Shopping Festival at 8 p.m. on Dec.16th, which will run through winter solstice, Laba, New Year’s Day, the Spring Festival and the Lantern Festival, ending on Feb.5th, with the theme “Family together, enjoy great gifts.”
Consumer Goods PLM Market Leader Launches Solutions for Consumer Electronics
Centric Software innovations empower consumer electronics brands and retailers to streamline go-to-market beyond traditional PLM. Centric Software, the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market leader, now offers next-generation solutions for consumer electronics brands and retailers. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Solve.Care Celebrates Remarkable Achievements, Ending 2022 on a High
Solve.Care, a healthcare platform company that leverages blockchain to deliver better care has successfully ended the year on a high note by demonstrating the company’s strength, resilience, and ability to overcome the challenges the crypto winter has brought. Several remarkable achievements in 2022 has helped Solve.Care set a solid foundation for the company to welcome the upcoming year with further transformation and growth.
Impartner Starts 2023 with No. 1 Ranking in G2 Reports
Impartner secured No. 1 ranking in both Enterprise and Mid-Market Partner Management; maintains leader status in TCMA category. Impartner, the world’s most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, starts 2023 ranked No. 1 in multiple categories by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. In its Winter 2022 Report, G2 ranked Impartner No. 1 in Enterprise Partner Management and in Mid-Market Partner Management, and as a Leader on the TCMA Grid. Impartner has been ranked as a leader for nine consecutive quarters.
Ascend Source Selects Cortavo as its Managed IT Service Provider
Ascend Source has selected Cortavo to provide cybersecurity, service desk support and standardize their internal communications. Cortavo proudly announces their recent selection by Ascend Source to provide cybersecurity, service desk support and standardize their internal communications. With these new changes in place, Ascend Source will be able to hand off their IT growth challenges to Cortavo while they focus their time and attention on their clients.
E2open Wins Gold in 12th Annual Best in Biz Awards
Connected supply chain SaaS platform is a multiple award-winner for Enterprise Service of the Year and Most Innovative Service of the Year. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc., the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, has been named a Gold winner in Enterprise Service of the Year category in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. E2open was also named a Bronze winner for Most Innovative Service of the Year.
Creating a Competitive Matrix: Quick Tips
Do you ever have the feeling that, despite reading the same competitive data report repeatedly, you ultimately gain an awareness of the numbers but can no longer draw conclusions from them? However, simply being aware of who your rivals are is insufficient. You need to dig deeper to obtain a better understanding of everything they are doing, including whether they are releasing a new feature that could affect your market share, what keywords they are focusing on, what kind of content they are creating, and how successfully they are luring followers and customers. It’s critical to focus on even the smallest details.
DHgate wins the “Most Innovative Cross-Border B2B Trade Platform” at Global Brand Magazine’s Global Brand Awards 2022
DHgate has been recognized by Global Brands Magazine’s annual awards as the Most Innovative Cross-Border B2B Trade Platform. The Global Brands Magazine’s awards night took place at the Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, on the 10th of December 2022 in its bid to identify the world’s most prominent brands under various categories. As part of the judging process, more than 18,000 companies from 130 countries were evaluated. At the end of the year, more than 100 companies under technology awards category across different regions were announced.
Wolters Kluwer acquires Della AI
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory announced it has acquired Della AI Ltd., a provider of leading artificial intelligence (AI) technology based on advanced natural language processing (NLP). This technology allows legal professionals to review contracts in multiple languages by simply asking questions. Della AI will become part of the Legal...
