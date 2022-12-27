ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations

AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
Texas Marijuana Activists Submit Enough Signatures To Challenge Local Decriminalization Repeal, While Another City’s Reform Faces Lawsuit

Texas activists have turned in more than enough signatures to put a local measure on the May ballot to overturn lawmakers’ repeal of a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. But they’re also facing another legal challenge in a different city where voters passed a similar reform last month. The...
Video shows massive Southwest Airlines customer service line at Texas airport

AUSTIN, Texas – Southwest Airlines continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons as mass cancellations wreak havoc on travelers. Extensive delays and missing luggage are also adding to the issues after the airline canceled more than 15,700 flights since the winter weather began disrupting air travel on December 22, according to CNN.
Shay Ralls Roalson appointed new director of Austin Water

AUSTIN, Texas — Shay Ralls Roalson has been appointed as the new Austin Water director and will be the first woman to serve in the role. Roalson’s appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2023. Former Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros resigned in February following a days-long boil water notice...
