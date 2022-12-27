Read full article on original website
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Texas representative files bills to regulate corporate homebuyers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas housing market has cooled off but affordability is still a problem. Some experts blame companies and investment firms that come in and buy houses to rent them out. New moves at the Texas Capitol aim to change that. Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa...
Some Southwest Airlines customers seek reimbursement for canceled flights
AUSTIN, Texas — Around 16,000 flights have been canceled by Southwest Airlines since last Wednesday. Now some customers are looking for reimbursement. "It comes to who is taking responsibility, and hope they take responsibility today," said Marble Falls resident Tristan Patterson. Patterson is back in Central Texas after he...
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
2 Texas Cities Are Among The Loneliest Cities In The Country
A Chamber of Commerce report revealed which cities across the country are the loneliest.
KVUE's Rob Evans among those stranded after Southwest Airlines cancelations
AUSTIN, Texas — By now, you've hard the stories of Southwest Airlines passengers stranded after thousands of flights were canceled over the past week. And maybe you noticed KVUE's Dominique Newland filling in for Rob Evans on Daybreak. That's because Evans and his family were also stranded after their...
Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations
AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
How Austin is linked to Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves
More than 45 days have passed since the killing of four University of Idaho students, and the slaying remains unsolved.
Strangers Snag Very Last Rent Car, Drive 23 Hours Back To Texas Together
"We met in line 24 hours ago."
Austin Fire Department mourning loss of Battalion Chief Travis Maher
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after a long fight with cancer. AFD Battalion Chief Travis Maher died this week. He had been with AFD for 23 years. Maher was part of Texas Task Force One, which is the...
fox4news.com
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy for failing to prepare for arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Atmos Energy's failure to prepare for last week's arctic blast. He continued to say Atmos Energy failed to deliver critical natural gas service to Texans in North and Central Texas. "Leading up to, and during the winter event,...
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
CDC tracking increase in serious strep throat cases, are pediatricians seeing the infection in Austin?
The Centers for Disease Control is tracking an increase in invasive group A strep infections among children in the United States.
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there’s one thing for sure, they’re constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
Georgetown tenants still without water after latest freeze
BH Management Services manages the complex. A representative with the company says water was shut off to avoid continued water damage related to the freeze.
news4sanantonio.com
North Austin auto repair shop operator busted for selling fake temporary tags
AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin auto repair shop was caught red-handed selling fake temporary tags. The Travis County Constable’s Office Precinct 3 has been cracking down on this problem for years now and pleading with lawmakers to enact new legislation to help stop the crimes from happening.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Marijuana Activists Submit Enough Signatures To Challenge Local Decriminalization Repeal, While Another City’s Reform Faces Lawsuit
Texas activists have turned in more than enough signatures to put a local measure on the May ballot to overturn lawmakers’ repeal of a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. But they’re also facing another legal challenge in a different city where voters passed a similar reform last month. The...
KSAT 12
Video shows massive Southwest Airlines customer service line at Texas airport
AUSTIN, Texas – Southwest Airlines continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons as mass cancellations wreak havoc on travelers. Extensive delays and missing luggage are also adding to the issues after the airline canceled more than 15,700 flights since the winter weather began disrupting air travel on December 22, according to CNN.
Shay Ralls Roalson appointed new director of Austin Water
AUSTIN, Texas — Shay Ralls Roalson has been appointed as the new Austin Water director and will be the first woman to serve in the role. Roalson’s appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2023. Former Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros resigned in February following a days-long boil water notice...
Austin Community College, Bastrop ISD receive Jobs and Education for Texans grants
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission to public community, state and technical colleges, school districts and open-enrollment charter schools. The governor's office said that the...
