Marcus & Millichap Brokers Port Arthur Hospitality Portfolio Sale. PORT ARTHUR, Texas, Dec. 29, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a two-property, 188-room hospitality portfolio in Port Arthur, Texas. The assets are the 92-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Port Arthur and 96-room TownePlace Suites Beaumont Port Arthur.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO