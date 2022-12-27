Majority of Southwest flights cancelled again at San Diego airport

SAN DIEGO — Southwest Airlines has cancelled the majority of their flights Tuesday at San Diego International Airport, a day after the airline cancelled all their flights at the airport.

According to the San Diego airport’s website , of the 169 scheduled departing and arriving Southwest flights Tuesday, 123 have been cancelled and 12 have been delayed as of 6:30 a.m.

On Southwest’s website, flights cannot be booked until Dec. 31 at the earliest. Flights out of Los Angeles-area airports are experiencing similar issues as well.

You can check the latest flight status information here.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest, which have left travelers stranded at airports across the country.

Southwest released a statement Monday regarding the mass flight cancellations:

“With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our customers and employees in a significant way that is unacceptable. We’re working with safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning crews and our fleet, ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us.”

Flights at San Diego International Airport with other major airlines were mostly on schedule Tuesday morning, according to the airport website.

About 4,000 domestic U.S. flights were cancelled Monday, according to the tracking website FlightAware, and 2,900 of those were Southwest’s. Nearly 2,500 more flights had already been canceled as of 5 a.m. Tuesday and problems are likely to continue at least into Wednesday.

Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said at a press conference in Houston that cancellations snowballed as storm systems moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place.

