Westminster, CA

Related
KTLA

1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot

A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
COMPTON, CA
HeySoCal

Police identify woman killed in North Hollywood shooting

A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area. The fatal shooting victim was identified as Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight

A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Riverside County Deputy Who Was Shot and Killed Is Identified

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, after which the shooter led a fast-paced pursuit on area freeways. The shooting happened near the 3900 block of West Golden Avenue in a residential neighborhood across the street from an elementary school in Jurupa Valley. The circumstances surrounding the gunfire were not immediately clear.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon, Two Others Charged with Gunning Down Perris Man

A convicted felon and two others accused of killing a 27-year-old Perris man on Christmas Eve were charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Miguel Angel Villegas, 30, Andrik Avalos Villasenor, 20, and Kassandra Lepe, 21 — all of Hemet — were arrested following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying Saturday of Rafael Morales in Perris.
PERRIS, CA
HeySoCal

Pomona police seek missing woman with impaired mental capacity

Pomona police on Wednesday asked the public for help locating a missing 50-year-old woman who cannot care for herself due to her impaired mental capacity. Myra Ramirez was last seen Dec. 17 at about 5 p.m. in the area of Mission Boulevard and Garey Avenue, police said. Ramirez is described...
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Man with knife shot dead after charging officers, San Bernardino police say

San Bernardino police shot and killed a man with a knife they say charged at officers responding to a 911 disturbance call just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.Police say Warren Merriman's mother called 911 and said her son had injected methamphetamine, had a knife and was attacking the family.Images from the officer's bodycam shows Merriman holding a knife when they arrived.Police say  they ordered him to drop the weapon, but he charged them instead. That's when they shot and killed him.Merriman's mother says it didn't have to happen."There's no reason why they done him like that," said Josephine Montoya. "They could have stopped him. They could have shot him in his leg. They could have Tased him. They could have shot him in his arm where the knife was. They didn't have to kill my son."Merriman's mother says he leaves behind four children.The shooting is under routine investigation.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KSBW.com

California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup truck just...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

