1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot
A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
Police identify woman killed in North Hollywood shooting
A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area. The fatal shooting victim was identified as Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley...
Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight
A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
Police arrest robbery suspects armed with reciprocating saw, saw blades
Officers dispatched to a burglary call in Long Beach arrested two suspects who were equipped with a reciprocating saw and saw blades, authorities said.
NBC Los Angeles
Riverside County Deputy Who Was Shot and Killed Is Identified
A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, after which the shooter led a fast-paced pursuit on area freeways. The shooting happened near the 3900 block of West Golden Avenue in a residential neighborhood across the street from an elementary school in Jurupa Valley. The circumstances surrounding the gunfire were not immediately clear.
Long Beach Post
Man in critical condition after stabbing in Wrigley neighborhood; suspect arrested, police say
Police say they arrested a woman who stabbed a man and left him in critical condition following an argument at a home in Long Beach’s Wrigley neighborhood Tuesday night. The victim was visiting the 26-year-old woman at her residence in the 5000 block of Daisy Avenue when they got into an argument and she stabbed him, the LBPD said.
School photographer in Ontario accused of molesting kids over several decades
Police in Ontario say three victims have come forward, accusing a 72-year-old man of molesting them as children.
KTVU FOX 2
Riverside Co. deputy fatally shot, suspect killed following pursuit on freeway
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County deputy during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley has died following a pursuit that ended with a shooting on the 15 Freeway. Law enforcement across Southern California began identifying the fallen deputy as Isaiah Cordero. Cordero was a...
Convicted Robber Charged with Molesting 3 Girls in Buena Park
A convicted robber was charged today with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records.
newsantaana.com
Westminster police officers seized guns, drugs and fake IDs during a vehicle stop
During the day shift, alert Westminster Police Department patrol officers conducted a car stop in the area of Westminster/Hoover for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located two loaded handguns, ammunition, drugs and fraudulent identification cards. The three occupants of the vehicle were...
foxla.com
Norco store owner who went viral for shooting at would-be robbers has died
NORCO, Calif. - Craig Cope, the Norco store owner who went viral after surveillance video showed him shooting at a group of would-be robbers over the summer, has died the family confirmed to FOX 11's Gina Silva Tuesday. Cope, 80, was a well-respected member of the Norco community. He owned...
Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
mynewsla.com
Felon, Two Others Charged with Gunning Down Perris Man
A convicted felon and two others accused of killing a 27-year-old Perris man on Christmas Eve were charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Miguel Angel Villegas, 30, Andrik Avalos Villasenor, 20, and Kassandra Lepe, 21 — all of Hemet — were arrested following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying Saturday of Rafael Morales in Perris.
Pomona police seek missing woman with impaired mental capacity
Pomona police on Wednesday asked the public for help locating a missing 50-year-old woman who cannot care for herself due to her impaired mental capacity. Myra Ramirez was last seen Dec. 17 at about 5 p.m. in the area of Mission Boulevard and Garey Avenue, police said. Ramirez is described...
Fontana Herald News
Knife-wielding man is shot and killed by officers in San Bernardino
A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by San Bernardino Police Department officers during an incident on Dec. 28, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release. The incident occurred at about 7:40 a.m. in the 100 block of East 4th Street. This is the account provided by police:
Man with knife shot dead after charging officers, San Bernardino police say
San Bernardino police shot and killed a man with a knife they say charged at officers responding to a 911 disturbance call just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.Police say Warren Merriman's mother called 911 and said her son had injected methamphetamine, had a knife and was attacking the family.Images from the officer's bodycam shows Merriman holding a knife when they arrived.Police say they ordered him to drop the weapon, but he charged them instead. That's when they shot and killed him.Merriman's mother says it didn't have to happen."There's no reason why they done him like that," said Josephine Montoya. "They could have stopped him. They could have shot him in his leg. They could have Tased him. They could have shot him in his arm where the knife was. They didn't have to kill my son."Merriman's mother says he leaves behind four children.The shooting is under routine investigation.
80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies
An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who opened fire with a shotgun and wounded a would-be armed robber this summer has died, the store reported Tuesday.
foxla.com
Accused Riverside Co. deputy killer convicted of 3rd strike but judge let him back on streets, Sheriff says
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco slammed the justice system in San Bernardino County as he discussed the gruesome death of one of his deputies Thursday night. Earlier in the day, a Riverside County deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero, was shot and killed by 44-year-old William McKay during...
KSBW.com
California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup truck just...
Man fatally shot, woman wounded in front of Los Angeles neighborhood strip mall
Police are searching for whoever opened fire on two people, killing a man and wounding a woman who were parked in front of a strip mall in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Queen Nails salon and Pizza Hut […]
