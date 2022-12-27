Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ifiberone.com
US 2 through Tumwater Canyon closed due to avalanche, avalanche danger
LEAVENWORTH — US 2 has been shut down through Tumwater Canyon due to an avalanche and ongoing avalanche danger. The highway is closed in both directions from Coles Corner, through Tumwater Canyon, to Leavenworth, according to WSDOT. Lower elevations in the area received about five to seven inches of snow overnight while higher elevations saw up to nine inches of snow.
I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass will be closed on Dec. 29
WASHINGTON – For those driving near Snoqualmie Pass, westbound I-90 at milepost 53 will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Washington Department of Transportation says the freeway is closed to remove snow from the shoulders. It will be closed from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Exits 53 and 54 will still be open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
ifiberone.com
Snow expected overnight across north central WA, freezing rain in parts of Grant County
MOSES LAKE — The National Weather Service says most of north central Washington will see snow overnight, with some areas in Grant County possibly getting another round of freezing rain. Light snow will start to fall Thursday afternoon, with heavier snowfall expected overnight. Areas in Grant County could see...
Only a few power outages remaining in North Bend after windstorm
The power is back on for thousands of customers across the region Thursday, following the largest windstorm of the season. Homes and businesses in the North Bend, Snoqualmie, and Skykomish areas were without electricity for nearly 24 hours, after high winds took out a transmission line, cutting power from just east of Issaquah to just west of Snoqualmie Pass.
kpq.com
Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW
Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Updated: Eastbound I-90 Closed at North Bend Due to a Fatal Collision
Updated 8:52 am: In a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), it was reported that a pedestrian was sitting in lane two of three Eastbound I-90 just west of milepost 34. Shortly before 9 pm on December 28th, an unknown number of cars struck them, vehicle one being one of them.
KIMA TV
Cle Elum postal workers forced to continue to work outside despite freezing conditions
YAKIMA -- For months now, workers at a Cle Elum Post Office have been handling mail outside despite freezing weather conditions. In mid-September, a pipe burst in the post office located on East 1st Street in Cle Elum, causing the building to flood. "The people that are working there are...
Chronicle
Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels
While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
q13fox.com
Flooding in Snohomish County likely to create backlog at intermodal yard
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Widespread flooding in Snohomish County left an impact at the intermodal yard, where the Public Works division receives shipping containers to move trash. According to Snohomish County Public Works, they are doing okay with Tuesday's flooding, but they are warning that snow and wind events like...
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
'We're not going anywhere': Gig Harbor restaurant cleans up after substantial flooding
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Netshed No. 9 has been a Gig Harbor staple for nearly 10 years, and one of its owners, Thad Lyman, is proud to be here. “We love the location, we’re not going anywhere,” he said. Lyman said he was out of town during...
West Seattle Low Bridge to remain closed for two weeks for repairs
The Spokane Street Swing Bridge, also known as the West Seattle Low Bridge, suffered mechanical damage during the ice storms last week and will be closed for at least two weeks, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). According to SDOT, crews are working as quickly as possible to...
kpq.com
Daily Flights at Pangborn Finally Resume After Nearly Two Weeks
This week has seen a return to daily flights on Alaska Airlines arriving at and departing from Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Inbound and outbound flights on Alaska have been suspended at the airport since December 16. Airport director Trent Moyers says the halts were enacted due to ground...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee To Install Traffic Light In Spring At Busy Intersection
The City of East Wenatchee is moving forward in 2023 with the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Rock Island Road and 3rd Street Southeast. The city has been working with a consultant on the design phase of the project. East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says the...
nbcrightnow.com
Power outages affect hundreds in Eastern Washington
EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
q13fox.com
'All of our equipment started to float': Tides, rainfall cause chaos in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Floodwaters hit the Everett area especially hard on Tuesday morning. King tides, rain and swollen rivers from recent snowmelt created a dangerous situation in low-lying areas near the Snohomish River and by the shore. On Smith Island, the Hansen Boat Company was among the areas that...
Chronicle
Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory
Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
‘This has been a risk:’ Backyard fire at North Seattle home puts neighbors on edge
An early Thursday morning backyard fire at a home in North Seattle has left neighbors there outraged and on edge. The owner of the home says the people living there haven’t paid him rent in two years. Neighbors said they’ve complained to the city about fire hazards multiple times.
q13fox.com
Flooding damages several businesses in Gig Harbor
Widespread flooding around the Puget Sound is impacting businesses in Western Washington. FOX 13's Franque Thompson is in Gig Harbor where water has flooded parking lots and streets.
Seattle, Washington
Winter Storm: High Winds and Flooding due to King Tides and Rainfall
The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts for Seattle and surrounding areas:. A series of winter storms will impact Seattle this week, and there is a potential for significant impacts including power outages, flooding, tree damage, and road closures. You can report storm-related impacts:. Emergencies: Call 911 for...
MyNorthwest
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0