Snoqualmie Pass, WA

US 2 through Tumwater Canyon closed due to avalanche, avalanche danger

LEAVENWORTH — US 2 has been shut down through Tumwater Canyon due to an avalanche and ongoing avalanche danger. The highway is closed in both directions from Coles Corner, through Tumwater Canyon, to Leavenworth, according to WSDOT. Lower elevations in the area received about five to seven inches of snow overnight while higher elevations saw up to nine inches of snow.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass will be closed on Dec. 29

WASHINGTON – For those driving near Snoqualmie Pass, westbound I-90 at milepost 53 will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Washington Department of Transportation says the freeway is closed to remove snow from the shoulders. It will be closed from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Exits 53 and 54 will still be open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
MyNorthwest

Only a few power outages remaining in North Bend after windstorm

The power is back on for thousands of customers across the region Thursday, following the largest windstorm of the season. Homes and businesses in the North Bend, Snoqualmie, and Skykomish areas were without electricity for nearly 24 hours, after high winds took out a transmission line, cutting power from just east of Issaquah to just west of Snoqualmie Pass.
NORTH BEND, WA
kpq.com

Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW

Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
WENATCHEE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Updated: Eastbound I-90 Closed at North Bend Due to a Fatal Collision

Updated 8:52 am: In a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), it was reported that a pedestrian was sitting in lane two of three Eastbound I-90 just west of milepost 34. Shortly before 9 pm on December 28th, an unknown number of cars struck them, vehicle one being one of them.
NORTH BEND, WA
Chronicle

Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels

While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Daily Flights at Pangborn Finally Resume After Nearly Two Weeks

This week has seen a return to daily flights on Alaska Airlines arriving at and departing from Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Inbound and outbound flights on Alaska have been suspended at the airport since December 16. Airport director Trent Moyers says the halts were enacted due to ground...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Power outages affect hundreds in Eastern Washington

EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory

Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
Seattle, Washington

Winter Storm: High Winds and Flooding due to King Tides and Rainfall

The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts for Seattle and surrounding areas:. A series of winter storms will impact Seattle this week, and there is a potential for significant impacts including power outages, flooding, tree damage, and road closures. You can report storm-related impacts:. Emergencies: Call 911 for...
SEATTLE, WA
