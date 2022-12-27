Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Collision backs up traffic headed to Selah
SELAH, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:57 p.m. Traffic is now back to normal, according to SPD. DECEMBER 29, 2022 4:12 p.m. First responders are currently on scene at a collision near the McDonalds on S 1st Street and Riverview Ave, according to a post from the Selah Police Department. It is unknown at this time how many people are involved, but injuries have been confirmed.
nbcrightnow.com
One hospitalized in Yakima fire
One person was sent to the hospital after an early morning fire in Yakima. Several other people were displaced due to water damage.
nbcrightnow.com
One injured in Yakima fire
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to a commercial residential structure fire on the 600 block of North 34th Ave around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, December 30. When fire crews arrived on scene the building's alarm and sprinkler system had been activated and a fire was found in...
nbcrightnow.com
Wanted man causes SWAT standoff on 6th Ave in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:23 p.m. The man is now in custody. YPD's public information officer, Yvette Inzunza, said there were no injuries. He was wanted for child rape and unlawful firearm possession, according to Captain Shawn Boyle. SWAT was on the phone with the suspect for an hour negotiating before he came out.
5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton
EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
yaktrinews.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: EB I-82 closed east of Union Gap due to icy roads, multiple collisions
YAKIMA VALLEY– Eastbound lanes of I-82 are closed early Tuesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation officials reported the closure just before 7:30am due to icy roads and multiple collisions. Here is a look at traffic cams from I-82 during the 8am hour:. For a list of current...
KIMA TV
Cle Elum postal workers forced to continue to work outside despite freezing conditions
YAKIMA -- For months now, workers at a Cle Elum Post Office have been handling mail outside despite freezing weather conditions. In mid-September, a pipe burst in the post office located on East 1st Street in Cle Elum, causing the building to flood. "The people that are working there are...
kpq.com
Woman Rescued From Ice Cold Pond Near Cle Elum
A Cle Elum area woman is safe after being rescued from a pond on her property with icy cold water. Deputies say the woman used a dingy to scoot across 50 feet of ice to reach an animal she thought was injured, but when reaching open water in middle of the pond, could not get back onto the ice to scoot back to shore.
KXLY
Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
KIMA TV
Man in Yakima standoff promises to surrender after "eating a Hot Pocket"
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A man is in custody after a standoff near the 400 block of N. 6th Ave. in Yakima last night. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) shared on Facebook a message to stay away from the area due to a "breaking incident". They later updated that the incident...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update Dec. 30: Suspect in Moscow murders arrested, one person hospitalized after Yakima fire, Trump tax returns released and more
A suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students has been arrested. One person was hospitalized and several were displaced due to water damage in a Yakima fire. After years of legal wrangling six years of former President Trump's tax returns have been released.
nbcrightnow.com
Power outages affect hundreds in Eastern Washington
EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
High wind headed to the Mid-Columbia brings the possibility of power outages, how to prepare
PROSSER, Wash. — On Tuesday, high winds in western Oregon left thousands of customers without power. That same system was bound for the east, including the Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia region. Troy Berglund with Benton REA said the best way to get through a power outage is preparation. “Having an emergency preparedness kit, cell phone fully charged, batteries on hand for...
nbcrightnow.com
Kittitas County receives over $1M in federal funding for new emergency operations center
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has announced over $1 million in funding for a new emergency operations and search and rescue center in Kittitas County through the federal FY 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill. The Department of Homeland Security’s part of the legislation...
nbcrightnow.com
Community plans to discuss Astria Toppenish's labor and delivery closure at City Hall
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Community members around Toppenish are planning to meet at City Hall in January 2023 to speak about the Astria Toppenish Hospital’s Labor and Delivery Unit closure, according to flyers around the community. The flyers ask concerned community members to use their voice at two City...
nbcrightnow.com
Selah man pleads guilty to insurance fraud charges
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) has announced two guilty pleas regarding separate insurance fraud cases in Washington state, one of which was a man from Selah. Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU) investigated cases involving Joseph David Calvert from Selah and Tory McMillen from Friday Harbor. McMillen tried to claim over $6,000 for pre-existing damages on a car two months after he bought it.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Valley Memorial announces leadership transition
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley Memorial has announced that current President and C.E.O. Carole Peet will step down in January after three years on the job. “My time here at Memorial has been a great professional experience and I am deeply proud of what we achieved together", Peet said. Peet led...
nbcrightnow.com
WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site
Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
KIMA TV
Forecasters say Yakima could see up to a quarter of an inch of ice from storm today
YAKIMA - An ice storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for today, causing slippery roads and icy sidewalks all across the valley. Meteorologist Ed Townsend with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pendleton, Or. says Yakima could get up to a quarter of an inch of ice from the rain tonight. "It's not atypical, but the last time our office has issued an ice storm warning [for Yakima] was over 5 and a half years ago, so this isn't a frequent occurrence."
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 22, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Comments / 1