Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her Disappearance
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South Carolina
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South Carolina
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Two SC Cities Were Named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."
Fire marshal deems Clemson apartment complex “unsafe structure”
A couple of months ago we covered infrastructure issues at an apartment complex in Clemson, Dockside Apartments.
WYFF4.com
'It's like a nightmare': Apartment building deemed unsafe, leaving dozens of students without guarantee of shelter
CLEMSON, S.C. — Halfway through the school semester, more than 100 Clemson students have no idea if they'll have a safe place to live when they return for classes. Back in October, WYFF News 4 reported residents' concern after a carbon monoxide leak kept students outside until nearly 1 a.m. at Dockside Apartments. Now, one of the buildings has been deemed an unsafe structure.
Legal debate over planned RV park project
The plan for a new RV park in the Upstate looks to be moving forward despite push back from some residents. A judge has decided to reinstate a permit for the proposed development in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Firefighters work to control large building fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County are working to control a large building fire. Crews were called to the scene Friday morning on South Batesville Road at the intersection of Gibbs Shoals Road at Dry Pocket Road. The building firefighters surrounded has a Dry Pocket Road address.
WYFF4.com
Christmas tree recycling programs underway in South Carolina and Georgia
HARTWELL, Ga. — There are several different options to recycle your Christmas tree this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Hartwell Lake Office has been accepting natural trees for many years, according to Scott Lusk, Park Ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District Lake Hartwell Project.
WYFF4.com
Business fire sends flames, smoke over part of Greenville County
GREER, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County continue to work Friday morning to put out hot spots after a large business fire overnight. The fire at Machine Builders USA was first reported around 3:30 a.m. The business is located on Dry Pocket Road near Gibb Shoals Road and South...
WYFF4.com
Security camera video shows part of chase in South Carolina with suspected drunk driver
ANDERSON, S.C. — Part of a police chase in Anderson County, South Carolina, was caught on camera. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that a master deputy saw a truck at the QT gas station with a driver "displaying characteristics of someone under the influence." Authorities said...
FOX Carolina
Belton and Honea Path residents asked to conserve water after several pipe breaks
BELTON-HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re continuing to follow water leaks in the upstate. Some areas have been hit harder than others. The Water Authority of Belton and Honea Path in Anderson County are concerned the recent leaks could impact the water supply. “The extreme temperatures caused a...
FOX Carolina
New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
WYFF4.com
Some of the most clicked stories on WYFF4.com in 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. — From hurricanes to snowstorms to stories involving dogs. Here's a look back at some of the most-clicked stories on WYFF4.com and the WYFF 4 app in 2022. SC couple leaves toddler home while going to New York. Primary election in June. Dog found abandoned, tied up...
FOX Carolina
Large Anderson County house fire under investigation
FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
WYFF4.com
Upstate landfills experience busy week from holiday trash
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Upstate collection centers are experiencing a busy week as many of us clean up after the holidays. It's always one of the busiest weeks of the year and there are some ways you can help lighten the load. "It's a lot of wrapping paper, but...
WYFF4.com
Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue. The announcement was made Thursday on Facebook and is getting mixed reviews. The post said that food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as payment. It said debit and...
FOX Carolina
Crash in Anderson County kills one person
Deputies investigate deadly fire in Henderson Co. With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Crash causes power outage, grass fires in Anderson
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that they responded to a crash in Anderson County on Wednesday evening. Officials said the crash happened along Elberton Highway or SC 184 just after 6:00 p.m. The driver was speeding when they went off the left side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
WYFF4.com
Several residents of Upstate city asked to conserve water immediately
BELTON, S.C. — The Belton-Honea Path Water Authority, the city of Belton, the town of Honea Path, and Donalds-Due West Water Sewer Authority are asking their customers to immediately conserve water to maintain supply. According to Mike McGill, with the Belton-Honea Path Water Authority, an unknown but unprecedented number...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to large house fire in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cheddar Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire on Tuesday. Officials said the Williamston, West Pelzer and Whitefield Fire Departments also responded to the scene to help. The Cheddar Fire Department shared a GoFundMe set up for the family that owned...
WYFF4.com
Search for stolen camper out of Myrtle Beach leads to drug arrest in Pickens County, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — The search for a stolen camper out of Myrtle Beach has led to a drug arrest in Pickens County, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were searching for the camper on Dec. 19 in Easley. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News...
Driverless vehicle kills pedestrian in Greenville Co.
Driverless vehicle in motion kills pedestrian in Greenville Co.
Local briefs: Authority meeting in Danielsville, kidnaping arrest in Cleveland
Athens area state lawmakers are gearing up for the scheduled January 9 start of the 2023 session of the Georgia legislature. There is a new member of the local legislative delegation: thanks to this year’s legislative redistricting, Greene County state Rep Trey Rhodes, a Republican from Union Point, now represents a portion of Athens-Clarke County.
