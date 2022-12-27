Read full article on original website
Most Famous Movie, TV Animal Buried Southeast Of Twin Falls ID
When animals are involved in the filming of television and movies, it certainly can complicate matters. One very famous, apex predator who starred in dozens of roles between the nineteen seventies and late nineties had a reputation for being a gentle giant and true professional and is buried just a couple hours from Twin Falls, Idaho.
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled
Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho will Bring Snow and Rain
The Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 11 AM on Friday morning. Between now and then, residents in the Magic Valley can expect between 1 and 3 inches of snow, mainly north of Twin Falls. Further north, accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in cities and lower elevations while 6 to 10 inches are expected in the mountains.
We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?
I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
Famous Double Hollywood Star Actress Buried North Of Twin Falls
Many Idahoans associate the Ketchum Cemetery with being the final resting place of one of the world's most famous writers. Did you know that an actress who achieved the rare feat of earning two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her work in television and film is also buried in the cemetery?
For The First Time Ever Idaho Potato Drop Can Be Watched Everywhere
2023 is right around the corner. It is crazy that we will be celebrating the new year before you know it. For the first time ever, the Idaho Potato Drop will be featured on a nationwide broadcast!. Idaho Potato Drop In Boise. The Idaho Potato Drop is a yearly tradition....
WATCH: Man Crash Lands; Foolish Twin Falls BASE Jumps Continue
Having lived in the Magic Valley for a number of years, I've seen some Twin Falls BASE jumpers nearly die on several occasions, and these have been instances where individuals have followed all safety precautions. There are those people that still choose to take off from cliffs overlooking the Snake River on the Jerome and Twin Falls sides of the canyon, and they are taking a huge gamble with their lives.
There Is Free Christmas Tree Disposal For Everyone In Twin Falls
If you still have your Christmas tree up, that's fantastic, embrace the Christmas spirit while it lasts. If you are looking for what to do with your Christmas tree now that it isn't in your house anymore, you can get rid of it for free. Free Christmas Tree Removal Twin...
Twin Falls Bridal Expo Gets So Big It Has Changed Locations
It is engagement season and wedding planning will be starting soon! The Twin Falls Bridal Expo is coming up quickly and it is going to be bigger than ever. They changed locations to accommodate space. Twin Falls Bridal Expo Coming Up Soon. The Twin Falls Bridal Expo is going to...
New Year’s Eve Ball Drop set for Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Christmas now in the rearview, the holiday celebrations carry on in the Magic Valley. New Year’s Eve is next on the docket. A tradition will be returning to Twin Falls for the 20th time, as the Magic Valley Ball Drop is set for Saturday night from the Grain Silos on 5th Ave South.
Emergency Services Respond To Accidental Explosion At Twin Falls RV Park
Emergency agencies from Twin Falls and Filer responded to an explosion Wednesday afternoon at a Twin Falls RV Park. RV Explosion Caused By Unknown Ignition Source Near Propane Tank. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Deputies and the Filer Fire Department responded to a report of an explosion at 2404 E 3830,...
Two men injured following small explosion in Filer
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two men are recovering from their injuries tonight, following an explosion at a Filer RV Park. According to Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Lori Stewart, the call came in just after 3:45 P.M. at 2404 East, 3830 North. Two men were working in a...
Top Financial Resolutions to Give a Try in the New Year in Twin Falls
The year is coming to an end and many people will make New Year's resolutions that may last a day, a week, or a month, but odds are more than not will fail. Instead of making resolutions like going to the gym, losing a few pounds, or playing fewer video games, why not make goals to help your wallet in 2023? While it is good to keep those other resolutions as well to help better yourself, by making some financial resolutions you can help better your situation as well. Here are a few ideas and resolutions to help your finances this coming year.
Chobani Donates Funds for City Park in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The yogurt producer Chobani has given $250,000 for the development of a park along the Snake River Canyon in celebration of the company's 10-years in business in the Magic Valley. Chobani gifted the funds for the Pole Line Eastland Trailhead Park which will help develop about three acres for a parking lot, fitness area, public art, and restrooms. Plans are for construction to begin next year. Chobani is celebrating it's 10-year anniversary when it opened the one-million-square-foot manufacturing facility on December 17, 2012. In 2019 the plant began a 70,000-square-foot expansion project to add an offices for a development center, cafeteria, gathering space, and fitness center. "Opening a manufacturing location in Twin Falls to serve as our second plant and investing in the local community and people was one of the best decisions I've made for Chobani,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani in a prepared statement. “Twin Falls was already amazing when we came here, and it has been incredible to watch it grow into one of the greatest agricultural landscapes with the deepest commitment to sustainability. It is magical to see the community become a nationally recognized hub for innovation and food.” Chobani said it employs more than 1,000 people.
Five Southern Idaho Breakfast Restaurants That Are Worth The Drive
Twin Falls has no shortage of great choices for breakfast, but don't overlook these five Southern Idaho restaurants that are worth driving to from Twin Falls. Helens Cafe in Rogerson - 35 minutes from Twin Falls. You’re missing out if you pass up this little diner between Twin Falls and...
Some Twin Falls Residents Go Full Irish On Santa Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve is this Saturday. Santa Clause will again be visiting millions of homes in Idaho and sampling baked goods left by kids and parents, but some Gem Staters will take a page from the Irish and set Santa up with a particular cold, frothy beverage. Cookies are the most...
Long Time Twin Falls City Employee Retires
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An employee who has worked with the City of Twin Falls for four decades has retired. The Twin Falls Police Department announced Wednesday the retirement of Carrie Hansen who put 42 years in with the city. Hansen began working for Twin Falls a year before graduating high school in 1980. At the time she worked at City Hall doing general office duties. She then went on to work for the Twin Falls Police Department. Twin Falls Police noted that in 1980 the average income was a little more than $19k, Lady by Kenny Rogers was the top song, The Empire Strikes Back came out, the Steelers won the Super Bowl, and the eruption of Mt. St. Helens was one of the top news stories of the year.
Twin Falls Council Approves Intent to Swap Land with College of Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) In a proposed land swap the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) would get two pieces of property on the campus and the City of Twin Falls would get an old fish hatchery. Monday night the Twin Falls City Council approved an agreement to pursue the land swap and open the issued up for public comment at a council meeting on January 17. The resolution approved by the council declares the soon to be vacated Fire Station 2 and land currently being used by the Idaho Army National Guard as surplus property and intends to exchange them for the old CSI fish hatchery in Rock Creek Canyon. A new Fire Station 2 is being built on Cheney Dr and will replace the small and aging facility on Frontier Road. The City owns a one-half interest in the armory property, an agreement established in 1959. According to the staff report given to city council, CSI filed a protest several years ago objecting to the City's plan to drill a new water well that it felt would be detrimental to the spring water flows at the hatchery. Just recently CSI relocated the hatchery to a new facility along the Snake River. According to the staff report, the exchange would allow the City to drill the well without any impact to CSI and gain more property in Rock Creek Canyon that could be used for public park space and other recreational opportunities. All council members voted in favor of the resolution except for Spencer Cutler, a CSI employee, who abstained.
Twin Falls Senior Headed to Washington D.C. for Senate Youth Program
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A senior from Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls will represent Idaho along with another senior from Eagle in Washington D.C. next year as part of a leadership program. The Idaho State Department of Education announced senior Emma Brulotte will join students from around the country in March at the nation's capitol as an Idaho delegate for the United States Youth Program. Brulotte also gets a $10,000 scholarship to the college or university she wants to attend. She had to demonstrate excellent academic performance along with holding a leadership position at her school or in the community. Brulotte has been serving on the Student Advisory Council that Superintendent of Public Instruction Sheriff Ybarra started. The Senate Youth Program has been ongoing for nearly 70 years and gives high school students the opportunity to see the U.S. government at work. Students get the chance to attend briefings and meetings with law makers, the president, justices of the Supreme Court, and other officials. Eagle High School Senior William Tadje will join Brulotte.
8 Twin Falls Restaurants Open On Christmas Day
It is unfortunate that not everyone gets to be home with family on Christmas Day. That being said, there are still restaurants open on Christmas Day if you want to go out and about with family or just get a quick meal. Perkins in Twin Falls is open for Christmas....
