TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) In a proposed land swap the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) would get two pieces of property on the campus and the City of Twin Falls would get an old fish hatchery. Monday night the Twin Falls City Council approved an agreement to pursue the land swap and open the issued up for public comment at a council meeting on January 17. The resolution approved by the council declares the soon to be vacated Fire Station 2 and land currently being used by the Idaho Army National Guard as surplus property and intends to exchange them for the old CSI fish hatchery in Rock Creek Canyon. A new Fire Station 2 is being built on Cheney Dr and will replace the small and aging facility on Frontier Road. The City owns a one-half interest in the armory property, an agreement established in 1959. According to the staff report given to city council, CSI filed a protest several years ago objecting to the City's plan to drill a new water well that it felt would be detrimental to the spring water flows at the hatchery. Just recently CSI relocated the hatchery to a new facility along the Snake River. According to the staff report, the exchange would allow the City to drill the well without any impact to CSI and gain more property in Rock Creek Canyon that could be used for public park space and other recreational opportunities. All council members voted in favor of the resolution except for Spencer Cutler, a CSI employee, who abstained.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 9 DAYS AGO