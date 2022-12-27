A four-year-old boy has died after a “serious medical incident” at a swimming pool in Center Parcs' Warminster holiday village. Police were called to the site in Wiltshire at around 11am this morning.A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: “Sadly, it’s been confirmed that a four-year-old boy has died following an incident at Center Parcs Longleat Forest near Warminster shortly after 11am this morning, 24th December."This is not being treated as suspicious. "Our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this difficult time."Center Parcs UK earlier confirmed the "serious incident" in the Subtropical Swimming Paradise.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak asks homeless man if he ‘works in business’ before serving him a hot mealRussia care home reduced to rubble after fire kills 22 peopleMoment shoppers flee for safety as gunfire rings out in Mall of America

