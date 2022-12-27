ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Lefty Graves

Father tells his 20-year-old daughter to step up to the plate and follow his rules or move out

Young Adult WomanPhoto byChristopher CampbellonUnsplash. As parents, when does our obligation to raise our children and provide for them end? For most parents, the answer will be when they graduate high school or reach about 18 years of age. At this point in time, most teens and young adults are fairly well prepared to navigate the world around them. However, some parents tend to shelter their children and don’t give them all of the necessary tools to navigate and support themselves in the real world.
Daily Mail

Grieving dad learns the heartbreaking truth about his 'son' two years after his sudden death and the $110K he paid in child support - as he reveals mum's texts that brought his world crashing down

A grieving dad has been left shattered after learning the 20-year-old boy he had helped raise and paid $110,000 to financially support, wasn't his. Mick Reynolds, 43, learnt the devastating truth two years after Lockie Hernaman died of an unexplained heart condition during footy training in the rural WA town of Harvey, south of Perth, in 2019.
Daily Mail

'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A

A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Tragic last words of devoted mum who died of a 'broken heart' three days after finding her son's body - as mystery deaths rock outback town

A grieving mother from the Outback town of Coober Pedy told friends she no longer wanted to live after finding the body of her dead son inside his home. Three days later Elizabeth Ilic woke with chest pains and died that morning of what many in the opal mining outpost 850km north-west of Adelaide believed was a broken heart.
The Independent

Boy, four, dies after ‘serious medical incident’ at Centre Parcs swimming pool

A four-year-old boy has died after a “serious medical incident” at a swimming pool in Center Parcs' Warminster holiday village. Police were called to the site in Wiltshire at around 11am this morning.A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: “Sadly, it’s been confirmed that a four-year-old boy has died following an incident at Center Parcs Longleat Forest near Warminster shortly after 11am this morning, 24th December."This is not being treated as suspicious. "Our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this difficult time."Center Parcs UK earlier confirmed the "serious incident" in the Subtropical Swimming Paradise.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak asks homeless man if he ‘works in business’ before serving him a hot mealRussia care home reduced to rubble after fire kills 22 peopleMoment shoppers flee for safety as gunfire rings out in Mall of America
Tyla

Woman shares sister's final messages before she died trapped in car

A woman has shared an emotional tribute of her sister's final messages before she died from being trapped in a car. Anndel Taylor tragically passed away in the horrific Buffalo winter storm after she was stuck inside her car for around 18 hours, her family say. The storm travelling across...
Tracey Folly

'She is the best gal': Man reunites with ex-wife after her father dies, brings his rebound ex-girlfriend to the funeral

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A family friend left her husband for another man after twenty years of marriage. It was a scandal that shook the entire neighborhood. One day, her ex-husband stopped by our house to visit. He brought his new girlfriend with him, and she was very sweet.
Tyla

Tyla

