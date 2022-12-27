ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipp City, OH

Crews find fire in walls of Tipp City home on Christmas Day

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments responded to a Tipp City home on Christmas Day after the family reported their living room was filling with smoke.

Dispatch sent Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services to the Stirling Court home around 1:22 p.m.

Medics arrived first and quickly made sure the family had evacuated the home as well as helped rescue multiple cats the family cared for.

Fire crews arrived on the scene next, and automatic mutual aid responded from West Milton Fire, the release said. Assistant Chief Rielage requested further assistance from Vandalia, which provided a thermal imaging camera as well as other tools.

West Milton crews arrived and sent firefighters to both the roof and the inside of the home. The firefighters inside contained the fire to the walls, making sure it did not spread to the attic. On the roof, firefighters used chains, chimney bombs and a chimney flare to control any fire that might have been in the stove and chimney.

According to the release, the fire was not caused by human error, and the wood stove appeared to be in proper operation. No one was injured in the blaze.

