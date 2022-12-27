ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos are not firing GM George Paton

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gITCd_0jva529k00

The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett and two other members of the coaching staff on Monday.

Many fans and pundits have suggested that general manager George Paton should be fired, too, and there’s a case to be made for it.

Paton had a role in hiring Hackett, then he traded draft picks and players for quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, and he gave Wilson a five-year, $242.5 million contract.

Hackett and Wilson were largely responsible for Denver’s struggles this year, and Paton hired both of them.

When team co-owner/CEO Greg Penner announced Hackett’s firing on Monday, though, he made it clear that Paton will remain with the club.

“I will lead our head coaching search with support from our ownership group and George, whom I have confidence in as our general manager,” Penner said in a statement.

Paton now appears poised to receive at least one more year of grace as he attempts to clean up the mess that he helped create.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Broncos players are reportedly furious that Russell Wilson has his own office and private parking spaces

Russell Wilson’s first season as a Denver Bronco couldn’t have gone any worse. It began with a loss to his former team—and replacement Geno Smith—in primetime and has only spiraled down from there. On Monday, Broncos' first-year head coach Nathaniel Hacket took the fall, but much of the blame belongs to Wilson, who is 29th out 33 qualified players in total QBR while playing out the first year of a five-year, $243-million-dollar mega deal.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic

The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Big Lead

Pat McAfee's Sources Say Russell Wilson Does Not Have Multiple Parking Spots

Yesterday, Shannon Sharpe turned some heads when he appeared to drop some insider information regarding the Russell Wilson situation whilst ranting about the Denver Broncos on Undisputed. Sharpe yelled to Skip Bayless that the Broncos need to take Wilson's private office and parking spots away after how he's played this year. This is obviously noteworthy because what man needs more than one parking space and what kind of influence does Wilson really wield if he can demand and receive more than one parking space from the coaching staff/ownership group? The claim quickly circulated around the NFL world. Quick enough that Pat McAfee looked into it and was ready with a refute less than a day later. On Wednesday's iteration of his show, McAfee explained the parking situation at the Broncos' facilities (with some very helpful graphic arrows) before stating that his sources said Wilson does not have multiple parking spots. Our sources have told us that Russell Wilson does NOT have multiple parking spaces#PMSLivepic.twitter.com/tYKZlrgUSg Glad that's settled. Although Wilson's truck is so large it wouldn't be a surprise if he edged over the line and took up two spaces, anyway.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos getting help from notable politician in coaching search

The Denver Broncos are once again searching for a new head coach, and they will have help from a notable politician this time around. Broncos owner Greg Penner held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the team’s decision to fire Nathaniel Hackett and the process that will go into finding a new head coach.... The post Broncos getting help from notable politician in coaching search appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals turn to another starting QB, David Blough

The Arizona Cardinals have had their own quarterback carousel in 2022. From Kyler Murray to Colt McCoy to Trace McSorley and now, David Blough, will have started games for the NFC West also-rans,. McCoy was on track to start Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons but woke up Friday with continued...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

196K+
Followers
249K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy