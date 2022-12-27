ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hip-Hop Nutcracker’ takes the stage at Shubert Theatre

By Samantha Stewart
 3 days ago

(WTNH) — Christmas has come and gone, but you can still catch a show that keeps you in the holiday spirit!

On Friday, the Shubert Theatre in New Haven is hosting the “Hip-Hop Nutcracker”, and it’s the 10th anniversary of the production! To discuss what the audience can expect on stage, one of the show’s stars Kurtis Blow sat down with News 8.

Blow discusses his role in the show, the cast, fellow dancers, and how theatre meets hip-hop in a new way!

